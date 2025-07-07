Matt Fisher earns first NZ call-up, Williamson remains unavailable for Zimbabwe Tests

Fast bowler Matt Fisher has earned his maiden call-up to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

With the two Tests in Zimbabwe not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said he respected the decision of both players. "Kane and Michael were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process," Walter said.

"While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact these Tests aren't part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion."

Fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears were also unavailable for the Zimbabwe tour. While Jamieson is on a personal break, awaiting the berth of his first child, Sears is recovering from a side injury, sustained during the MLC, which will require another two-four weeks of rehab.

Fisher, 25, has played 14 first-class matches so far, taking 51 wickets at an average of 24.11. He also made an appearance for New Zealand A in India in 2022 , when he claimed four wickets, including that of Rajat Patidar. Fisher had represented New Zealand in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup and has been contracted to Northern Districts since.

In the absence of Sears, Fisher could provide New Zealand's attack a point of difference with his ability to hit 140kph. Jacob Duffy is the only other uncapped player in the Test squad though he is now a familiar face in Black Caps' white-ball sides. Duffy is currently ranked No.1 in the ICC's rankings for T20I bowlers.

"Matt's someone we're really excited about," Walter said. "He's one of the fastest bowlers in the country and we think he's got an X-factor. We're blessed to have a large number of strong fast bowlers in this country and we're looking forward to adding Matt into that mix now, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the Black Caps."

Ajaz Patel returns to New Zealand's Test squad after recovering from injury • AFP/Getty Images

Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry, Nathan Smith will round out the seam attack as New Zealand build depth in the new era after Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

As for Ajaz, he had last Test was the one at the Wankhede in Mumbai last year, when he bagged a match haul of 11 wickets to spin New Zealand to a 3-0 sweep of India. Ajaz then missed a huge chunk of the domestic season for Central Districts with a serious knee injury. After having completed a lengthy rehab, Ajaz will return to action in the Global Super League (GSL) in Guyana before linking up with the New Zealand side. Ajaz will be assisted by Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips in the spin attack.

Devon Conway, who has dropped from the T20I squad for the tri-nation series against hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa, has been included in the Test squad. The likes of Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Phillips will link up with the New Zealand squad after completing their commitments in the MLC.

Tom Latham, who had a county stint with Warwickshire during the winter, will return to captain New Zealand for their first Test tour of Zimbabwe since 2016. In all, New Zealand have played 17 Tests against Zimbabwe, winning 11 and drawing six.

New Zealand's Test squad will assemble in Bulawayo on July 27 after the T20I tri-series ends in Harare on July 26.