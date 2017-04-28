Champions Trophy pullout - BCCI's bargaining chip?
Will the BCCI use its participation in the Champions Trophy as a bargaining chip in its tussle with the ICC over its share of global revenues? On Wednesday the BCCI was outvoted 13-1 (nine Full Members, three Associates and the ICC chairman) as the ICC Board approved the finance model which granted the Indian board a share of US $293 million from ICC events until 2023.
Although that is still $17 million more than the $276 million that was proposed in the original model in February, the BCCI remains disgruntled. In the words of one Full Member director, present at the meeting, BCCI representative Amitabh Choudhary managed to walk away with "some pieces", and not an "insignificant" amount.
Not significant, says the BCCI. Choudhary, along with the Indian board treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry, tried hard to sell a deal to other members in which the BCCI got $570 million (as per the Big 3 distribution) while the rest got the enhanced amounts promised in the ICC model. The BCCI found no buyers. Even the old trick of using bilateral series as bait proved futile.
The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar has remained firm in his negotiations with the BCCI. He has kept alive the prospect of an extra $100 million that would take the BCCI share close to $400 million, leaving the ball in the BCCI's court. What the BCCI does now, and what options it has, will become clearer when the board holds a special general body meeting (SGM) on May 7 in Delhi.
According to one BCCI source, the Indian board might settle somewhere "in the middle" of the two figures: anything in the range of $450 million could be satisfactory. Manohar, it is understood however, might not be keen on any further negotiation.
The BCCI has already delayed announcing a squad for the Champions Trophy and, according to one source, it has been done as an attempt to pressure the ECB, the hosts for the tournament. The ECB is an influential voice at the ICC Board - its president Giles Clarke was part of the working group that has drawn up the new model and constitution. Clarke is also said to have aspirations to replace Manohar - when Manohar returned as chairman after his short-lived resignation, it was supposed to be until the AGM in June, though there has been speculation he may carry on.
"All the India games (in Champions Trophy) are sold out. The BCCI will wait to an extent to see if it can make the ECB sweat."
By not announcing a squad and keeping the uncertainty on India's participation alive, the BCCI wants the ECB to facilitate negotiations with the ICC. This kind of brinksmanship is something the BCCI is good at. But given that it isn't legally straightforward to revoke the Members Participating Agreement (MPA, which governs participation in ICC events) this will not be so easy to do. There could be financial consequences, according to an official well-versed with the MPA if India doesn't play.
Importantly the new ICC constitution and the latest finance model will only be ratified at the annual conference in the last week of June, after the Champions Trophy. "The concern is India could pull out of the Women's World Cup which follows the annual conference," said one official.
For now the ECB and the Champions Trophy organising committee, led by Steve Elworthy, carry on as normal with the preparations. Neither are losing sleep, not yet at least. The feeling is, however, if matters come to it, the ECB will want to have a dialogue with the BCCI. "The BCCI is in a very difficult position because it had five representatives in five ICC meetings," the Full Member director said.
"That is a hugely problematic for the ICC to build up a relationship. But there are some of us who consistently feel we need to be having a dialogue with the BCCI."
By this director's assessment, India will not pull the trigger on Champions Trophy. "No, I don't think so. The BCCI, ECB, PCB etc. are all members of the ICC. The ICC is an entity on its own. We members on the other hand deal with each other and are involved in developing and running cricket around the world. BCCI have some things to consider now. But there is always scope for a dialogue. Most of the senior administrators at BCCI will take a long-term view. I am confident."
Elworthy told the Guardian that the uncertainty on India's participation so far has not hurt the preparations. "The blow, if you think of the number of games we have sold out across the tournament, would be huge. India have an incredibly strong support base in this country. Never mind the operational issues, which would be immense. But at the moment we are just cracking on and planning everything as if they are coming."
Meanwhile, the Committee of Administrators (CoA), appointed by the Supreme Court of India to supervise the BCCI, is following the developments closely. Vinod Rai, the CoA chief, said the committee was not thinking too far ahead about the subsequent steps they would take if the BCCI pulled out of the Champions Trophy at all. "This is a hypothetical question. Let the SGM first take a decision," Rai said at a book release event in Mumbai on Friday. Rai also said India were well within its rights to delay the squad announcement. "There is no such thing as a deadline. The Champions Trophy will start on June 1. The deadlines are fixed so that there is some kind of system in place," he explained.
Nagraj Gollapudi is a senior assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Dear Cricket Fans; Please be patient and watch India winning this Champion Trophy tournament. It's True that India is the largest contributor to ICC so let them have their share of money. Every board focus to make their players as brands to market and generate revenue. Simple. If a cricket board can't do it then praise the BCCI to make produce such big brands and revenues.
You add 30 state units that BCCI has to feed, to the BCCI section and you will see there are state units that contribute more than any nation but in return will only get paltry sum of revenue, which they have generated in first place.
Brokensaint, so what?? Is ICC or BCCI is responsible for that quota system?? Can't they keep playing domestic cricket?? Check the interview of Abbott in cricinfo (if you're nee to this site) and see what actually made him to go for Kolpak. It is quota system but is is the financial security?? he even asked the reporters when they asked the reason " do you guys pay for my grocery bills"" ?? Remember, all are working, playing for money. No one is doing national service mate.
To all fans how about IPL brings this simple clause into their contract.....1mil for every overseas player who manages to be part of 80 percentage of matches in the first 11.....this will make sure the players are with IPL broadcast ers are happy... BCCI makes more money....
When India plays anyone at home it generates so much money, why is that someone else playing someone else at home doesn't generate so much?.....it's simple, those countries did not market the game in their own country....why can't CA overtake rugby, AFL in Aus....same with NZ....Pak can't host games....SL don't know how to market...... At least Bangladesh is trying.....WI is hopeless......ECB will side with where money is......SA has its own political influence to the game..... Afghanistan and Ireland need help and Afghanistan is helped by India......say India has let the game go on without marketing it, then we will not be talking 2bil broadcast revenue. Does anyone know the broadcast revenue for NRL.... not sure but someone told me it's 2bil over 5 years.....now stop moaning
It sounds like everyone assumed indian fans belong to bcci, do we even know the exact indian viewing paterns? Being the biggest market does not imply monolystic support amongst all fans in that market, take china for example, they are the second largest market or even the largest market for certain sports but yet that support is driven by local teams and competitions but ruther the quality and variety of competitions elsewere.
Somebody contributes 70% of the revenues and is expected to be happy with 20% in return? Further, a lot of people think BCCI is a bully and all us Indian fanboys are irrational. Also there are mentions of democracy and how the distribution should be equitable. The distribution can only be equitable if the contribution is equal. If ICC is truly a representative and equitable body then it should take an equal amount from each Board and run its affairs. I would love to see the situation then. Since all the Boards are "equal" and get one vote each, all the boards should be made to contribute the same amount and then let's see how equal things are. Frankly, I am appalled at the reaction of people who are criticizing the BCCI. Since we are arguing about advertising revenues, perhaps the media companies should be asked on why they pay so much for India related events and those amounts that are related to Indian viewers, be paid directly to the BCCI or some other Indian Institution.
clean game the south African players are leaving due to quotas
don't you just love it when people use socialist out of context. it's like they don't even know what it means lol
What if India chooses to send a second string team to the champions trophy, without boycotting it ??
Can those all who are talking about playing for their country explain why Brendon Mccullum retired from playing for the country BUT plays for leagues. Why Malinga retired from test but plays for the league? Why AB semi retired and thinking of retiring from International to play for the leagues? Why players like Gayle, Sammy, Pollard, Bravo Senior and Junior, Naraine, Badree prefer leagues over country?? Why players like K Abbott and R Roussow left their national duty?? Is the answer for all this questions, financial security??
@ DAISYCRIC - How many foreign players do you think will stick with their boards, without a good salary? If a player decides to retire from international cricket, there isn't anything the board can do to stop him. And don't worry about sponsors. In India, the leagues organized for Hockey, Badminton, Kabaddi, Wrestling manage to find sponsors. Do you actually think IPL won't find enough sponsors? You also mentioned about the boycott of SA because of apartheid. Just a small difference, it would be us Indians that choose to boycott ICC.
UGLYINDIAN: No one on here is a BCCI shill. True Indians care only about themselves and not what else is happening in rest of cricket. We drive the cricketing revenues and thus we deserve the lion's share. ICC's socialist model will be their downfall.
@DAISYYCRIC : Please don't compare IPL with Ranji as IPL is a different beast alltogether and it is an established brand with an ever increasing loyal audience . What can Eng, Aus,SA do if there players retire from International Cricket to pursue IPL ?? was SA able to stop Abbot,Merchant De Lange,Roussouw and others from accepting Kolpak deals ?? please do remember IPL deals are multiple times bigger than any Kolpak deal . Anyways you are overstating the importance of overseas players in IPL infact apart from AB Devilliers ,Gayle and to little extent Dwayne Bravo Indian /IPL fans don't care much about overseas players , just to give you an example Hollywood might be the biggest and most popular worldwide but in India Bollywood and other regional language Films rules the roost . Some Indian actors / megastars enjoy massive fanfollowing without ever being part of any Hollywood/International Film , so to sum up basically Indians are mainly concerned with other Indians .
Boy look at the comments of the BCCI sponsored Shills! Makes you feel that BCCI is the Messiah of the Indian people. Shame this website is also letting these Shills have a free reign. The average Indian cricket follower loves the game of cricket first... and BCCI last (if at all). No one who isn't being paid by the BCCI gives a damn about how and how much money the corrupt people that run the BCCI are making.
Daisycric, lol!! Your knowledge, if that the case then those foriegn player will retire from their domestic setup. Because the money they earning in IPL those are more than they in their 5year local contacts.
@DAISYCRIC Advertisers pay because it sells. They don't care the least bit about who is playing. Cricket is surviving because of Indian viewers, in all other countries cricket has lost to other sports, both in terms of capable personnel and viewership. It is Indian viewers who has kept the cricket popular. Even in other countries it is indian supporters who fill up the stadium compared to their home fans, that should tell you something. During WC2015 Adelaide gave up hosting a semi final to host a IndvPak match, what does that tell you? Cricket is dying a slow death, without India that will come sooner than later.
I want to ask a question from some Emotional Indian Fans who are asking to leave ICC. Do they ever watch Ranji Trophy Match Live in Stadium. How many Sponsors they get when local players are playing in Ranji Trophy? IPL will be zero without international players. Advertisers pay money because of International stars not because of Local Players. If Aus, England, south africa and other countries stop there players just like BCCI does to Indian players, BCCI will not even organize one IPL tournament without sponsors. Just Remember Southafrica when it was isolated world cricket had no effect but ultimate loss was of southafrica.
When I am at the ICC, I have two roles. I am an ICC director so I have to consider everyone, I cannot leave out anyone. But because I was representing Bangladesh as the BCB president, I have to look at Bangladesh's interest. The BCCI SGM should take note of this.The icc president came from were ?.
the game survived before the Indians and will continue to do so after them.
India is playing Russian roulette with the ICC and other nations. this will only end up hurting India the most when nobody wants to tour there and nations start banning there players playing in the IPL.
I want to ask a question from some Emotional Indian Fans who are asking to leave ICC. Do they ever watch Ranji Trophy Match Live in Stadium. How many Sponsors they get when local players are playing in Ranji Trophy? IPL will be zero without international players. Advertisers pay money because of International stars not because of Local Players. If Aus, England, south africa and other countries stop there players just like BCCI does to Indian players, BCCI will not even organize one IPL tournament without sponsors. Just Remember Southafrica when it was isolated world cricket had no effect but ultimate loss was of southafrica.
2 months of 40 m boundary cricket watching singhs and sharmas is more than enough .A 9 month competitiob will spell its death as a league
Let other teams get a chance to change their sides too
Part2
BCCI can venture into the untapped venues like USA which has a huge potential with many Indians migrated and look at other countries that the current ICC leadership can't get a fan base but milk money from BCCI for developing the same.I would like to see cricket getting a proper infrastructure and challenging games like baseball and basket ball here in America.
