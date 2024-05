Which player's autobiography has a foreword written by his dogs?

There are three higher totals that were not enough to avoid the follow on, all of them in the English County Championship. Top of the list is Middlesex's 544 against Lancashire (734 for 5) at Old Trafford in 2003, then come Somerset's 530 against Derbyshire (801 for 8, after being 0 for 2) in Taunton in 2007, and Durham's own 518 against Yorkshire (677 for 7) at Headingley in 2006. The highest outside England is Balochistan's 485 against Sindh (644 for 6) in Lahore in 2022-23. (Thanks to Andrew Samson for his help with this one.)