Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Only Test at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ZIM Win & Bat
IRE Win & Bat
ZIM Win & Bowl
IRE Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zimbabwe
D
L
L
D
L
Ireland
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM5 M • 593 Runs • 84.71 Avg • 66.1 SR
ZIM5 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 54.62 SR
IRE6 M • 480 Runs • 43.64 Avg • 62.17 SR
IRE9 M • 401 Runs • 23.59 Avg • 52.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 33 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 46.39 SR
ZIM6 M • 14 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 58.07 SR
IRE6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 44.09 SR
IRE8 M • 21 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 74.8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2581
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 February 2025 - day (5-day match)