If ICC bows to BCCI they should boot out Shashank manohar and get a veto power in the board similar to UN.
Repercussions are huge if BCCI pull out.It will not only make ECB sweat but also the other member countries.
BCCI should look at other alternatives rather than bow to ICC ICC members and the associates stands to loose if BCCI pulls out of icc events BCCI should form a new league similar to IPL and expand it across different formats.There are many cricketers from WI,SA and other countries ignored by their boards can be motivated by money to be pulled in for these parallel events.Once these events kick started by BCCI grows it will force early retirement of players.BCCI would not loose revenue but would actually boost its revenue and push ICC and their members to the brink.I would rather be excited to see the talent of ABD gelling with talented cricketers rather than playing 2 teams from different countries.This will make cricket more interesting and would really be a motivation for talented cricketers irrespective of their countries.BCCI can also be proud that they are growing cricket and not giving cheap money to those countries not contributing.Now you can decide who stands to loose.
With BCCI pulling out from ICC there will be no money left in cricket which is just a summer sport in Eng & Aus. This is not 80s or 90s era this is 2017 where every sportsman looks for money before playing that sport. Already cricketers from WI & Aus leave for Baseball which has money in America.
CRICKETNATOR ON APRIL 30, 2017, 5:28 GMT Sponsors are are large companies including MNCs that sell their products and services in India. BCCI can easily survive for one year with the money it has. Then what happens to other boards and their players? will the boards be able to pay same kind of pay to their players? 80% money from cricket will disappear. Is icc and other boards prepared for it? obviously No. You better learn to have an idea about the other side of the coin.
Where is contribution chart ? Let's compare contribution chart and finance model chart together to know who gets what.
India must pull out and stay out of icc.
Expand ipl to 9 months with more teams played only in the weekends.
@biggus, thank you for referring to us as Indian fanboys. All of us are. We do put country first, especially when you put into context the selfless service rendered by the aussies and english boards in days past. While you mention poorer but happier, I am not sure your very noble and selfless boards whose sole priority is the well being of the game especially in the associate members, would be happy. Maybe I am wrong, but I get the feeling that those boards do like money and lots of it. Likewise the players they have. So biggus, while you would prefer being poorer and happier, icc and the boards are probably not. Otherwise any board with any self respect would have taken issue with bcci not declaring the CT team yet. Hasn't happened coz they know the problems. Sure, these guys talk a good game but when it comes down to it, they are just weak.
A lot is said about the size money india generates for cricket but it does not mean the it can start acting as bully.
Keep india out of international calendar and then we will see how the sponsors will leave India one by one.
It is all the international players who are liked by Indian fans as well as their Indian counterparts. !!!
It is simple. If india withdraw from the icc tourneys the would get nothing. Indians would not be able to watch it if their tv companies dont pay for broadcasting. Indian people stand to loose. The icc would also not have to pay the bcci any money which means that the pie dont have to be as big.
BIGGUS ON APRIL 30, 2017, 0:24 GMT
Cricket without BCCI has no meaning. BCCI is the biggest cricketing board among all and is arguably bigger than ICC. There is a reason BCCI hasnt submitted the CT team yet and all ICC can do is bow down and wait for BCCI's decision.
Was the same thing done by an unimportant board like pakistan or Zimbabwe, they risked getting banned by ICC. However this doesnt apply to BCCI because it contributes to 80% of ICC's revenue.
Without BCCI and India, ICC would just crumble down to nothingness. So the statement "Cricket without BCCI has no meaning" is fully justified.
If India withdraws from ICC.India will loose revenue big time.Because there will be no international cricket for them and IPL is nothing without international Players.Just see the crowd difference between Ranji n IPL.All other cricket boards will ban IPL from their players entering just like ICL.India might pay the price and India shouldn't be allowed to play Champions thropy as they didn't announce the squad before deadline.
@Biggus absolutely correct & agreed with your comment.
@RUESTER - One or two may quit internationals? Are you sure about that? Will all boards manage to pay their top players well? If so, for how long? ECB and CA can make money from Ashes, but what about the rest. I do agree that Big 3 model wasn't good. Cricket needs to be expanded. But India alone isn't responsible for it. How about BCCI contributes $100 mil (out of the 570 mil), ICC cuts its cost and contributes the same, ECB $20 mil, and the rest $10 mil each.
@DUNGER.BOB - BCCI wouldn't come out unscathed. But even if they manage to earn 50% of what they contribute to ICC at present,it would be better than this deal. And why would there be no cricket to broadcast? You accept that other countries will hurt if BCCI decides to leave. How long would their players stick around without a a good salary?
The only solution I can think of to this dilemma is hoping that China develops their cricket....:p
I would say, Mr. Manmohar has exposed the BCCI and now, it is shown that BCCI just care for money nothing else. ICC is already weak and they are unable to take strong decision due to such boards including CA and ECB, It would be better, take some strong decision now and don't take any dictation from one Board. Regards, Cricket Fan.
"Cricket without BCCI has no meaning", says a previous poster. Where in the wide world of delusion do people get these ideas? Not, "Cricket without India has no meaning", which I'd still take issue with, but this poster would have us believe that cricket without the bunch of self serving businessmen and politicians that comprise the BCCI is meaningless. Nonsense of course, if the BCCI takes it's bat and ball and goes home the rest of us will continue as before, poorer but happier. When the spoilt little boy that is the BCCI takes it's bat and ball and goes home because they can't bully the rest it's best to let them go and continue as best as one can. Cricket was not meaningless before India, and it will not suddenly become so if they leave, despite what the Indian fanboys on this site fondly imagine.
Some Indian supporters here are really over reacting, as an England supporter I hated the Big 3 idea because I knew it was working against the smaller countries. You are complaining that BCCI does not get the amount agreed when decided by the big 3. The enormous sum that the BCCI will receive can be spent on players, facilities, grass root cricket still. If you boycott ICC events will your players be happy? Would Kohli be a superstar without international cricket..no. He is a superstar because of what he achieves at the highest level, he makes his money off the fame he makes as being Indias national team captain, to RCB's captain. The point is without international cricket, the tv money is no more for India. International players that are attracted to the IPL would not see an expanded competition as interesting or would they get released by their boards. Sure one or two may quit internationals but soon their star power will wane and you end with journeymen.
The BCCI have been using the 'we won't show up' tactic for well over a decade now (Oz, 2008 was the 1st occurrence I can recall), but there's something about it I've never really understood. It's obvious that it would hurt the other country (or countries in the case of tournaments) but how would the BCCI come through unscathed? If India doesn't play there's no cricket for them to broadcast. Wouldn't that affect their internal TV deals, their sponsors, the Indian fans and supporters and their players and staff? Would the Indian fans be happy if India removed itself from the international scene? Doesn't India need someone to play against? Some way to test themselves? .. I think it would be interesting exercise for someone to take them on. What would happen if they looked the BCCI squarely in the eye and said "we won't back down". I think there would be suffering all round but the BCCI (and Indian cricket) would get it's fair share of the pain. Perhaps more than they imagine.
Im sure Cricket will survive without India.
Stay Strong India! World of cricket hates you but want your money! Do not send a team to CT or send the u19 team for experience. The missing money will return.
It's like you have family but wants your neighbor to raise your kid and pay bills. BCCI stay strong...
@ISEVEN_7 - (1) IPL can be expanded to 15-20 teams. Many major cities don't have teams, and many companies are willing to buy teams. If a market of 1 billion is not sufficient, I don't know what is. IPL need not be extended for 5-6 months, league matches can be played in all 3 formats to provide variety. (2) Is the money really comparable? The leagues you mentioned already exist, but still players come to play IPL. If players were earning well without IPL, wouldn't they rather rest and spend time with family? (3) It is a beautiful sentiment, but players still need to look after their families and pay the bills. Would be difficult if they earn peanuts. (4) All 3 formats possible. Also, there are many in India who don't like the BCCI's style of working. But this is not just about BCCI's monetary loss. It is about India as a whole. It will be portrayed as an insult to Indian fans, by the former colonial powers.
Asking for fair share is not bargaining. ICC tried to take advantage of administrative turmoil in BCCI by locking an agreement and throwing keys in the ocean. Too sad.
Cricket without BCCI has no meaning, existence, sooner people realizes ,the better.
Talks about bilateral series boycott & not issuing NOC for Players playing in IPL are childish.
BCCI might have lost in voting as others ganged up but BCCI has better cards in its hand, one of them is TV rights.
Star India is the main sponsor of ICC which paid almost $2bn for 2015 -2023 ,80% more than the last cycle and they paid bcz of BCCI's influence over ICC. Besides OPPO is BCCIs's main sponsor, then MRF , Doordarshan, Hotstar, Reliance etc you do the math. Will they pay enough or even pay if there is no India?
BCCI generates around 80% revenue for ICC & literally getting robbed in return. ICC needs to reevaluate its stand bcz BCCI won't & shouldn't.
A deal between $450 m to $470 m will be good, plus all the rights BCCI lost recently. otherwise you are joking.
I want BCCI to pull out of CT bcz of injustice but as an indian cricket fan i would like to see my team winning the trophy again.
It's interesting that many are concerned how IPL may reduce the number of 'good' players from international arena. This is totally absurd.
1) How many players IPL can sustain? Can IPL provide benefits to the players (for example, injuries and other issues)? Is there a big enough market to emulate the foorball leagues in Europe? Is it viable to make IPL big enough to take care hundreds of aspiring Indian cricketers? Will the viewers watch IPL the same way if the league is extended to 3-4-5-6 months?
2) How about the other leagues? Will it not be in the best interest of an international player to play in Big Bash or Caribbean league, and still playing for the country?
3) Still most players consider playing for their country as an honor. Can IPL provide enough incentive to change this attitude?
4) Finally - will the Indian viewers be content with only IPL? I think they will be the first to revolt against BCCI if they decide to pull out of ICC.
To Globalize this Game ICC needs Media support. Digital media & TV media. Media needs fan base to invest & get revenue back through advertisement. India has biggest fan base for cricket than entire cricketing nations. If India pulls out of ICC events ICC will suffer much more than expected. Both in long term and short term. ICC should wake up before everything out of control. ICC should think the old days when they suffer to make a profitable revenue through major global events. Those days will back soon if ICC underestimate BCCI. BCCI is such powerful only because of its fan base. Any game or sports will decline if there is reduce in number of fan following. You cannot win a war without a strong warrior.
CRICKFAN: The top international players if started retiring from their national service then the cricket game itself will be boring. You are watching cricket because there is competition. If you will find each team playing like current WI team (after their top players are not playing for their country), then hardly people will show interest into the game.
Secondly, those players who will be retired will earn 10 times more than what they earn in their life time playing for their country.
Thirdly, IPL won't be at this structure, that time it would be much bigger with 15 to 20 cities to take part. Currently many big states or cities are not participating in this IPL structure. Same time the IPL would be playing like football for 8 months and the revenue it will generate will be 10 times higher than what ICC will get in its annual revenue plan, further, BCCI may ban all cricket matches in India where India is not taking part. Currently they ban PSL, BPL T20 leagues in India..mind it
Without the foreign player IPL will be nothing..BBCI cannot survive by itself. Cricket needs to spread into other countries..
IF BCCI boycott CT and ICC events it surely great lose to ICC both in short term and long-term. Broadcasters will pull out / pay less for telecasting ICC events, since worldwide fan following will reduce in huge number since no participation of Indian team. 1 out of 6 person in this world is Indian. Cricket fans 8 out of 12 is Indian. Cricket fans on TV 9 out of 11 fans is Indian. So sponsors interest will reduce in huge number if India pulls out of huge event. This is Short time loss to ICC.
If ICC ban BCCI for this pull out and with co-operation of other boards try to ban players participation in IPL, Then more young players announce their international retirement soon, to participate in IPL. They can make more money in 2 months participation for IPL than representing their boards for 2 -3 years. Due to retirement of more young talented players, other boards will have to shuffle with ordinary players. This will result in decrease in fan base for cricket in TV audience.
