Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan

The experienced quartet of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava form the core of the Test squad, led by Craig Ervine.

The selection committee has left out seven players from the Zimbabwe squad that played a one-off Test against Ireland in July. They are batters Clive Madande, Roy Kaia and Prince Masvaure, seamers Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga and Victor Nyauchi, and left-arm orthodox spinner Wellington Masakadza.