Rizwan to miss remainder of New Zealand T20Is with hamstring injury
Middle-order batter Irfan Khan Niazi has also been ruled out of the series with a hamstring injury
Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan Niazi have been ruled out of the remainder of Pakistan's T20I series against New Zealand. The PCB, in a statement, said they had received radiology reports for the pair and decided to pull them out of the series.
Rizwan is thought to have pulled a hamstring while batting in the third T20I. He received extensive on-field attention before going off retired hurt. The PCB has downplayed the extent of his injury, saying he is expected to be out for no more than a week to ten days, and that the injury does not imperil any future tours as things stand. While there was no sign of discomfort for Niazi during that game, he is also believed to have picked up a hamstring niggle, resulting in the PCB pulling him out of the series.
The pair's absences follow Azam Khan's unavailability for the tour with injury, though an official statement said he only needed 10 days of rest, suggesting there is no long-term availability issue. While Haseebullah, who made his sole international appearance in a T20 against New Zealand earlier this year, was called up as cover for Azam, no further replacements have been announced.
Pakistan do have wicketkeeping options in Rizwan's absence. While Haseebullah has not featured yet, he is a wicketkeeper-batter. Usman Khan also kept wicket for two games for the Multan Sultans earlier this year in the PSL.
The injuries come at an inopportune time for Pakistan with the series on the line in Lahore. New Zealand bounced back from a crushing defeat in the second T20I with a dominant performance to level the series in Pindi, with the final two games in Lahore.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000