Its the individual boards who develop international stars who then run after the big money in franchise cricket like the ipl. like any changing market the boards have to make adjustments to compensate for their initial investments in these players. I would suggest that the boards immediately implement a system similar to civil service whereby developed players are required to serve their boards for 10 yrs to recover the boards investments. Players who defect will be penalized 50% of their earnings over those 10 years through the courts for default of their contracts. The 10 years starts from the players first cricket contract with their home board. Players are employees and they certainly negotiate for higher compensation however employers also have rights to demand service/compensation for training, development, facilities, medical, gears, accommodation, transport etc. This is the capitalist system, come on ICC and individual boards get to work the players have their lawyers working
I am certain that if main consumer of your products stop using the product, the company is bound to close. Situation is similar here and we need to find a solution before it gets out of hand.
CRICFAN0548312333: lol ICC survive without its main revenue generator BCCI? hahahahahha.
BCCI is like, KEJWRWAL, so simple, ignore it's stance, I'm an Indian too, but don't like the way it functions, so if india doesn't want to name it's team in champions trophy, say screw ur self bcci, n don't heed any more, love u manohar
Never ever put Pakistani players in IPL. There is not a single Pakistani player who can make into XI of even the weakest IPL side.
@SHAH MOHAMED - You accept that there will be an initial loss. How many foreign players will stick with their boards, in return for peanuts? ECB and CA could make money from Ashes and manage to hold onto their top players, but what about the rest? Also, a company might survive the loss of biggest income generator, but can it survive the loss of its largest market/consumer?
Saifullah Farooqui on April 29, 2017, 13:58 GMT &Yasir Khan on April 29, 2017, 13:54 GMT: Your only option now is to hope and pray that BCCI won't take any drastic action which it is more than capable of, unlike you.Mind you, if your squad for CT hadn't been announced before the April 25th deadline, you would have been out of CT unlike India which is taking its own sweet time. Cricinfouser on April 29, 2017, 12:55 GMT: Moral of the story, BCCI should stop doing charity.
Indian should only play IPL. That's 100 times better than International cricket anyway. Plus especially Tests and also ODIs are waste of time. Real cricket is T20 and IPL is its king.
@ELECTRIC_LOCO_WAP4_IS_DELUDED You are right. A lot of current players might opt for the IPL and retire from international cricket. However, these players wont last forever and will start fading away over the next few years. What happens afterwards? BCCI and India would be the ultimate losers!
@JACK_BARIGH: I think this time it is the BCCI that is cutting the branch it is sitting on. It would be heartbreaking and sad to see them go but cricket cannot and should not lose. We should rise above our countries and think for the game.
cricket was always successful and loved by the global community regardless of who is generating the money. icc did a very poor job administrating global cricket and allowed bcci to gradually become a bully over the last decade. I want indian fans who think that the world would suddenly crumble if india pulls out of international cricket to know that cricket is a business as much as a sport. The business is to grow the game worldwide by managing the money available presently, they are correct that the game will initially suffer a loss without india however I have seen it all my life where businesses became more resourceful after a downfall. like apple many companies who lost their best income producer[ steve jobs] went on to do even better. so cricket will definitely survive without india and india will suffer the most without international cricket. ipl would just be another local indian cricket competition like the ranji trophy and all their other local competitions.
Pakistani fans are the happiest with this situation because 1) If India pulls out of CT they don't have to face another loss against India at a world event and they can at least go beyond the first round. With India playing CT, Pakistan will be knocked out of the first round itself. 2) With a cut in BCCI's share, the "poor cricket board" or "PCB" stands to gain in their revenue, doesn't matter if they have earned it or not.
@ ginde.dnyanesh on April 29, 2017, 6:04 GMT "How often have England, SA, NZ or Australia won a major event or been runners up in the sub continent? Now thats what I would call rare or pretty much non existent."
Aust won 1987 WC in India (& Pak), runners up 1996 WC in India, Pak, SL, not to mention 1999 WC in Eng, 2003 WC in Africa & 2007 WC in WI. They also failed to make the semis in their home WC of 1992. Aust also won CT2006 in India (& CT 2009 in Eng). Not that unusual after all.
It is a wishful thinking of many fans from other team, who wants Indian cricket to suffer and collapse, but there is an old saying that you do not cut the branch you are sitting on, and India is that branch, and all other boards are sitting on it.
MYSTERY INCREASE FOR ICC!
When Big-3 formula was approved by ICC, ICC's own costs+profit-share were just $750 Million (30 % of $2.5 Billion). Have seen the worksheets, then.
How come it went up to $1,100 million? ($2.7 Billion, minus $1600 Million as shown in the pie chart -that's all what I can see, now!). Nearly 50% more!
When one Indian (SN) is replaced by another Indian, as an independent head of ICC, can it go up by so much? Real mystery!
If the increase is for buying support for cutting India to size? Somebody, anybody, say it so! OK?
May be, the extra $100 Million, being offered to BCCI now, for co-operation, may be coming out of that mystery increase! Ha! Ha!
If I am wrong? Will only be too glad, to correct myself! Another OK?
@SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI They wont pull out of CT but can send 2nd grade team.
The reason they wont pull out is not because of the ICC but the goodwill they have with the broadcasters of the CT. The Star network in India who have long standing deal with BCCI. They wont want to hurt them for shock value on such short notice. But BCCI can and will get higher than this revenue one way or other.
@YASIR KHAN No they dont have to. If BCCI pulls out of ICC, the world cricket collapses because it loses 75% of its revenue in an instant. BCCI and India's isolation is last thing anyone needs to worry about. Its collapse of world cricket and International cricket at stakes and this is why even ICC is still ready for negotiations.
In the end it looks like BCCI will somehow manage to get their US$ 450 million or something close to it.
Like it or not, we live in capitalistic world and money talks here. You simply does not treat the hen laying golden eggs this way. You cant. They hold all the cards.
@saifullah well said...the gas is out of BCCI tank the fans no guts just a talk. For some years BCCI have been playing this card. Now it shows how for once ICC have put the foot down and BCCI are on the run.
@ JACK_BRIGH ON APRIL 29, 2017, 11:44 GMT
Or more likely watch any talented Indian kid leave India and wait 3 years just to have a chance to play international cricket. You really think the IPL drives ambition to compete? ROFL. Cricket is cricket, money is money, they are not anywhere near in the same universe except to people not wanting to find out how good at cricket and too stupid to earn anywhere else. Have Dave Warner .... please keep him !
CRICKFAN: BCCI can pay players across the world handsomely.
LUCKYHLLL100: Wrong, BCCI did a for Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. India play Bangladesh more regularly than other teams. You can look at the history of tours which shows how frequently India have played Bangladesh. Same cannot be said for Australia.
I don't think BCCI have the GUTS to pull out from champions trophy .
hehehe. am telling you, BCCI has no option but to accept this. or face isolation
Whether Indian team plays or not they r not gonna win this time. All players r out of form n injured. Better play county season
BCCI has helped Bangladesh, Afghanistan a lot to prosper in cricket. Yet, the first opportunity they get, they turn against India. Typical.
Dileep thumati, as you said Bangladesh n Afghanistan thrived under bcci is absolutely A false assumption, after years of playing cricket Bangladesh became a good team has nothing to do with bcci, until last year Indian never consider playing against them, same with Afghanistan, they started their cricket in Pakistan n built n played with helped from Pakistani player's, coaches n teams, where the bcci gets the credit???
@NZ_For_Life: Since you brought other subjects than cricket to this forum, can we talk about the achievements in science and technology, space science, business, information technology ..etc.ect too??
@Jack_Brigh: If that happens, cricket will be the ultimate winner. These people will fade over the course of the next couple of years but the BCCI and India would be the ultimate losers.
lol, some ignorant fans of some countries are saying that If BCCI pull out all other countries should withdraw their players from IPL. Go ahead and do it and see the consequences. There will be mass retirement of International players, just so that they could play in IPL.
Simply send a B-tier team for Champions trophy...Send people from Irani trophy team...this will be a good excuse to test our reserve strength... And who knows, we might still win it
@ NZ_FOR_LIFE : Unlike New Zealand,Australia who have comparatively far lesser population , large resources and very high per capita income historically it becomes rather easy for them to devote there entire life to sports or take it as a career while in India who have a very large population of poor and middle class people while poor have to concentrate all there energies working hard to eat two square meals a day, whereas as in middle class parents put more stress on there kids academic pursuits rather than sports. But landscape is changing in India and in about 30 -40 years time India will emerge as a leading multi sport nation as good as any .
How come $160 million has been allocated to ICC as operational costs and why CA and ECB are more or less getting the same as before , i have often heard Australian and English fans in these forums say that they only consider Test Cricket as real Cricket and that they barely watch shorter formats and ICC Events like WC,CT if it is not in a convenient time zone , so on what basis are the CA and ECB asking for a cut out of the TV money brought from ICC Events ?? .
Does it mean WI have a chance to play instead?
If that is the case by your logic why havent we won all the world cups and every ICC event? Why arent we winning series in places like Australia, South Africa (not matches series)? Why arent we permanently the no 1 side in rankings? I am Indian and I know my country and team is great but that doesnt mean I think ill of others. Greatness isnt restricted to anyone.
I think all nations should contribute for the development of game instead of only one country India. Other cricket playing country should also contribute in making cricket global. So India should get its share around $400m and rest of the the test playing nation should get $100. Though in terms of percentage, India will still be contributing more but the fans from other countries can also boast in that case that their country is doing something for the development of game. I am seeing in this forum the fan from the country who contributes nothing but still speaks too much.
India needs relief from ICC for rehabilitation of their players.Dear ICC Pls help them
@cricfan51266823: It will not be a big loss to BCCI is they don't play CT unlike the losses which ECB & ICC will face. If ICC bans BCCI from taking part MPAA will not be an issue either, so either its only smaller loss to BCCI compared to the ECB & ICC. @PaulCirc : No India haven't used this as an bargaining chip yet. They've informed ICC well prior to the vote, that they would select team only post SGM happens, ICC had no issue to it. And more over May 25th is the actual cut off date, when teams can replace players, April 25th was only for the initial team submissions. So, I guess BCCI isn't late yet for the final cut off period.
Indians should not fund rest of the world and have no say in the governance or finance model. Its time to ask why is ICC required? Is it doing its job by pushing BCCI to the wall when the later is in turmoil due to judiciary. Its time that BCCI should pull out of ICC. BCCI should hire Srini or lalit modi as consultants and increase the IPL window. India has abundant number of players and spectators. BCCI should go for creating cricket clubs in the line of Football clubs and grow cricket within India. In immediate future, other boards may stop sending their players for IPL. But sooner or later they are going to come around. without India there wont be ICC or world cricket as there wont be enough money in Cricket for it to thrive.
although I am from Pakistan but we have to agree with facts. India is generating lots of revenue so that should got more benifit.
Without India, CT will become quite competitive, otherwise, India will dominate the tournament from the word go. India has reached the finals of WC and CT umpteen number of times. Without India, any ICC event is like a competition amongst mediocre to weak teams.
bye the way...BCCI can make up for those millions by just inviting Pakistan for 5 test matches, 5 one days and few T20 matches.. probably they will earn more with just one such series than in the whole 8 years this quibble is about. just an idea..
@SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI, that's because BCCI is worth 100 times more than your country board called "poor cricket board" or PCB.. ICC has to think thousand times before upsetting the golden goose of world cricket and hence all the delay . Both ICC and ECB won't even mind bending their backs to the BCCI if that results in India's participation in CT.. Hope u get it, at last...
EDD OLIVER Please open your eyes. Associate nations have prospered well under BCCI than under ICC. Example is Bangladesh which took over 17 years under ICC to come to this level as when compared to Afghanistan which took rapid strides under BCCI. BCCI is providing stadiums, playing conditions, residence, security for the associate nations tournaments which are at present conducted in India. Where will they play when BCCI opts out of it. I don't think ICC has formerly helped in this manner any other associate nations. Look at the state of Ireland, Netherland, Scotland after all these years for that matter. I hope you have lend me your ears.
CRIC1965 There will be no shortage of international players in IPL. Reduced income, low salaries for players will force them to chose franchise cricket over international cricket. Have you heard of "KOLPAK". IPL is a lot larger and profitable than KOLPAK.
India will not pull out. They are good at waiting it out and sticking it back to icc. When you control the market, it is pretty easy to control these blowhard, read ecb ca and the like, in the long run.
To balance th loss of money if they had to acccept the new model, bcci would increase the rates of advertisements and also the number of advertisements during matches abd we would literally watch little bit cricket during an ad show
ICC need to stand up to BCCI. International cricket is more important than IPL, which nobody outside of India really cares about. India is one nation and as such has one vote. It must not be allowed to dictate terms. Cricket is bigger than BCCI and will prosper even without them.....
ICC need to stand up to BCCI. International cricket is more important than IPL, which nobody outside of India really cares about. India is one nation and as such has one vote. It must not be allowed to dictate terms. Cricket is bigger than BCCI and will prosper even without them.....
@Peter_The_Average: Mate, do you know who won the last CT and where?? Please enlighten me.
BCCI may withdraw from the champion trophy and then the may stop negotiating with ICC. And then ICC may restrict other countries sending players to IPL and guess the consequences; this might happen. On the other hand, BCCI may propose a new formula where no country will get less money, similarly BCCI will have their claim protected. Or they will need to agree with the current model. However, in my opinion, ICC should get out of this BIG 3 model, this will never improve associate's game. Another reason why BCCI unable to come to a point of agreement that they don't have any specific person who will deal with ICC, in every ICC meeting, there is a new face from BCCI. They should first have a permanent person for that job.
@PETER_THE_AVERAGE Yes, I recall India really 'struggling' in the last CT too in England on 'English pitches or any pitches that are not roads'. Despite all this, they had the temerity to win the tournament & even had the effrontery to beat the English in their own backyard! If India can win a tournament whilst 'struggling' in your opinion, all the other teams must be worse & pretty awful!
I love how in the ICC's model the Associates get $280 million but in the BCCI's they get? Diddly squat, for 95 members. What a great way to try and globalise the game. Please try and defend that BCCI fans, I'm all ears.
PETER_THE_AVERAGE: your opinions are as average as your name. India are the defending champions and they won the CT in England like many of their other titles.
PETER_THE_AVERAGE Revenue for the ICC doesn't depend upon how India plays a tournament but how many are watching it in the stadium and live on television sets back at home. I don't think any country comes close to India in that regards.
What would be the effect on Champions Trophy revenues:
(a) Lower ticket sales for matches where India were to be represented; and (b) On-the-ground advertisement revenue and from the sale of broadcasting rights.
According to websites, more than 98% tickets are already sold for matches where India are participating.
One would also expect deals for on-the-ground advertisements and broadcasting rights to have fully closed by now.
Accordingly, there is not much of a loss of revenue that is the issue, the Indian team is a great opponent for every cricket loving person and a tournament sans India would disappoint them. Those most disappointed would be Indians. At the same time, if BCCI are trying to play god, then the ICC should show its muscle and sanction BCCI for their rude behaviour.
If India generate revenue from cricket, it is not because of Indian team but the global players. Else, every match in India would reduce to Ranji Trophy level only. #sad
If BCCI pull outall other countries should withdraw their players from IPL.Then BCCI will cut down to their own size .BCCI thonl world cricket is them.
To all those who are saying India won't win the CT if playing, get ur facts right, we played more or less the same team last CT and won on the same shores. The team is stronger now and they are definitely one of the strong contenders. And to those who says, India pulling out is nothing, understand that most of the sponsors of the competition are extremely concerned already, the latest being Star who has the telecast rights and are considering a pull out in case India doesn't send a team. So good luck isolating bcci. It won't last long and the CT would not be the same whether you accept it or not. The sub continent teams who are cursing India should get ready to face humiliation like in the 80s, 90s from the western countries if I doesn't play cricket and u won't last long.
It is not a big deal for this tournament, India would of struggled anyway. They rely on Kohli too much and he really struggles on English pitches, or any pitches that are not roads. If they junked this tournament it would not be a great loss imho, they are pretty forgettable.
These days whether we like it or not, sports hugely relies on monies from sponsors, T.V. companies etc. Long gone are the days forever where most sports were amateur or semi-professional. You just have to look at West Indian cricket where many of their talented youngsters are drawn to basketball instead where they can earn a far better living compared to cricket. Without the 70 to 80% share of total monies India brings to the game, cricket will die out on the international stage & will then just be played for fun on village greens or on the maidans of the subcontinent. In these circumstances plus considering their huge population where lots of monies are needed to be invested in the grassroots all across the length & breadth of their large country, why should India not demand a fairer slice of the game's income or flex its muscles a bit? After all, the English & Aussies did this before for a long time without much quibble or anybody making a great fuss about it!
guys don't fight, its better v make revenue model which is fair for all.....let the spectators n sponsor s deceide which country have bigger audience support n revenue earning matches then share the revenue accordingly....let each board decides or sell their matches to the sponsors and earn their revenue......thats the best way to solve thus problem.....may be this model helps to create more revenue for other baords lol and bcci gets what it has recieve from the sponsors n rights which it has sold to india and have other share in according to universal selling ......
Will they use it? They ARE using it!
ICC gonna get F5'd by the Brock Lesnar of cricket - BCCI.
Except ECB, ACB, BCCI, all other boards contribution and their economy are same? then how can all those boards getting equal share? BCCI should accept that 400 and should not participate bi-lateral series except than ECB and ACB when those boards are happy with that 132 and should try to run IPL more than six months like EPL and NBA... So our players still be protected from international cricket and financial wise...
Time to show the world cricket about by importance of BCCI by pulling out of champions trophy and making the tournament an absolute flop show
ICC is just trying to be strong but where was ICC 20 yrs ago when it was ruled by ECB & ACB. Cricket is already dead in Zim & WI, with other countries like SL & Pak soon to follow them. Cricket is a dying sport in England itself with Football & Rugby miles ahead. Big Bash has somehow kept cricket alive in Aus with AFL & Rugby trying to get ahead.
SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI Answer is simple. ICC can't throw away 77% of their revenue out of the window while India is happy to play in India among themselves even when they earn 50% of what they are earning right now. Suppose you have 100$ to be distributed among 11 members in which a person contributes 70$. That person asks for 32$ for his input and asks others to share 68$ among themselves which comes to 6.8$. But no they argue they give only 16$ and share the rest 84$ at around 8.4$. The person decides to get out but is happy if that 70$ become 35$ as income because he is still getting more. But what about the rest ten members. They would have to divide 30$ among ten which comes to 3$ per person. Which one is a better way to deal? Hope you get the logic.
CRICFAN8211556802 That B-Grade Domestic cricket circuit is producing players of international quality while other international countries are searching for best XI for their country. When it comes to the pride of the nation we Indians can go to any extremes. Watching only domestic matches and IPL for a few years is the least of them.
There's a mention in the piece about the Indian board taking a long-term view of things. Well, the BCCI is going to do that it should try actively to break away with members like the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Nepal. They should as priority try to scupper the Champions Trophy & the Women's World Cup, making sure that the boards still on the ICC boat are all sunk. They should then get on with the job of creating a world body for cricket that actually did something for the game.
If India does not want play in the CT its their problem .... ICC should take a strong stance and evem not allow Indi in CT for failing to submit the team on time ... India can stick to their IPL
SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI: Only if the ICC ran according to your whims and fancies. Sadly it doesn't and you will have to wait and watch what happens.
Nobody is greater than the game . BCCI has been flexing it's muscle for long . They must accept the ICC model as this is not going to affect them much . BCCI coffers are still full and ego shouldn't be the detrimental factor for accepting it . BCCI is still the powerhouse in its own right.
It seems only indian fans (acting as if they r all bcci boss) r too much interested in pulling out of their team from CT. while inside news; majority of bcci officials arent considering such extreme action(rather trying to negotiate with icc).anyway;i am one of fewest bd fans who love indian fans from my core of heart for their unbelivable passion and love for cricket.
@NZ for life i thought only 11 players play cricket.well last time it was not in asia and india won every match in it.and it was the same team that played then.and many foreigners have the myth that india r good only in cricket.indians play many sports like hockey,badminton,even they r okay in tennis but cricket is just so popular all others get eclipsed.and india has won a world cup,a champions trophy and a world t20 outside india FYI.
£94m for Zimbabwe on both models? India have a population 80 times greater and, unlike Zim, they are actually interested in cricket.
@NZ_FOR_LIFE "India wouldn't be able to win it anyway" Lol I'm done. You didn't watch cricket before 2014 did you? Our squad today is almost identical to the one that won CT in ENGLAND, not in INDIA but in ENGLAND and they've only improved more. Please come back when NZ actually wins an ICC tournament anywhere. Also, there's no guaranteed India will win it, but they make a strong contender for sure.
you got to appretiate both imaginative & resistive power of indian fans.They r still firm on their belief that they can sustain without int games years after years after years with their B GRADE domestic cricket. there is big difference between imagination & reality,hope indian fans realize it
NZ_FOR_LIFE: Some facts that might be an eye opener to you: 1) Last CT was played in England. India won it 2) First ICC t20 WC was played in SA. India won it. 3) Runners up in 2003 WC played in SA. 4) Unbeaten in 2015 WC until we met Australia in semis. 5) 1983 WC. in England. India won it. I am sure people like you didn't give us a chance during all those events I mentioned above. Yes we don't play as many sports as NZ and Australia but we are talking cricket here aren't we? And for a fan like me whose country has won many global events in cricket both in india and outside the sub continent its pretty humorous to hear you say India don't stand a chance. And how proudly you state your country's single achievement in 2000 which btw came against guess who? India. As far as NZ and Aus combining a cricket XI is concerned, you may smoke us in Aus and NZ, we will smash you in the SC. So how does that make you better than us? What makes us better than NZ in cricket is the titles we have won
Why ICC is waiting for BCCI to make any decision about champions trophy ? Just thrown out India from CT.
As fans we need the best teams out for the sake of the game! Please manage your finances BCCI simply not interested. BTW I don't believe there would be less interest if India pulls out. We have NZ, Aus and SA with WI to give the colour and spark in the tournement. India well will be a loss but in more financial interest for the ICC. Don't write off SL and Bang as well!
Just pull out of all ICC tournaments till they fall at our feet. Most boards will collapse in no time.
BHAIADNANALI: Playing cricket has become expensive, maintaining grounds is expensive, organising tournaments is expensive and as much as loving the sport over money is true you cannot ignore the fact that money is equally important these days. Sad but true. So the situation today is no money no cricket. Cricket is a dying sport in terms of popularity and viewership worldwide except India, do you think losing a country like India is something cricket can afford at this stage?
Put grubby business types in charge of anything and they'll spend their time attempting to do over one another about money, no matter what the product. There is also a sort of mutually destructive compulsion that obsesses them all - to create win-lose scenarios because there is only one driving motive that they all understand : greed. You can see it the world over. The destruction that is left in the wake of these jungle-battles is something once decent - like the game of cricket - left misshapen and tainted by the rough handling of the national representatives. Business in the 21 Century is proxy-war - the antithesis of civilised behaviour. Then they regard each other as "gentlemen"! They are nothing of the sort!
Methinks ind should send a team from these boards. I could be convinced to be captain
Bcci will never pull out, they are great at making empty threats
@cricfan83650523, felt good after that rant? Good for you. Now get back to kindergarten
Who is the defending champion of champions trophy? anyone know?
@daisycric, fact is there are figures stating exactly that and is released by icc. Do a semblance of research before you get down to trashing India which seems to be the intent. Masuda1985, nope, icc cannot ban, there is an exit clause. Bcci did the groundwork for that in Feb stating they will retain the option to exercise that clause. Too bad these facts come in the way of a good story, huh?
