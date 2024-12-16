Rashid Khan back in Afghanistan Test squad for Zimbabwe series

Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan is set to play his first Test match in more than three years after having been named in their squad for the upcoming two-Test series in Zimbabwe.

The squad includes seven uncapped players, including allrounder Ismat Alam, left-arm spinner Zahir Shehzad and left-arm quick Bashir Ahmad Afghan. The trio has been rewarded for their strong domestic performances, joining Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Riaz Hassan and Sediqullah Atal who are also yet to represent Afghanistan in Test cricket. Omarzai, Fareed and Riaz were all part of the squad, though, for the one-off Test against New Zealand, which was washed out without a ball being bowled in September earlier this year.

"Rashid Khan returns to the Test squad, which is a promising sign for our red-ball game going forward," Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil, ACB's interim chief selector, said in a statement. "The rest of the team underwent good preparations recently in Nangarhar province, which featured 19 players and all the support staff to work with the players and ensure full preparation for the series.

"We have thoroughly monitored the proceedings and have picked the squad which includes several new faces, including Ismat Alam, Bashir Ahmad, and Zahir Shehzad, who have performed well during the recent Ahmad Shah Abdali first-class tournament."

Meanwhile, Nasir Jamal, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, and Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai will be part of the group as reserve players.

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, who was in charge of the ODI leg of the team's multi-format tour of Zimbabwe, has made himself unavailable for other formats of this tour for personal reasons. Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the team, with Rahmat Shah being his deputy.

Bulawayo will host both the Test matches, with the series running from December 26 to January 6.

Afghanistan Test squad