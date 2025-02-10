Humphreys spins Ireland to a hat-trick of Test wins
Ireland needed just 18.3 overs on day five - with threat of rain looming - to close out the game
Ireland 260 (McBrine 90*, Adair 78, Muzarabani 7-58, Ngarava 2-65) and 298 (Balbirnie 66 Tucker 58, Ngarava 4-55, Gwandu 2-28, Madhevere 2-48) beat Zimbabwe 267 (Welch 90, Muzarabani 47, McCarthy 4-75, McBrine 3-59) and 228 (Madhevere 84, Bennett 45, Humphreys 6-57, McCarthy 2-22) by 63 runs
Rain was the biggest threat Ireland faced, when they came into the Queens Sports Club on day five, but in 18.3 overs wrapped up the only Test against Zimbabwe with a 63-run win. They needed to create seven chances for the last three wickets, and in the process completed their first hat-trick of Test wins in their ten-match history. It is the earliest point any team has earned a hat-trick of Test wins, bettering South Africa, who needed 14 matches.
Matthew Humphreys converted his four-for into a career-best 6 for 57, with Andy McBrine - his spin-bowling partner - closing out the game by knocking over Richard Ngarava with the new ball.
Wessly Madhevere, Zimbabwe's last ray of hope, batted 195 balls for his 84. When his outside edge was beaten and stumps rattled by a quicker length ball from Humphreys, he could not drag himself out of the field, covering his face with his bat in despondence as the game was effectively done.
more to follow...
Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo