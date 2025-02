Does Sachin Tendulkar have the worst win percentage among all Test captains?

You're right that Sachin Tendulkar won only four of his 25 Tests as captain. But that win percentage isn't the worst, as the "%W" column in this list shows. Considering everyone who skippered in 25 or more Tests, John Reid (New Zealand) won only three of his 34 matches in charge (8.82%), Kapil Dev (India) four out of 34 (11.76%), Kim Hughes (Australia) four out of 28 (14.28%), and David Gower (England) five out of 32 (15.62%). The highest win percentage of all belongs to Steve Waugh , who won 41 of his 57 Tests as captain of Australia - 71.92%.