Hume, Rock in Ireland's T20I squad for Zimbabwe series
For the three-match ODI series Gareth Delany, who was in the squad against England in September, has been omitted
Right-arm pacer Graham Hume and wicketkeeper-batter Neil Rock have been named in Ireland's 15-member squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe that begins on December 7 in Harare. Fionn Hand and Ben White, who were part of Ireland's last T20I series against India in August, have been left out of the squad.
For the three-match ODI series that is scheduled to follow the three T20Is, spin-bowling allrounder Gareth Delany, who was in the squad that faced England in September, has been omitted.
This will also be the first tour led by Paul Stirling since his permanent appointment as white-ball captain. Ireland will spend five days at a training camp in Spain from November 19 to 23 before heading to Zimbabwe on December 1. All matches will be played in Harare, with the series wrapping up with the third and final ODI on December 17.
Having made his debut in 2022, Hume has played four T20Is, taking a total of four wickets in those games. Rock, meanwhile, has been part of 19 T20Is.
"This is the first outing for the men's squad since the ODI series in England in September," Andrew White, Ireland men's national selector, said. "This tour marks the start of a new cycle under a new leadership set-up, and we're looking forward to seeing how this playing group evolves as it builds towards the next 50-over World Cup.
"However, before we get to that stage there will be two T20 World Cups to plan and prepare for, and this tour is core to our preparations for the T20 World Cup next June. We showed the world what we were capable of at the last T20 World Cup, but with the talent and potential within this playing group, there is a belief we can push on and achieve even more."
Ireland T20I squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young
ODI squad: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Craig Young