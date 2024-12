Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan

Curran - the middle brother of England internationals Tom and Sam, and son of former Zimbabwe international Kevin Curran - has been rewarded for being the leading run-scorer of the Logan Cup. Nyamhuri, the 18-year-old left-arm seamer who made his Zimbabwe debut in the first ODI against Afghanistan and is also part of the T20I squad, now has the opportunity to make an international debut in all three formats inside a month.