SADH.ST Take out BCCI generated income from ICC revenue model and distribute the funds received among the nations and associated nations in the same percentage and then you will definitely come to know who needs whom.
DAISYCRIC India played against Zimbabwe last year. If you can get details about those matches you can know.
GINDE.DNYANESH, I never said anything about NZ winning it, even though they have a good chance, I just said that India won't win it if they played in it. If it was in Asia it would be a different story but its not. Anyway, India is a very overrated limited overs side, full of talented individuals, but they don't work well as a team. You're wrong by saying that NZ hasn't won any big tournaments because I'm pretty sure we beat you in the final of the ICC knockout trophy in 2000. Anyway, you guys have a population of 1.3 billion compared to 4 million in NZ and 24 million in Australia and yet they have still won more ICC tournaments than you, and India virtually only play 1 sport compared to NZ and OZ who play multiple sports. I bet NZ and AUS can combine a cricket XI in any format and still smoke you
If BCCI does not get its share and pulls out from the champions trophy at the last moment it will have financial implications. So best thing to do would be rest all its main players and send third rung team which consists of only Sharmas and Singhs. Here would be my X1 if that happens. .... Virat Singh (Captain & Opener) Jitesh Sharma (WK - Opener) Pratham Singh (One down) Harpreet Singh (Two down) Umang Sharma (Middle order ) Manjeet Singh (Middle order) Manan Sharma (Allrounder) Mohit Sharma (Medium pace Allrounder) Sandeep Sharma (Swing Bowler) Ishant Sharma (India's best Strike Bowler) Karn Sharma ( Leg spinner) Rinku Singh (Offspinner) ... .....
BCCI should send our U19 team. Two advantages: 1) Youngsters will benefit 2) A mass Exodus of sponsors that will lead to huge revenue cut for ICC
Growing from domestic to international is always exciting. Not sure if reverting from international to domestic will be as exciting or cherishable over a long term for the Indian fans. So unless the fan following remains same after the implosion, the opportunity to generate money from the same big Indian market may start to disappear. Thus this a risk that our friends from India are not in a mood to consider. I have been watching cricket for nearly four decades. The game was played with intensity with a huge fan following even 3-4 decades back when each board could generate a small sum of money compared to now. But game was loved and not money. And we did have a number of memorable games. So, even if BCCI pulls out, it may affect the administration of the game and compensation for players but will not the game itself. The spirit of sport will continue to blossom with new entrants like Afghanistan and Ireland. I am sure our Indian friends want the sport and not money to carry on.
@SIMMOTHEAVIATOR .. "If India withdraws from a tournament they won't win anyway (it's on foreign soil after all) let them feel the consequences" ... The last edition of this tournament was played in the same country. Any idea who won it?
@MASUDA1985 LOL, and then where will ICC get its money? India and BCCI generate close to $1.4 billion income for ICC.
If ICC bans India for withdrawing from CT, what will happen to the income from India. Not a single country will get paid if BCCI walks away from ICC.
This move will do irreparable damage to world cricket and not much for India. IPL will continue to prosper. BCCI wont have to stick to their self enforced rule of needing NOC from home board for players to participate in IPL. And players will come when they earn more in 2 months than they do in 3-4 years playing for their home boards.
If BCCI really wanted to hurt ICC, it can at any time. There is an exit clause which they can trigger if this revenue model is approved in June. And there wont be any penalty for India's pull out from ICC then as its within ICC laws.
I understand revenue for associate boards is important. But remember only BCCI revenue is being cut in this model. Why not cut some from all members?
India should boycott Champion's Trophy and to cover losses they should play top Four play-off teams of IPL with foreign players not playing CT.
Oppo should be made main sponsor as it had bought rights recently and broadcast right given to Star to be held at same time as CT. Thus sponsors will be happy and will make a major economical dent to ICC profiting India.
Don't want India to withdraw for this event. But if they do so, ICC will be in lose. This is not only because of India team but also shortage of time to re adjust everything. Proper Marketing plan and time surely help to compensate the financial loses. No one is unreplacable and no one can go alone. Trust India, you will be the long term loser.
There is no such formula that tells that money is generated by india and not by other country. To check this India should play series with Kenya and see how much India earn money.
ICC doesn't need BCCI. It is BCCI who needs ICC to play cricket. I believe that they are not arrogance enough to be a dumb. They should learn everyone is annoyed and ignoring them.
Just send Mr. Srinivasan for this purpose alone to ICC, then the so called, working group that has drawn up the new model and constitution will know the real , especially the ICC chairman Mr .Shashank Manohar. The icc president should not forget the past and also the countries who has benefited from india. The ICC should remember if the wall is perfect then only u draw the picture.
NZ_FOR_LIFE: Do remind me how many world titles NZ has won in cricket? Yes 0.
SIMMOTHEAVIATOR: You don't have to go as far back as 1983. The first ICC WT20 was won by India in 2007. Guess where? South Africa. Add CT of 2013 in England to that. 2003 WC finalists in SA. India was unbeaten in 2015 WC until they met Australia in the semis. It isn't that rare now is it? How often have England, SA, NZ or Australia won a major event or been runners up in the sub continent? Now thats what I would call rare or pretty much non existent. And yes your memory does seem a little short.
If india pull out itself of icc champion trophy ,the icc can take stern action against BCCI including banning it. If icc ban BCCI ,then other international countries will withdraw their players from ipl which will cause an irreparable damage for india...
SIMMOTHEAVIATOR You need not go to far back to 1983. You can check the revenue income difference between 2007 WC when India didn't make it to super 8's, and 2011 WC when India made it to finals. For us Indians every series is like 1983. Hope you understand this.
CRICFAN8211556802 If that happens there will be nothing to take home any money for permanent members of ICC leave alone Associate Nations. Grow up.
Indian cricket is finished. Dhoni is old and no longer captain. Virat is way past his prime now. Same with Yuvi. Others are just there. What goes around comes around. Treat others how you want to be treated. Enough said. Indian cricket is no longer the force it use to be. Ain't nobody got time for that. Bye Felicia! Cric Info Please Post.
If the BCCI doesn't get their rightful share, not only should they pull out of the CT, but also start a campaign to boycott products of the sponsors. Even if the campaign succeeds with 50% of Indians, we will see the sponsors scurrying to ask questions of the ICC.
The role of this article might be negative nd biased against the BCCI but it accepts India's importance and money generating ability. The sad par is that inspite of accepting this, The other boards have still ganged up against the BCCI to deny them their fair share (while everyone else gets more,including even the ECB and ACT, the other teams in the erstwhile big 3). Denying the BCCI and India what is rightfully due to them smacks of a crabby attitude, which the BCCI is well within its rights to fight against.
@DHARSANTI - Please explain, will a channel profit after paying 80% tax? Even if the tax is ruled unfair, a good portion of the public and media would crucify them for hurting India. I really don't think there would be any way for Indians to watch international matches. also, which sponsor would continue after knowing that the are not reaching out to the biggest market?
India should send a team comprising of Ishant, Nohit, Binny, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Jayant Yadav, Manoj Tiwari, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Rayudu, Pujara, Dinesh karthik, Parthiv patel , Noel David, Dodda Ganesh, etc.
What will if India Pulls out and Star Sports still wants to pay that much money to ICC? I don't think so. Md.Ameer vs Kohli, Starc vs MSD is what Indian public wants to see & if India pulls out, Star Sports must follow suit.
In case BCCI pulls out of CT, the financial consequences can be easily managed by BCCI by just conducting a Mini IPL. But the revenue loss for ICC is irreversible.
from now on india need not help any of the permanent members in icc.they can go on providing help to associates like afg,nepal and others from asia and try more to improve cricket in india.they can try spreading cricket to northeast regions and also developing other sports in india.india need not pll out of icc.they just have to bargain and take the maximum amount icc gives and stop helping permanent members when they are in trouble.india needs to look aftre itself now cos charity begins at home
Ginde.Dnyanesh - Haha... my memory isn't that short! And yes, there was the 1983 World Cup... 34 years ago But what are the odds of such a rare event happening again this time around... pretty slim I'd say.InsideHedge - "Prejudiced rant" eh? Says the guy who just a day or two ago was making sweeping generalisations about New Zealanders "liking their drink" on account of the actions of one cricketer. Before you start making ridiculous accusations you'd better check your own prejudices. Take the blinders off folks... you'll see the world much more clearly.
in one newspaper (probably DAWN) Pcb boss claimed that other 7 nations r ready to go ahead in ct even without india.but they wont compromise in revenue share irrespective of any game played by bcci. Now take that bcci and indian fans.
If BCCI decides to leave, India should throw CT cup at ICC and come. No going back. If internation players want to be part of IPL we should welcome other wise donot care. Have Indian market in the control of India and improve quality of cricket. Pay generously to Indian players and let us see how many new stars will be generated. With right incentive and proper facilities and opportunities we makeup for all the best players in the world. we can sell the tv rights too all sports channels in the world.
LILLIANTHOMSON: We are talking cricket here, not rugby or soccer or any other sport. Global governing bodies of other sports are run differently than ICC and what they do doesn't necessarily apply to how ICC functions. So your argument about global governing bodies vs handouts by ICC will make sense only when ICC is run like other bodies. Which would mean a revamp of the ICC itself. Until such time lets discuss the matter at hand. You say BCCI does not create wealth India does. But isn't BCCI representing Indian cricket? So when it comes to interest of cricket in India BCCI should be the responsible body. And a cut of nearly 200 Million $ is not in the best interest of indian cricket is it. You say BCCI makes money disappear and is bankrupt, I am sure you have gone through the BCCI balance sheets to be making such a statement. BCCI pays pension to all ex cricketers, does CA or ECB do that? How many grounds does BCCI have to maintain? Do you know?
India wouldn't be able to win it anyway. It makes no difference if they are in it or not;
Even if BCCI pulls out. Indians will still watch the game and sponsorship will not be effected significantly
@NIAZBHI-Can you tell on what basis you think Afghanistan is competitive against the big boys? Did Afghanistan win any odi or T20 matches against big teams like BD in recent years?more ever Afghanistan lost 2 odis against Ireland in their supposed home in greater noida in India.Winning against Zimbabwe and Ireland by close margins of 3-2 isn't a sign of improvement.I hope you Afghans just watch what you write and don't compare yourself with big teams like Ind,Sa, Aus, BD etc.
@LILLIANTHOMSON - Ok, CA and others may flourish with an ICC handout of $132 mil each. But how much will this handout be once ICC loses the Indian market, which you have said creates the wealth?
@DARK SENTINEL, At the same time they are shame less to take money generated off of Indian market.
Great opportunity for Indian cricketers who did not get to play in IPL. BCCI should announce a squad with players who could not play in IPL or even Ranji trophy
I don't think BCCI will pull out of CT. It will bargain hard and try to get as much as it can. But then actual game BCCI will start later. Now it knows the real face of the boards it always supported and supported by, so BCCI will start working individually and do what is beneficial for cricket in India only and it knows how to treat those boards that ditched it.
I hope ind pulls out from CT and indeed from ICC altogether. B/c then cricket will then have no hindrances in turning global and though the great game may become poor in short term it will grow and become much richer in the long term... let ind go and allow the game to become more global and eventually grow much richer...
i being an indian want bcci to pull out to show their relevance but at the same time i really want to see an india-pak match even if it's in CT.but not sure why many from pak are were keen on making sure india doesn't play CT.i thought many were waiting for a chance to prove their superiority against india.
I for one won't miss India if they choose to leave. they are just peacocking
No need to pull out of CT, just send this team: Tripathi, Samson, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Pant(wk), Hooda, Kaul, Thampi, Natarajan, Mishra.
@Ginde.Dnyanesh: There seem to be some fundamental flaws in your understanding of world sport.
Global governing bodies do not give money to national federations according to how much those countries' broadcasters pay for the rights. Not in football, not in rugby, not in tennis, not in golf, not in the Olympics.
The BCCI does not create or deliver that wealth. The Indian market does.
The last 24 hours have exposed the BCCI: it does not create wealth, rather it makes money disappear at an astonishing rate.
