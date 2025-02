Humphreys spins Ireland to a hat-trick of Test wins

Rain was the biggest threat Ireland faced, when they came into the Queens Sports Club on day five, but in 18.3 overs wrapped up the only Test against Zimbabwe with a 63-run win . They needed to create seven chances for the last three wickets, and in the process completed their first hat-trick of Test wins in their ten-match history. It is the earliest point any team has earned a hat-trick of Test wins, bettering South Africa, who needed 14 matches.