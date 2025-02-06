Matches (6)
Australia 1-Day (1)
SA20 (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
BPL (1)
ILT20 (1)

Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Only Test at Bulawayo, Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Only Test, Bulawayo, February 06 - 10, 2025, Ireland tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Ireland FlagIreland
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SC Williams
5 M • 593 Runs • 84.71 Avg • 66.1 SR
CR Ervine
5 M • 390 Runs • 43.33 Avg • 54.62 SR
LJ Tucker
6 M • 480 Runs • 43.64 Avg • 62.17 SR
A Balbirnie
9 M • 401 Runs • 23.59 Avg • 52.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
B Muzarabani
8 M • 33 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 46.39 SR
VM Nyauchi
6 M • 14 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 58.07 SR
MR Adair
6 M • 22 Wkts • 3.79 Econ • 44.09 SR
AR McBrine
8 M • 21 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 74.8 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
ZIM
IRE
Player
Role
Craig Ervine (c)
Middle order Batter
Brian Bennett 
Allrounder
Johnathan Campbell 
Allrounder
Ben Curran 
Top order Batter
Joylord Gumbie 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Trevor Gwandu 
Bowler
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 
Opening Batter
Vincent Masekesa 
-
Nyasha Mayavo 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Blessing Muzarabani 
Bowler
Richard Ngarava 
Bowler
Newman Nyamhuri 
Bowler
Victor Nyauchi 
Bowler
Nick Welch 
Opening Batter
Sean Williams 
Allrounder
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2581
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
