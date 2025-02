Zimbabwe 267 and 183 for 7 (Madhevere 61*, Bennett 45, Humphreys 4-41, McCarthy 2-22) need another 109 runs to beat Ireland 260 and 298

Ireland were made to feel at home in Bulawayo, albeit in a slightly devious sense as rain washed out large chunks before bad light ended day four. But by taking four wickets in the 53 overs spread across two sessions, the visitors will come out as favourites on the final day. However, the grim forecast for day five could deny Ireland a win.

Hope isn't lost completely for Zimbabwe, even though they need another 109 with three wickets in hand. Wessly Madhevere , their top scorer, is unbeaten on 61. And as they showed in the first innings, their lower order can make handy contributions.

Matthew Humphreys , the left-arm spinner, bowled unchanged for 18 overs - separated by a short rain break in the middle - that yielded 4 for 37. With the pitch assisting spin, he is likely to play an important role tomorrow as well if the weather permits.

Sunday was a stop-start day as bad weather delayed the start by 15 minutes. Barry McCarthy needed six balls to make a mess of nightwatcher Trevor Gwandu's stumps with a full delivery that deviated past the outside edge.

Brian Bennett survived a close lbw shout against Mark Adair in the second over of the day. Madhevere's tactic of shuffling across the line induced a leading edge but it fell safely to Adair's left.

Adair and McCarthy bowled nine of the 12 overs that were possible before the rain halted play for nearly three hours.

Zimbabwe resumed from 71 for 4 after the break and Madhevere survived a tough chance off Craig Young in the first one post-resumption and copped a bouncer on the helmet a little later. Meanwhile had a more serene stay before edging Humphreys behind as the spinner began his long spell.

Jonathan Campbell was scratchy at the start against spin and survived two near-chop-ons in his first 30 balls, off which he made six. He picked up two fours and two threes on the off side before rain created a small stoppage with Zimbabwe on 146 for 5.

Humphreys and Andy McBrine enjoyed the turn offered by the pitch so much that Andy Balbirnie persisted with them despite the thick cloud cover. The decision was rewarded after the break as Humphreys took a sharp return catch to dismiss Campbell and end the 56-run sixth-wicket stand.