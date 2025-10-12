'For Theo' - a century for Sciver-Brunt, a celebration for the Sciver-Brunts

"For Theo". As Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrated her match-winning, tenth ODI century - and first as a mother - by rocking her bat like a baby, there was no doubt about the dedication.

Somewhat unexpectedly, her wife, the former England seamer Katherine , and their six-month-old son Theo, were in the stands to see it all after the family were reunited in Colombo.

"For Theo, that one," Sciver-Brunt said of her century celebration. "I had sort of spoken about it a little bit with Katherine, but you never know if you're going to get another hundred, I suppose. It was in the back of my mind a little bit. They've come out to Sri Lanka to watch me, so I thought I'd give back to them for supporting me."

Sciver-Brunt thought she would be saying goodbye to her family for the duration of the tournament and she spoke to ESPNcricinfo about her trepidation over being apart for so long. But, given the logistics of flying from Guwahati to Colombo to Indore to Visakhapatnam through the group stage with a baby, it made sense.

They managed to spend England's pre-tournament training camp in Abu Dhabi together before Katherine and Theo returned to England, but then a previously unplanned trip to Sri Lanka meant they were all in the right place at the right time on Saturday.

"It was a really nice bonus for her to be able to come out here," Sciver-Brunt said. "She had to take on the flight alone with Theo. It was a lot for her to commit to. I'm glad I made it worth their while.

"In terms of leading the team, I probably don't think about that so much when I'm batting. I may pick up things here and there about the wicket and what would be best for our bowlers and thinking in that way but when I'm a batter I'm a batter and I really have worked on trying to focus on that, on one thing at a time" Nat Sciver-Brunt

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster in terms of missing them. I obviously got a bit more sleep when they were at home but it's really nice to have them here and to tour the world with your family, it's really, really special."

Sciver-Brunt was the difference that allowed England to post a respectable total of 253 for 9 after the top three of Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight failed to convert starts and no one else reached 20.

Dropped on 3, Sciver-Brunt made Sri Lanka pay, striking nine fours and two sixes in the face of a threatening home spin attack led by left-armer Inoka Ranaweera's 3 for 33.

Another left-arm spinner, Sophie Ecclestone , sealed the result for England with brilliant 4 for 17 from her ten overs, accounting for four of Sri Lanka's top five - including Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who shared a spirited 58-run partnership while Chamari Athapaththu was off the field battling cramp - and Athapaththu herself with a gem that enticed the drive and slid between bat and pad to rattle the stumps.

The victory sent England to the top of the table on the eve of Sunday's heavyweight clash between India and Australia, while Ecclestone's performance placed her on top of the wicket-takers' chart with nine at an average of 6.66.

Sciver-Brunt is the second-highest run-scorer so far with 149, between New Zealanders Sophie Devine with 260 and Brooke Halliday's 142. She also collected 2 for 25 from five overs against Sri Lanka as she continued her comeback after a six-month layoff from bowling because of an Achilles tendon injury. Offspinner Charlie Dean , Sciver-Brunt's newly appointed vice-captain, also picked up two wickets.

"In terms of leading the team, I probably don't think about that so much when I'm batting," Sciver-Brunt said of her developing ability to compartmentalise her roles as captain and allrounder. "I may pick up things here and there about the wicket and what would be best for our bowlers and thinking in that way but when I'm a batter I'm a batter and I really have worked on trying to focus on that, on one thing at a time.