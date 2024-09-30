CSA okays Test tour of Bangladesh after security assessment

South Africa's two-Test series in Bangladesh will be played on schedule, with CSA okaying the tour following a security assessment by its experts. The first Test will be played from October 21-25 in Dhaka, and the second in Chattogram from October 29 to November 2.

A CSA statement on Monday said that it had given the tour the go-ahead after "an in-loco inspection" on the part of the board's operations manager, team security manager, safety and security consultant, and a representative of the South African Cricketers' Association, who submitted their recommendations to the board after visiting Bangladesh last week.

South Africa will reach Dhaka on October 16. The squad for the series is expected later on Monday.

Bangladesh vs South Africa Oct 21-25: 1st Test, Dhaka

Oct 29 to Nov 2: 2nd Test, Chattogram

South Africa's concerns about the security situation in Bangladesh were because of the anti-government protests in the country in July-August, which led to the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government, and, later, the women's T20 World Cup moving out of the country to the UAE.

CSA sources had told ESPNcricinfo earlier this month that they had been told the situation in Bangladesh had "settled", but the tour wouldn't go on if any risks were identified in the security assessments.

South Africa only have six Test matches left in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. They have already played six games, having won two, lost three, and drawn one. They are currently sixth on the points table, and need to win at least five of their remaining games to have a chance of qualifying for next year's final at Lord's. All six of their series in this cycle have been limited to two Tests, as CSA prioritised the launch of the SA20, their domestic T20 franchise competition, and cost-cutting.