Stats - Zimbabwe remain winless at home since 2013

Ireland also have the joint second-most Test wins for a team in their first 10 Tests, only behind Australia's tally of six wins. Ireland are also the only team with no draws in their first 10 Tests.

Their last win in Bulawayo came in 2001 against Bangladesh, 20 Tests ago, the longest winless streak at a venue for any team. The next on this list is New Zealand with 17 matches without a win at the Eden Park in Auckland from 1959 to 1981.