What is the highest T20 total when the team has been all out?

The great West Indian Brian Lara amassed 351 runs in that match in Colombo in November-December 2001, but it wasn't enough to prevent Sri Lanka winning by ten wickets. It is the record for the most runs in a Test defeat - but not by as much as you might expect: a few weeks before Lara's feat, Andy Flower made 341 runs (142 and 199 not out) against South Africa in Harare , but Zimbabwe lost by nine wickets.