Ben Curran among seven uncapped Test players in Zimbabwe squad vs Afghanistan
Raza, Williams, Muzarabani and Ngarava form the core of the squad, which will be led by Ervine
Zimbabwe have named seven uncapped players for their upcoming historic Boxing Day and New Year's Tests against Afghanistan. Batters Ben Curran and Johnathan Campbell, wicketkeepers Tadiwanashe Marumani and Nyasha Mayavo, and pace bowlers Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwa Chataira and Newman Nyamhuri have all been included.
While six of these seven players have been with the national team before in the white-ball formats, 26-year-old right-arm seamer Chataira has earned his maiden national call-up. He is currently sixth on the wicket-taker's chart for the ongoing Logan Cup first-class competition.
Curran - the middle brother of England internationals Tom and Sam, and son of former Zimbabwe international Kevin Curran - has been rewarded for being the leading run-scorer of the Logan Cup. Nyamhuri, the 18-year-old left-arm seamer who made his Zimbabwe debut in the first ODI against Afghanistan and is also part of the T20I squad, now has the opportunity to make an international debut in all three formats inside a month.
The experienced quartet of Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava form the core of the Test squad, led by Craig Ervine.
The selection committee has left out seven players from the Zimbabwe squad that played a one-off Test against Ireland in July. They are batters Clive Madande, Roy Kaia and Prince Masvaure, seamers Tendai Chatara, Tanaka Chivanga and Victor Nyauchi, and left-arm orthodox spinner Wellington Masakadza.
The two-Test series will mark the first Boxing Day Test in Zimbabwe since 1996 and their first home New Year's Test in their history. Afghanistan have also included seven uncapped players in their squad for the series.
Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Takudzwa Chataira, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.