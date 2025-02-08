Balbirnie and Tucker fifties give Ireland the upper hand

Zimbabwe 267 and 38 for 3 (Bennett 15*, Humphreys 1-4, McCarthy 1-14) need another 254 runs to beat Ireland 260 and 298 (Balbirnie 66 Tucker 58, Ngarava 4-55, Gwandu 2-28, Madhevere 2-48)

Ireland are well placed to complete a hat-trick of Test wins after setting Zimbabwe a target of 292 and reducing them to 38 for 3 at stumps. Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker struck fifties with contributions all the way down the order helping them take control of the game in Bulawayo.

Richard Ngarava, who took three of the last four wickets to fall, finished with a four-four; but it was the part-time spin of Wessly Madhevere that removed Balbirnie and Andy McBrine - Ireland's top scorers of the second and first innings respectively.

Balbinie started the day with Campher and the duo grew their partnership from 37 to 75 with relative ease. There were nicks - like in the first over of the day - that weren't carrying, the funky fields from Jonathan Campbell weren't forcing batters into shots, and Blessing Muzarababi's five-over opening spell was seen off without loss.

Campher picked up two boundaries off Gwandu - a stylish whip and a technically sound straight drive - before the bowler found his length to quieten the batter and then nick him off after drinks.

Ireland were 121 for 2 - a great entry point for Harry Tector, who got off a pair and got into his innings cautiously. Balbirnie, meanwhile, coasted along at his own pace to bring up a 106-ball fifty. He nearly dragged one on in the 34th over and weathered an examination by spin to take the lead up to 142 at lunch.

The spin of Campbell and Madhevere took hold after the break; first with the former ripping a legbreak to beat Tector's full-faced block and trap him lbw, then the latter ripping an offbreak to beat Balbirnie's flick to do the same.

Paul Stirling, who was more generous in peppering attack with defence, swept Madhevere over square leg for six and heaved Campbell wide of mid-on for four. He was out caught down leg, trying to pull Muzarabani fine, but was unhappy with the decision.

Tucker was off to a quick start too. He swept Campbell for two fours in the 59th over and consolidated after Stirling fell. He stitched handy 39-run and 23-run stands with McBrine and Mark Adair as Zimbabwe kept at it with spin before the second new ball became available.