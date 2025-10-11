Athapaththu stretchered off with cramps during Sri Lanka's chase against England

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was stretchered off the field early in their innings against England , raising serious concerns for the Sri Lanka camp. However, she returned to bat in the 23rd over after Sri Lanka had lost their third wicket.

She had merely been cramping, but her having been carried away - rather than helped off the field - suggests Sri Lanka are not taking any risks with her, given their heavy World Cup schedule coming up. Athapaththu is vital to their chances in the tournament.

In any case it was a largely unremarkable, jogged single that put Athapaththu out of commission. Having dragged a Linsey Smith delivery to deep midwicket in the sixth over, Athapaththu began to limp as she made her way to the other end. Almost immediately upon reaching the non-striker's crease, she collapsed on to the ground, and lay face first until Sri Lanka's physio arrived to treat her.

After several minutes of stretching and treatment however, the stretcher and further medical staff were called for. At no stage after initially going down did Athapaththu get back on her feet.

After returning to bat, Athapaththu added eight more runs before being bowled by Sophie Ecclestone for 15 in the 29th over.

Athapaththu had been on the field for the entirety of England's innings, and had bowled five overs for 21 as well. Conditions have been extremely humid in Colombo over the past few weeks, which is normal for this time of year.

Sri Lanka's captain had also been seen receiving extra stretching assistance from the support staff during training on the eve of the match