The BCCI has let slip the reality, although it's obvious that Manohar had told the truth to the rest of the ICC.
And that reality is that the BCCI spends far more money than the huge sums that it earns.
So while Cricket Australia or anyone else can flourish with an ICC handout of $132 million each, the BCCI has bankrupted itself with its crazy expenditure and is on life-support, reliant upon ICC handouts to pay its bills.
India is rich. The BCCI is effectively bankrupt.
I think BCCI should send our most inconsistent players (Binny as captain) for CT17. Why give up the participation prize money, even if its insignificant.
BCCI Should demand at-least 60% of ICC revenue, if the ICC revenue is 1.3 billion it should expect 700million. Companies provide sponsorship viewership based on population, so if india has 60% population it should receive 60% revenue share. The revenue should be based on population percentage.
Some of the non sense people are spewing here. I am an Indian and i don't like BCCI because they don't give the players the correct share of money they deserve. I am hoping lodha committee improves the situation. But one thing is clear, world cricket could not survive without BCCI. ICC event sponsors are mostly Indian and which are not want to establish themselves in India. So forget about the sponsors if INDIAN TEAM pulls out of an ICC event.
@WHINGING-AUSSIE ON APRIL 28, 2017, 23:54 GMT "BCCI no longer relevant........."
No longer relevant? Even your Aussie players are making more from BCCI than from your Aussie board. Indian market is big. Why do you think even people like Waugh, Brett Lee etc. come to India even after retiring?
sme people are commenting like they are BCCI boss and some are like ICC boss. just chill its total administratve matter.
@ARMCHAIR_CRITIC007 ON APRIL 28, 2017, 18:39 GMT "Let all other teams get a chance to rename their squads till india announces.India cannot be allowed to pick a squad by analyzing the other teams first"
Another dumb posting. How many permutation & combinations can India consider with their team of 15 players? There are 9 other teams and the bottom line is any team would put their best 15 players, no matter what. So your accusation doesn't hold any water.
MOHAMMAD ZAMIN : When talking about IPL, why do you bring in PSL? We don't care where PSL is played because we don't watch it.
@CRICFAN96804057 ON APRIL 28, 2017, 17:48 GMT "stop messing about. dont want to play then dont have to. we will all know the real reason. you are good at home conditions and not away."
Oh yeah! Then by what you say, Lords and Johannesburg are in India (where India won WCup for ODI & T20). How good is your country? How many did you win outside of your country?
@SAIFULLAH FAROOQUI ON APRIL 28, 2017, 17:45 GMT "I hope India pull out from champions trophy so that we can watch some good cricket."
Dumbest posting anyone could post. What do you mean by good cricket? First worry about the ranking of your country. That's how much "good cricket" they are playing !!!
BANGLA_TEAM: BCCI will die a slow death. But boards like BCB and others will definitely not live to see that day.
SIMMOTHEAVIATOR: Aren't you a clever dude. Before commenting that India cant win the CT because its played on foreign soil you should have checked that India is the current defending champion and they won the CT in England where it was last played.
@LillianThomson: That was very nice way of explaining mate. I wonder you really saw the pie chart carefully. When I saw that last time, ECB gets HANDOUT of $143 million, CA gets HANDOUT of $132 million as well as other boards including Pakistan who actually do not host any ICC events for security reason. I though ICC uses the cricket grounds and the ground staffs of the boards and obviously no country has even half the grounds that India has. You expect the boards to pay for that expenses when ICC organises the event? Any idea how much HANDOUT does ECB gets for hosting the CT?? BTW, what was the HANDOUT that CA and NZC got for the last world cup??
LILLIANTHOMSON: Did you wake up one morning and decide to come on cricinfo and comment nonsense? The revenue ICC earns, 70% of it comes from the BCCI. So its really boards like CA, ECB and others that are given handouts by ICC from the money India earns. Let other boards earn the kind of revenue BCCI does and then we shall talk.
i have a feeling that ECB and the other boards have a plan B if India pulls out of CT17, because this move was somewhat predictable. well, let's just wait and see.
International cricket is not popular in India, but international players are. So we should quit ICC, and just have domestic leagues: IPL for T20, and another league for 50 over version. USA doesn't bother about playing with rest of the world, but it still has the best international players playing in its domestic leagues. If USA with its population of 300 million can do it, then India with its population of 1.35 billion surely can. In any case, going on long international tours is a torture on Indian players. Last time India toured Aus in 2014-15, our players stayed there for almost five months, because the tour was followed by WC15. Just imagine the torment of the families of the players. All this will end if India withdraws from ICC, and just goes solo.
@cricfan82865468: At present rate China might start it's own cricket league in 2099. India can concentrate on their IPL for sure and might expand into 2 seasons of IPL per year, one India and another might be in USA (USA cricket board is banned by ICC) If the players can get millions for one season of IPL, then they will get more than that for 2 seasons of IPL. Players like Gayle, DR Smith, A Russel, Sammy, Pollard, Naraine, Badree, Bravo (both senior and junior) are not playing for WI and they will be the permanent fixtures of the IPL and so is players like Watson and McCullum. Thereare players who might retire from International cricket to play in IPL only when they are paid 50 times more for playing few T 20 game a year, those players might be AB, Shakib, JP Duminy, Even Finch and Faulkner (who don't find a permanent place in their national team) , Malinga, T Mills. The list might go very long with SA and SL players. Without India where ICC generates revenue to share $130 million
I think it's only BCCI bargaining chip they ll try to increase their share in both cases they ll come to play champions trophy.....not playing CT2017 ll be a big decision coz IPL is not everything......
@SURYA_THEFIGHTER-Dont be delusional my friend.Every one knows without international cricket Indian board will die a slow death.We all saw how ipl suffered huge loss in last edition where people of India were not interested because of Indian teams performance at the WT20 tournament.If you run ipl for 8 months will the Indian fans keep watching those boring T20 matches every night with the same old story of poor Indian bowlers getting hammered?i don't think so.As you might know that cricket gets boring if it played too much.
All CT matches of Ind sold out before other 8 teams including host ENG. That is the power of IND
@SimmoTheAviator : Oh yeah, so how did India manage to win the Champions Trophy last time around in 2013? Makes the rest of your "observations" nothing more than a prejudiced rant.
@shah mohamed u know wc2007 was a huge flop just because IND got eliminated very early....in clear words....INDIAN viewers kept themselves away from TV sets....and yes nobody infact cares about pak
if it had to any other country icc would not have allowed the participation after failing to submit team on deadline that is the power of bccieven oz board is in trouble as players rejected salary structurebcci is the base of cricket if it is gone then cricket is gonewhat ever share icc is suggesting same india can generate if it pulls out of icc
NIAZBHI: do you know what's the money IPL generates each year? Last year officially it had given revenue of $450 million including TV rights. India don't even bother whether any international matches takes place in India or not. However, India will throw 100millions to offer international top players, most of them will retire overnight and join IPL and will make it a 8 months program like football leagues. Imagine how much mine will generate, if that happens. So, don't live in your illusion world.
Pull out of Champions Trophy. Even no negotiation till Manohar resign. Start with a cricket structure based in India. Make it like NBA and NHL, where best come to play from outside. It's an opportunity, India must take on to manage its game. Indian cricket will prosper.
How is it fair that a nation that brings most of the money to the game is treated that badly by ICC. ICC needs to declare how much money is earned from india playing any country in the world and let the people decide how much share India deserves. Shame on ICC.
Best example to Make sense to people is espn3 cricket streaming. They show every thing free except matches involving India. Why? Because they are only interested in money not prompting of the game. We are the most valued team in the planet whether you like it are not.
What fans from other countries fail to understand is that Big ICC tournaments get major sponsors from India based brands. The television rights of 2011 and 2015 world cup combined was $1.1Billion dollar. Do you really think people will shell this amount of money if India withdrew from this tournament. I think not. One thing that is going go really bad against some teams is the BCCI holds a grudge always. Most of the cricket boards are thinking that because the Supreme court of India is managing BCCI, it does not have the teeth to bite anymore. They may be proved wrong. Plus IPL will have foreign players come what may and they will continue to be strong. Stokes is making 2-3 times the money he would makes playing for england for years in just 2 months. Plus most of the prolific West indians are no more in their national teams. crickets from African nation are migrating to UK using Kolpak agreement. BCCI could offer a similar lucrative offer to them to move to India.
India should pull out from ICC and all types of cricket. SC is known for escrowing things wherever they involve. The admin should run by capable people but NOT by judges. Let us have a election for BCCI an the true elected leaders will take care of it.
Shah MOHAMED: where did u get the 60% people will still watch? I will bet you not even 1% people will watch and more of that BCCI will ban showing telecast of any international matches or any T20 leagues. So, don't live in illusion world. BCCI will not lose anything but ICC and other boards will suffer. Moreover many international players will retire and will IPL instead.
I don't think BCCI should use champions trophy as a bargaining chip as this will not work for them in the long run. The lure of bilateral series offered to full members in order to get their support for big three and not living up to their words has diminished the confidence of a number of members in BCCI. This is reflected in not being able to manage even a single vote from any member in its favour. It is a surprise to see such fall in India's standards for diplomacy and leadership. Indian board is becoming more and more self centric and may end up becoming isolated in the long run. We shouldn't forget that the international events drives the success of domestic events. It's the participation of internationally famed players whose presence has made IPL so popular. Therefore, BCCI should remain integrated into the world league and not think of small short term gains while embarrassing the nation. Although l am a Pakistani, I want our neighbours to restore their position of trust.
I am 100 % sure that Ind will play Ct as no one wants to lose money. BCCI's share will be increased . But to all those who are saying that IPL won't be successful is a total false. I know this is a hypothetical situation and this wont happen but if it happens then foreign player will come as money is a big factor. I know international stars wont come but the players like Rossow, Abbott and others like KP, Mcculum will play. I think then initial retirement will be in fashion and they will come to participate in IPL. From initial retirement i mean like BMac. So IPl will be a hit and players from Windies will come no matter what.
@NIAZBHI, I disagree. West indies revival is much to do with IPL. Nothing to do with ICC. Same goes to Afghanistan. If international players don't c come IPL another Indian or Nepalese or Afghanistan player would benefit. Trust me India alone has plenty of players to replace. No other country on the planet has that much time and people to watch cricket that much. Even English and Australian cricket had declined. So much of talk on promotion of the game.
@SHAH MOHAMED, China also banned some middle eastern names as symbols of extremism what will be ICC policy to allow such country as members. I am an Indian fan and will never watch other countries game at the expense of my country. More all other games are freely available in espn3. We stand to loose nothing.
I am not most rabid fan. But without indian cricketers the tv rights in india will be worth zilch. But I hope india continuous to be rebellious and ICC bans india. Then country can focus on other sports. There way too much tilt in favor of cricket in india.
Plus IPL will still thrive(probably will be longer IPL season). Bunch of overseas players will packer in for sure. Money is that good.
How'd you get Nepal on that list? @cricfan82865468, counties like Scotland,Netherlands, are ahead of them.Ireland and Afghanistan have been dominating associates, Nepal - maybe later but certainly not now
@SHAH MOHAMED - I have never seen anyone contradict his own words in just couple of lines. According to you - Indians will make CT a success even without the participation of India, whereas IPL won't generate money without foreign players? If we love cricket so much to watch a game without Indian team's participation, we will surely watch IPL. Without India CT17 will be WC07. No one remembers it, not even the Aussies. Only Jayasurya thinks of it till now.
I do not disagree india should get more money if that means developing indian cricket. India makes most money from bilateral tours, not ICC. ICC's idea of developing 10 more nations are great. No one expected BD and AFG to be competitive 10 years back, now they are. If India gets out of ICC, all the nations will lose money (even india, I do not think fans would be paying that much to watch internal games). Cricket will survive between all the other nations. The money they make playing india will go down. CA, ENG, NZ and SA make those money. For other nations, they hardly ever play against India. CA, ENG, NZ and SA will be able to survive without the money. ICC tournament will lose a lot more money. ICC will survive at 40% or 50% of current money. India already makes most by playing so many home series. Where will they get that money?
