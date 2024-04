Rizwan to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is with hamstring injury

Rizwan is thought to have pulled a hamstring while batting in the third T20I . He received extensive on-field attention before going off retired hurt. The PCB has downplayed the extent of his injury, saying he is expected to be out for no more than a week to ten days, and that the injury does not imperil any future tours as things stand. While there was no sign of discomfort for Niazi during that game, he is also believed to have picked up a hamstring niggle, resulting in the PCB pulling him out of the series.