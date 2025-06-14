'As divided as we are at times, rejoice in this moment and just be one' - SA players on WTC 2025 victory

South Africa won their first ICC title in 27 years by beating Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's. Here's how their players reacted after the historic result.

Temba Bavuma, captain: "[Sum up your emotions] It's been a special couple of days. At some point, it felt like we were back in South Africa with all the support in the stands. We've prepared hard for this, we've worked hard for this moment. We came here with a lot of belief, I think also with a lot of doubters, and we're happy that we were able to play well enough to get that type of result. It's been a special moment for us as a team, a special moment for all the people back home. Probably it will really sink in in a couple of days, but yeah, it's been special.

"[On the feelings of a WTC final and the heartbreaks] Definitely the energy was there. I think us as a team, we've been wanting this. We've been knocking at that door, being relentless, getting ourselves into positions where we can be in the finals. We've gone through the heartache, we've gone through the disappointment, and seen it with past players who've come before us. The sun is on us at the moment and that responsibility, we've been carrying it and hopefully this is one of many.

"[On Kagiso Rabada] Yeah, KG [Rabada] is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the ICC Hall of Fame meet. I think in a couple of years, KG will be one of those guys. When he came into the game, there was controversy behind him . He was motivated to do what he needed to do, and like a champion, he came and did what he did. [On Aiden Markram] Unbelievable. A couple of months ago, people were asking why Aiden is in the team. I think stats are important, but character is something that we look at. A guy like Aiden, he carries all those traits. We knew in the second innings we were going to have to come out and play and he led it in true Aiden fashion. Again, another massive player for us. Character has been a big thing for us as a team and those two guys are the ones who carry that.

"[Significance of this moment] I think us as a team, we got ourselves into the final. There were doubts as to the route that we took, supposedly playing weaker teams. We're happy that we were able to perform like this, and hopefully that kind of squashes that. I think for us as a country, here's an opportunity for us to... as divided as we are at times, to forget all of that, rejoice in this moment and just be one. I'm sure the people back home will be celebrating it with us, and you can trust that we'll be celebrating it massively as well."

Temba Bavuma of South Africa lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace in celebration with his team • ICC/Getty Images

Aiden Markram (Player of the match): "Weird how things work out if you get a duck in the first innings and you come into the second innings with quite a few concerns. Ultimately, you need a bit of luck here and there and spend some time in the middle and find some runs. I'm just really grateful it worked out nicely. Lord's is the place every Test cricketer wants to play. Playing a final here is incredibly special with all the members there, but also plenty of South African fans that made the trip and plenty at home as well that have supported us through it. It was one of the most special days.

"It's always one side of the sword, I guess. You either absorb and bank on yourself scoring later, but I think when you look at the wicket and the quality of bowling, you've probably only got x amount of balls out there to face and it's about maximising scoring out of those balls. Everyone played with their intent, and it certainly helped in the second innings.

"I had plenty of bits of banter with him (Nathan Lyon) on the field, and I just kept saying to him he's one of the best in the world, and if this thing keeps spinning on day four and five, he'd have been an absolute handful. So, always great to play against some of the best in the world, and not just only him, but plenty of the players on that side. Really chuffed for our boys to have got over the line, of course.

"To be very honest, a lot of it came from him (Bavuma). He's always led from the front for us. He's been incredible for us, specifically in this campaign in this last two, three years. He was never going to give up and found a way to score runs, really important runs, and build an important partnership for us to get close, and those sort of knocks are something that I think a lot of people end up remembering."

Kagiso Rabada: "Oh man, I can't describe it in words how I feel at the moment! Obviously, just extremely happy throughout the entire season. I think we've played really well, we've worked really hard, and I think we deserve to get into this position. There were people saying that we weren't playing a good enough opposition, but I think that's rubbish. We came here, and we played the best team.

"Australia have been magnificent all season, and we had to be in our A game to beat them. Thank you for your support. Today, or rather these last four days, felt like a home game. So thank you guys for turning out, and keep turning out."

Keshav Maharaj: "It's special. I think tears won't even describe what we feel right now. It's just a privilege and honour to be able to lift the cup and the title, and to be a part of it. For everyone out here and everyone back home, it's super special for us and the boys. It's just what our country's about, to see the unity over the last five days and throughout the season. It's super special and we're very grateful as a team, as a nation and as our proud country.

"100% [special to see so many South Africa supporters at Lord's]. I think without the crowd here today, we probably wouldn't be in this position over the last four days. So we're grateful and thankful to everyone that's here and from abroad that's supporting us. Thank you very much.

"I don't think that far ahead. But there was an opportunity that could have closed this out, but I think the emotions will have probably squared me into the right direction. Just like I said, thank you to everyone that's here, back home, to everyone around the world that's been supporting us, to adversity, we've stood strong as a team, and here we are today to raise the trophy that's eluded us for a number of years.

"But we honour those before us, to those that are here, and to those that have come, we love you, appreciate you, and continue supporting us. We're doing good things as a team and as a country, and may this just be the stepping stone of better things to come."

Marco Jansen: "[Feelings] I don't know what to say. I was sitting there just praying and then luckily we got the job done. They made us think twice there, but I'm just happy that we got the job done. [Feeling in the changeroom] Yeah, in the change room there were a lot of nerves. A lot of guys [were] quiet, myself included. To have the fans here, to hear them cheer us on every single ball, every single run - you can't ask for anything more, and obviously the families are here as well.

"We're just happy we could do it. [A few words on Aiden Markram?] I can't say that exactly... but unfreaking believable. What a player, what a guy to have on your team. He's a fighter, Temba - both of them, fighters to the nail. I think that's what dreams are made of. Dreams are meant to be achieved. We're going to celebrate really, really well."

An emotional Keshav Maharaj celebrates the win with Lungi Ngidi • ICC/Getty Images

Shukri Conrad, head coach: "Yeah, I think mine [eyes] are worse than Kesh's, but they are so thrilled, really ecstatic for these guys. Something we don't talk about often is the bigger picture of South Africa, but this was for South Africa and everything that goes in my country. To be able to deliver something like this, truly special.

"I think we obviously got the best of the batting conditions, 280 was always going to be a stiff task. But when our two senior pros, Aiden and Temba put that big stand together, I felt that was obviously where the game was won for us. I was the one to say Temba shouldn't keep going [because of the injury ]. I was the one to say, 'No, I think Temba should stop'. But both of them, the partnership was critical. It didn't matter what the flow was. They always know better than the coaches anyway."

Lungi Ngidi: "[Emotions right now] Yeah, look, I'm speechless right now. The other evening, obviously with that spell, it was to try and break the game open. A lot of excitement at the time as well, which is probably what kept me going throughout that spell. But right now, I've got no words for how I feel, to be honest with you.

"I'm very proud of what the boys have achieved today. It's been a long journey. It's been a lot of hard work as well. The blood pressure is really high right now. But most I'm very proud of what the guys have been able to achieve today."

David Bedingham: "[Feelings] Amazing. Obviously nervous, but the way that Aiden and Temba went about it made us calm. I didn't feel calm going into the innings. Thank goodness we got over the line. [On the wicket] The sun plays a massive factor here, and I think we got luckier with the conditions, but we'll take it. It's been 27 years, and I am so thankful we got over the line. I am so thankful for everyone watching here and back home."

Kyle Verreynne: "I am just relieved. I was sitting there watching the first morning... well, the morning session and kept thinking, 'please, I don't want to go bat, I don't want to go bat'. Obviously, Aiden did beautifully well. When I walked out to the middle, I was the most nervous I have ever been. I have my partner with me [David Bedingham] and we got over the line.