Rahul breaks into top ten for Test batsmen

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul shared a record 188-run opening stand in Pallekele

India opener KL Rahul has joined team-mates Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the top-ten rankings for Test batsmen. Rahul moved up two places to ninth after scoring his seventh successive fifty-plus score in Tests, becoming the joint record-holder alongside Everton Weekes, Andy Flower, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara and Chris Rogers.

Shikhar Dhawan who was part of a 188-run opening stand with Rahul in Pallekele - the highest for the first wicket by a visiting team in Sri Lanka - jumped 10 places to 28th. Dhawan was named Man of the Series after smashing 358 runs in three innings at an average of 89.50 and strike-rate of 104.67, which also included a career-best 190 off 168 balls in the first Test in Galle. Both openers played a significant hand in helping India achieve their first clean sweep away from home in a series of three or more Tests.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya, who slammed a 86-ball hundred in the third Test in Pallekele - his first in official cricket - vaulted 45 places to the 68th spot in the batting charts.

In the allrounder rankings, Ravindra Jadeja was displaced from the top spot by Shakib Al Hasan, after missing the Pallekele Test because of a suspension, but continues to be the top-ranked bowler.