Wait and see. May be ICC has some trumps too. Afterganistan, Nepal, Iraland could ICC full memvers soon. Who knows China may start a T20 league in 10 years and India could be like SA was during apartheid. If no one plays with them can they earn?? Only IPL then. Wuthout foreign players sponsors will back out as well and go to soccer.
NKHAN_USA.. we are eagerly waiting for that.. we don't want to participate CT.. wait for May07 to see the breaking news
ICC should never give in to bcci, let India pull out of ct if it so chooses. If they do ban them for two years from international cricket and forbid all NOC's for the IPL for the same period. Do you think that the Indian people would not watch ct without India in it. I guarantee you that 60% of them would watch. They love cricket much more than bcci, so cricket would be the winner and yes those small cricket nations/ boards will get the money that they so badly need to develop and become test nations.
Looks like the goal here is to stop people from thinking that cricket is an Indian sport.
Until the last 48 hours, I was foolish enough to believe the BCCI's claims of vast wealth.
Now they stand exposed: like an ageing rock star or sportsman the BCCI has huge income but even larger expenditure.
The BCCI are completely reliant on welfare payments in the form of ICC handouts, and they need a handout three times as big as any other country to pay their huge bills.
No wonder they are prepared to use standover tactics to get their way. They earn more than any other board, but so profligate is the BCCI's spending that they are dependent upon handouts.
And this money is a handout. Does the IOC pay US Track and Field part of its TV revenue from NBC? Does FIFA pay the English FA part of its revenue from the BBC and ITV? Of course not!
ICC money should be used to have universal full DRS and ideally to centrally contract all international players.
But instead it is earmarked for welfare handouts to a Board which can't control its spending.
I think this is first round of Lodha committee effect Indian cricket.
Money talks and talks big. BCCI should get what it deserves. Those who voted against BCCI better think twice before asking India to do any favor to them. No one would gain anything by going against India. It's a powerhouse and sooner the ICC and rest of the cricketing board realizes this, it would be better for them to keep the game of cricket alive and running.
@CRICFAN7942628685, Let us talk about China however relevant you may think it is. Money is generated by fans not by country. Atleast for now they do not have it. So their influence will be as good as pak or any new member country. Suppose Chinese decided to go crazy about cricket why would they want to share majority of their country contribution to other countries. They may have government run businesses but they are capitalistic. At that point they will also support Indias point of view. May be over all every one may get bigger share but nothing affects India. India only stay to benefit. Remember China has many sports people are currently crazy about. So only part of public may pay to come.
There are two ways to look at this thing. a) ICC is a business If that is the case, its pretty obvious that all parties involved will look at their own benefits. India gets the best revenue from it and it should be 100% right to want to get their fair share of profit as well. b) ICC is a not for profit organization (as opposed to non-profit) that takes care of the game of Cricket. If this is the case, then the revenue collected should be distributed in such a way that it benefits the growth and development of cricket, cricketers and adds to experience of cricket fans. How do we divide the revenue? In this case, more money should go to Associate Nations and other Nations that cannot sustain themselves from their own revenue streams.
BCCI no longer relevant.........
All other cricketing countries want to live out of BCCI money? There shall be just and equity. BCCI should announce withdrawal from CT. Let us see how the remaining countries are generating money. if BCCI is not part of ICC, they will generate only 20% of the Revenue. Let them show their graceful attitude on revenue sharing for the sake of promoting cricket. NOBODY SHALL TALK SOCIALISM, UNLESS IT IS OUT OF HIS OWN POCKET.
IPL can be conducted twice a year to keep players busy and also cricket fans of India to cherish. Those who have made comments that overseas players shall not be allowed NOC to play for IPL. NOC was insisted by BCCI and that can be lifted anytime. Moreover like WI players, many overseas players may choose to keep away from their Country's Cricket Board for earning big money through IPL. Even if Overseas Players are not participating, only with INDIAN Players, IPL can be a successful event.
I'm really impressed that all the boards have finally banded together to stand up to the BCCI - the "short-term thinking" of being enticed to side with them by the offer of bilateral tours has been replaced by the reality that it's unhealthy to have a selfish and incompetent (as proven by the Indian courts) board holding our game to ransom. Hopefully the ECB will hold the line and not cave to threats against India's CT participation - if India pull out the CT revenue might suffer in the short-term but in the long-term India would lose out without participation in international events - there would be consequences for them. Imagine if the IPL had no foreign players - just a bunch of sub-par Indian domestic cricketers, endless scandals and teams that totally change in name and composition every couple of years. This would not be palatable to anyone, especially since the BBL is now offering a much higher quality cricketing product (even though the salaries don't match - yet) and England has a new T20 comp on the horizon. If India withdraws from a tournament they won't win anyway (it's on foreign soil after all) let them feel the consequences. No board is bigger than the game.
I find it hillarious how some Indians are saying IPL will be succesful without foreign players. If that were the case PSL would only happen In Pakistan and only Pak cricketers would play, also if IPL can be succesful without foreign players why dont they do it ?? Whats stopping them ? I genuinely hope India pulls out of the ICC and gets banned from all crixket. It will take them down a notch
@NewSchoolCricket - Very well said. BCCI has learnt from erstwhile masters on how to arm-twist and I see no reason why they wouldn't do it. If you bring an outsized revenue to the table, you deserve a outsized payout. Anyways, BCCI is not letting go of this easily how much ever you guys may crib and cry.
BCCI is as concerned as all board were at the time of big three. Some say 70% revenue generated by BCCI and in return how can it get same as other boards so seriously it is more double compare to any board. There was cricket before Big Three as folks
@NURSERY_ENDER, 'Indian' advertisers contribute because 'Indian' public pays. Since ICC is not giving cuts to anyone else from the country, it is the 'Indian' board which should get the right share. Comprende? @RANGAN_RENO, please stop with this unabashed display of ignorance. The BCCI people who went to this meeting belonged to THE OLD REGIME. I can explain in detail but it would be far too difficult for a simpleton to understand how this happened and why the seeds were sown by the same people. These 'new guys' are strong figures who have excelled in corporate dealmaking (such as Mr Limaye above) and strong governance in the public sphere.
@Nkhan_usa - BCCI and Indians wouldn't mind that at all, but not sure ICC would like that. If you are a Pak fan, you need to ask yourself why PCB is trying to sue BCCI to play Pak in UAE while refusing to host BCB in UAE. Your board doesn't seem to share your sentiment.
It's ridiculous that one team can claim they earn all the money. Cricket needs at least 2 teams to play. And BCCI only plays the top team. BCCI can't function if they weren't other teams. Simple. Let them boycott and play Hong King and Chili and Fiji.
@nursery_ender - Yes, bulk of the revenue is by Indians watching Indian cricket on TV in India. All things cricket generally come under BCCI's jurisdiction. Ergo, BCCI is responsible for getting 80% of ICC's revenue. You can label it anyway you like. The only nation providing ICC revenue for boards not named ECB or CA happens to be India. The rest of the boards make just enough money to barely survive, much less contribute to other countries. As an aside, India was also largely responsible for opening up the TV revenue stream for ICC. Until Dalmiya took over, ICC did not even know there was an Indian goldmine of revenue lying in wait to be mined.
If India pulls out of the CT now the TV contracts have already been signed and prob paid. India would then be in breach of contract and liable for any costs or losses incurred so go ahead and threaten all you want!!
immature stuff really. Just pick a damn squad and stop complaining
This is where management and money forget that cricket is more important than the money and leadership of boards and dont even consider what the fans are looking forward for.money wont be this big if the fans are not there and this is where boards keep chasing away cricket lovers.
As I said in other threads, the BCCI should not fall for knee-jerk reactions to the events of the last few days. First and foremost, it cannot pull out of the CT, it would be a grand case of shooting yourself in the foot. Doing so would not only ruin the tourney but damage relationships with TV stations & sponsors (from India) who have invested millions into the tournament. Let's not forget the Indian diaspora in England either.
What it needs to do instead is to take a deep breath and strategise the next few years. There will be plenty of opportunities to hurt those members it feels have betrayed them, after all bilaterals etc have to be played which are not under the control of ICC. And of course, there's domestic tournaments etc which can be expanded, and new territories (USA etc) where great potential is awaiting.
Let's not forget some cost-cutting either. Some fat cats in each of the state associations will just have to do with a few million less.
@ cricfan66129755 if its all about Indian players and not oversease players and its all about 1.2 bn then how many peoples go out and watch other domestic first class games :) Its both ways you can not create quality players just playing in domestic cricket. It seems like you are in state of denial what is happening around BCCI
NKHAN_US. That would cripple world cricket especially if this new structure goes ahead, other cricket nations don't come close in generating the same revenue, the one year India get banned means there will be a lot of pay cuts for other nations, which I don't see happening, as currently other countries want a share they don't even come close to earning in their revenues. Let's put it this way the cost of the WC in India wasn't to far off for the cost of CT trophy in England which would have generated much more to stay afloat the ICC profits.
india will start two ipl in a year like kerry packer.
Rangan Reno I totally agree.
And yes I'm afraid if you contribute 70% revenues as per the ICCs own financial disclosures to support the growth of the game then your return should be 70% as well. Otherwise it is deemed unfair.
BCCI should keep all options on the table. ECB has been running cricket all along and trying to keep control by stirring the pot. BCCI should resist and by all means shock their wallets to make it clear that it is the new sheriff and force them to cut a fair deal! There are no "BIG 3" among cricket boards, there is BCCI and there are others so the vote is not surprising. However, it is essential that ECB is shown their place over the coming months...
@cricfan1244731839: LOL !!! You are brewing unnecessary trouble with your own players. BCCI can wave off NOC, how hard is it do you think ? Its an Indian league not an international league to wait for someone to get permission from. The best other boards could counter is by organizing international matches in the IPL time frame. But this could hurt the boards as well, FICA will be stepping in to allow players earn their bucks. Neither ICC nor their local govt. bodies are going to foot the bills of these players post retirement, so players need to accumulate as much as they can for their future savings.
Champions trophy will be far better and generate high revenues without India.
@cricfan7942628685: Yeah right, for you instead of paying the bills of millions in India who are dependent on cricket directly or indirectly is not a long term strategy. You need to be in some obnoxious world to even comment that. What has your board done to promote the associates ? How much is your board footing the associates expenses ? No one's wanting the finances of the associates, they're asking for their fair share. Its an economical issue & not an political one. Why would BCCI give permission for Nepal Cricket Association & Afghans to use Indian stadiums & facilities free of cost or else ?
@Nkhan_USA: Irrespective of ban or BCCI takes own hiatus, BCCI can survive an year with out any international matches. Heck ! They might conduct matches where there's more Indian population - for instance US, ICC can't do a thing about it. The local governing bodies down all the stadiums, which will facilitate for matches to be held in any country - as a matter of fact. ICL is an proof for that, they held matches even when BCCI banned all state associations from giving their stadiums. The impact on the whole governing body will be huge compared to that of on BCCI. From where will you foot the bills of Associate nations & boards running in losses ? Be realistic - everyone needs everyone. @nursery_ender: So, according to you ICC blindly takes the report of Indian advertisers as face value ? They would've provided their set of proofs, more over Indian advertisers will earn from Indian market only, how are they going to make profits outside India ? Even this logic sounds silly.
Very bad from BCCI,
I blame Lodha, not ICC or any other boards for the humiliation BCCI had received. Because they removed fine businessmen and installed gentlemen who are handling things very gently.
It would have been a piece of cake for the old BCCI members. But these new guys can't even hurt a fly.
ALLROUNDCRICKET ON APRIL 28, 2017, 18:27 GMT So if I understand it right. The BCCI contributes 70 % of Revenues & gets the same returns as everyone else?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
No. 70% or 80% or whatever the latest unaudited figure is , is generated by ICC from Indian advertisers, broadcasters etc, not *by* BCCI.
If India pulls out of the Champions Trophy, they should be banned for one year. For Violating the ICC Rules and Regulations.
