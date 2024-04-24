Rizwan to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is with hamstring injury

Pakistan do have wicketkeeping options in Rizwan's absence. While Haseebullah has not featured yet, he is a wicketkeeper-batter. Usman Khan also kept wicket for two games for the Multan Sultans earlier this year in the PSL.

The injuries come at an inopportune time for Pakistan with the series on the line in Lahore. New Zealand bounced back from a crushing defeat in the second T20I with a dominant performance to level the series in Pindi, with the final two games in Lahore.