'Boland is now my favourite player' - Cummins and Australia savour WTC win

: "You come here and you get a week and you have to prep and it's probably hard to imagine, but a lot of hard work [has been put in] over two years - so it's been nice. Yeah, that [playing positively] has been the approach for those two years, I guess. I wanted to be able to be proactive and score for them, and then when they bowl in nice areas, be good enough to stay out there for long periods of time. I was tested throughout the whole innings. I knew that coming in, so had an eye for what plans are going to come. So, it's nice to be out there for a period of time as well as [bat] with Smudge [Steven Smith]. It was, it was an amazing week. I guess I've always had the confidence. It's probably been [about] going out there and expressing that, it took me some time, and everyone goes through those periods of their blueprint and first-class cricket and Test cricket and what needs to change. I've always been open to change; always been open for learning and always been committed to knowing I have to do things differently as you step up. That's somewhat of a blueprint and it's not always going to work. Will try to be as consistent as I possibly can for the team on field [and] off field. It's nice to work out in such a big game and hopefully, that continues in the next couple of months. Last night, there were a lot of what-ifs, and we came this morning knowing exactly what you said: [in] the last two years we've had some moments [where] we've had to grind out. You look over a lot of the Test matches over the last few years we've come across moments where we've sort of bedded down and doubled down on our plans. We were able to do that again today and [we] double down on them and reap the rewards."