If India announces pulling out of CT, ICC has two options - go ahead with CT without India or try to negotiate with India. I wonder which of the two options ICC would take ? BCCI seems as concerned about the new governance model as the financial structure.
Money is not a matter for BCCI now. They are in fact thìnking long term, not for this money. They dont want to flourish Associates. They dont want many in ICC. They in fact want to curtail. A Boss always want to be a Boss. I have been reading an Article couple of days ago about Cricket in China. Think once, what happened to Indian supermacy if someday China becomes full member of ICC? Would India like to see another Giant? No way.
ECB should get prepared however to the scenario that BCCI pulls out from the CT. We cannot give into BCCI now ,the ICC & ECB will then they are setting a precedent for future trouble with other members. The best tit for tat threat is not to give the NOC for the players from all other countries to play in the IPL the next year.
SOHANPANDEY578 ON APRIL 28, 2017, 18:01 GMT
'Indian cricket should be relegated'- Really? By who? You really think ICC (or any other board) can afford to relegate Indian cricket and still remain relevant?
There is a reason India provides 80% of total cricket revenue. India is a multi-millions viewership market which exclusively watch cricket to only watch INDIAN CRICKETERS play. We dont care in a Eng vs Aus match or a SL Vs SA match. We dont care who plays there and who wins. We wont watch them and thus those matches lose revenue(or dont generate as much as a Ind vs xyz match would). Eg- WC 2007 where Ind got eliminated in league stage and WC 2011 where Ind went to finals(and won). Compare the earnings in these two ICC events and you'll see the stark difference.
Maybe ICC can relegate other tiny, unimportant cricket countries like pakistan etc. But India?? ICC would think ten times even before starting to think about such suicidal notion.
@LeftBrain - Once you board the free gravy train, it is hard to get off. That is the answer to all your questions. Countries that are awash with free Indian revenue don't want to let go of the free money. How has Zimbabwe developed its cricket or is going to use all the ICC revenue ? I have a guess as to whose pockets it is going line but pray, someone elucidate. The bully of cricket is just a western media propaganda. Did anyone call Australia or England a bully when they had veto power in the ICC in the 90s ? Did anyone ask Australia or England to contribute 75% to rest of the cricketing nations ? Or did you know that India was routinely paying England to tour England ? For all its foibles, BCCI is morally and logically correct on this issue.
@CRICFAN2196392588 ,it is going to hurt other boards more then BCCI. BCCI can always arm twist the other board when it comes to bilateral series. Every other board(baring Ashes series) makes most of their revenues from bilateral series against India. Members of other boards are just forgetting the favors india did to them. India so many times did series with Sri Lanka, so that they can generate more revenue. India helped BD to get into Test playing nation. Afghans have their home ground in India.
Anyone who thinks IPL would make a loss if overseas players are not allowed by ICC to play in IPL if BCCI skips CT, is sadly mistaken. All it would mean is there would be more young Indian players in the teams who will IPL successful and India would find more talented cricketers. People fail to understand that its not the overseas players that makes IPL a success, its the cricket craze in India with its 1.2 billion people that creates the wealth for cricket teams and BCCI. Its the NFL of India where companies want the masses to buy their products thru effective advertising. BCCI should give in at $450 million for the good of the game as it will be a win-win for all in the long term. BCCI can survive without ICC but ICC cannot survive without the revenue from Indian cricket and its participation overseas that brings money for host countries. In the end, its just money that matters, not where it comes from.
Where is Mr Lodha now? Do we have right negotiators
Let the other teams get a chance to rename their squads now
I say the best reaction should and msut come from Government of India, to ban playing of cricket officially in this country, anyhow the cricketers have earned enough and support other sports in which we lag behind. Spend the money where true indvidual / team performance lies. Govt. policies should be such as to produce world class tennis, football players, athletes, boxers etc. The list is endless. Support Hockey as if it were no tommorow. And then lets see, after the announcement that cricket will never become official sport or officially supported by government polices, what are the results in international cricketing erena. If there is no giant, there will never be a giantslayer or will anyone try to become giantslayer.
West now becomes communist
The most imporatant thing is that the common Indian man who is paying ~60 - 70 % of ICC revenue has been hurt. Classiic case of killing the golden goose. ICC is and was a setup which has been born out of colonial mindset like the game of cricket. Further more, the fiasco surrounding BCCI and its operations, the Supreme Court directives, CoA etc. cemented that BCCI is going to lose in every foray and hence defacing the image of India, ultimately annoying, angering and pitying the true cricket lover and fan of Indian cricket, just like me.
The fact that BCCI was outnumbered empasizes that all boards have vested interests in this and want money from the coffers of BCCI, but nevertheless, they dont want to lose anything from their earlier share. It makes point if everyone loses the same percentage as India. If the income of India has been slashed by 50% then share of all other boards should have come down similarly.
The national as well as international media is not paying adequate attention to this issue or deliberately trying to diffuse the scenario. At least, Indian Media, let alone foreign ones, was expected to raise this issue in their usual style. Every news in the world for the past two days is talking that the "Big Three" has been brought down, BCCI is defaced, cornered bla-bla, but a handful mention or talk about the contribution of BCCI to the ICC, constructive role of BCCI in yesteryears or the times in which the ICC / other boards needed to be rescued. Seems the whole world is happy in the sadness of the BCCI.
@ALLROUNDCRICKET, BCCI contributes over 70% of the revenue, but is offered $279 miilion, which is around 11% of what they contribute. The old model was they would get $570 million which was scrapped. BCCI sticking with the old demand, so ICC came up with another additional $100 million, which will bring total revenue to around $400. England will get $143 million and all other full test paying nations gets $132 million.
Just send a weak squad consisting cricketers like Dinda, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Kumar, Unadkat, Shivil Kaushik as bowlers and Rishi Dhawan, Saurabh Tiwary, Stuart Binny as batsman and may be Naman Ojha as wicket keeper and Gautam Gambhir as captain. I am pretty sure India will lose every game badly and Indian audience won't be interested in following any of the games and ICC profits will take a massive hit. It will become a lot easier to negotiate henceforth. And more importantly it will give India's top international cricketers a well deserved break from cricket.
Instead of pulling out of Champions Trophy.....why not send 2nd or 3rd string team......if u dont pay us good......u dont deserve our best players.....BCCI should send all the uncapped players and see how the rating works.
@CRICFAN2196392588 ... If ICC force other members to not to issue NOC to their players, BCCI will drop the clause of NOC. The WI players anyways even now chose IPL over national duty. Soon players from other countries will start doing the same.
How will BCCI make any negotiations when there are different people representing them every time. The interim committee which met earlier was comprised of different people and the recent one was made of other people. There is no continuity in the discussions. This wouldn't have happened if Supreme Court didn't try to meddle in BCCI for its administrator when Court's panel themselves comprise of retired judges over 70 years of age. Anurag Thakur or even Srinivasnan would have had dealt this matter more effectively.
Let all other teams get a chance to rename their squads till india announces.India cannot be allowed to pick a squad by analyzing the other teams first
The cricket would be at loss if India pulls out. How many visitors are you gonna see for Matches without India ?? Do you think ECB would get more money than playing a bilateral series with any other country other than India ?? I guess India might send a second string squad to champions trophy, if negotiations failed. With that it is at no loss financially.
Good to see how the "back benchers" have grouped up against the "class topper" and is trying to steal his "lunch box" on account of having majority. Great going ICC. No wonder that under them the game hasn't spread any bit.
Keep up the good work and lets see what lies in the future.
So if I understand it right. The BCCI contributes 70 % of Revenues & gets the same returns as everyone else? Pray do explain how that's deemed fair?
I see some of the posters are fine with BCCI cutting their earnings even though BCCI contributes 70% of the revenue. How do these posters feel if the boards they support had to take a hit on the revenue? After all none of the other boards took a hit on their revenue except BCCI? If you want the associates to be paid why not other boards contribute to the associates and not just BCCI? cricinfo please publish
I think the sooner all parties realize pressure tactics & negative politics will not help neither them nor the world cricket, the better it is for everyone. India is important for world cricket, but there is a reason it is called world cricket, and not Indian cricket, because it is bigger than any individual country. Boycotting or pulling out from ICC may result in some jitters, but it wont have an impact in long-run. Life always goes-on. The thing that BCCI and Indian fans should consider is why they are in this situation in the first place? Why they don't have any allies anymore? Why is there a loss of trust with them? Why other boards think Indian demands and their interactions are un-fair? Why they are considered the bully of cricket? And this is not limited to India by the way, each board should look in the mirror and reflect are they contributing towards bigger goal of expanding cricket or not? does other boards trust them in world forums or not? Common sense should prevail.
Indian cricket should be relegated to associate member.
It seems IPL is hitting back on BCCI
ICC knows BCCI makes tons of money through IPL. Hence cutting out some portion to distribute to other boards for Cricket.
But anyway what BCCI is asking is legally fair money. One is not suppose to see the "Second Earnings" Many Boards are running their Cricket Leagues, but now way near to IPL.
So situation is very tricky here both for ICC and BCCI. I think it is more tricky for BCCI then for ICC.
For India I would suggest not to go to duel on this matter too much with ICC. Seeing everyone has down voted India, better to have a bird in hand rather two in bush
but proceedings has become very tricky now......
All those who are kept saying India can make money from IPL are not aware the ICC is the main entity in its own right. If BCCI pull from CT as a bargaining chip then in longer run it will hurt only BCCI and its relationship with ICC and with other boards. ICC can force other member boards not give NOC to their player to play in IPL. I would imagine then it be Ranjhi trophy at the end. So all those who keep banging about money from IPL are living in fantasies world and I am sure BCCI knows that ICC prevails at the end and they will accept ICC offer but will have to wait ..
stop messing about. dont want to play then dont have to. we will all know the real reason. you are good at home conditions and not away.
I hope India pull out from champions trophy so that we can watch some good cricket.
I feel member participation agreement was signed under old revenue sharing deal, which has now been chucked. Additionally BCCI is not short of legal expertise they'll think of some way to get out of it(declaring bankruptcy?) . If BCCI want ICC members to take them seriously then they have to act decisively now. Bangladesh, Pakistan, West indies and other who are liking their lips about the windfall should taste bitter pill. Boycotting female world Cup would achieve nothing. BCCI should be very clear if they are to suffer losses, others would share it as well.
Pull out team India from champions trophy....just to see real impact of Indian cricket team on world cricket.
i hope the sense prevail in the end. India should realise that it cant do this to other boards as BCCI is not earning by playing BCCI. The players from other nations provide entertainment which indian people pay to watch. India failed to lure other boards at bilateral series lolipop as it doesnot fullfil its commitments more often when it got what he needs. Only india is politcising cricket with PCB and its non full filled promises are making other boards suspectible about its commitment with them too.. world is round and every thing ends from where it starts
I thought change in constitution and financial structure allows one to withdraw from CT. Nowhere in the MPA does it state that countries could take action to leave only after it is ratified. Some of India-B team members are also very popular within India. India could delay announcing team and sent in a C team for the CT to see what effect it has. Anyways, many India team members are injured or fatigued and have not played outside India for long time. The best option for India is still to not sent team to CT and see how ICC reacts.
It's gruesome to overlook the contribution of BCCi to the global spread of cricket as a sport.They deserve their fair share
BCCI is going to win this battle. Making 80% of the revenue, asking 20% is reasonable when you have more grounds, staff, associations, local trophies, than the entire rest of the cricketing world combined. Taking that into account why is it unreasonable to require a bigger chunk? Should Sri Lanka with 4 test grounds and India with 30 test grounds get the same share? So many factors fans are missing. People love to see the successful fall and the powerful lose...one-upmanship is all this is.
The MPA does not matter if India leaves the ICC. They can keep coming at BCCI, but not sure if BCCI is governed by any thing else. And if the Indian government cooperates, there is nothing that can be done by anyone. Let this come to pass. I don't think anyone within BCCI is concerned about CT2017. They know they have IPL which makes more money per year than what is being offered by ICC.
