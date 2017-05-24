A knife hanging on our neck if we don't do well - Kohli
A dismal IPL 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore immediately after the high of a Test season that saw India reach the top of the ICC rankings has helped Virat Kohli grow as a player. Kohli was thankful for the learning curve, but admitted the circumstances leading to Royal Challengers' last-place finish were bizarre. Even as Kohli's own form wasn't bad - 308 runs in 10 games - Royal Challengers managed only three wins in the season.
"After the kind of season we (India) have had, when you have a tournament like that it teaches you about yourself as a person at a few levels," Kohli said in Mumbai ahead of India's departure for the Champions Trophy. "From the mindset point of view, it made me realise that you can't possibly do everything in every game. Sometimes people might start looking at you like that, but as a human being you need to understand your limitations and you need to take a backward step.
"It was so bizarre, everything we tried was just going against us. I have never experienced that in a side, you know, not eleven but all the fifteen guys in the squad were in the mindset. Maybe it was to teach me that you need to balance things out and take a backward step in how much you can do on the field and how much intensity you can play with, maybe choose your phases.
"As I keep getting older, I think those things need to be a learning as well because you don't want to burn out too quickly. I was pretty fortunate that I got to experience that kind of a time. It teaches you a lot as a captain, it teaches you a lot composure-wise. You take away a lot from failures, and that's something I have always cherished."
Kohli, however, dismissed talk of the Champions Trophy being a redemptive opportunity after he managed only 134 runs in 10 innings during India's Test tour of England in 2014.
"The atmosphere around us is built in a way that that becomes like a life or death kind of series, especially for sub-continent cricketers which I don't understand why," he said. "If players [of other countries] don't do well in India and they go back, there is no real hype around it. But, if we don't do well away from India, then it's a knife hanging on your neck.
"I would never play for redemption. My only motivation is to keep winning games for my country, and it doesn't matter the conditions I am playing at. It might be in the subcontinent, might be England, Australia and South Africa. The aim is always to win games, and I am willing to do whatever I can in my abilities to be able to achieve that for the team."
From the team's perspective, Kohli felt India couldn't afford a slow start given the short and intensive structure of the Champions Trophy. In that respect, he said, the degree of competitiveness in the Champions Trophy was higher than in the World Cup. "In a World Cup, you can still have league games and you have yourself to get into the World Cup and maybe dominate in the later half. But in the Champions Trophy, you need to be on top of your game from game one," he said.
"If you are not, then your chances go down pretty soon. I think that's the biggest challenge in Champions Trophy and something that all the players love playing for sure.
"The first challenge is not to think about the fact that we are defending the title. When we went there the last time, we just wanted to enjoy ourselves as a young unit and we ended up winning the tournament, and we ended up creating a team that has done so well so far."
As the defending champions, Kohli felt three factors played a major role in India's successful campaign in 2013: the opening partnership, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's spin bowling, and the robust fast bowling and fielding.
"I felt these three were our strongest factors in the last championship. And, we believe these are the three factors that determine how you play in conditions such as England and how far we can go in a tournament like the Champions Trophy," Kohli said. "The revelation of Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) as an opening pair was a great thing to see for all Indian fans and for the Indian team as well. Plus, Ash and Jadeja were on top of their game anyway, but the way the fast bowlers bowled and the way we fielded - I think we were the best fielding side in the tournament.
"Ruthlessness is something that we definitely speak about all the time. Even if we close the series off we want to win it without losing a game or maybe drawing a game as well, if possible. We go in with that kind of mindset, and I think that goes a long way in a tournament like this. If you can think about the games in that manner, I think you will get the results you want more often than you want."
When asked about the roles of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the middle order, Kohli said their styles freed up the rest of the batting unit. "In the team, they are the ones that know best how to build a match, how to win games and how to take the team out of difficult situations. It was good to see both of them express themselves in the last series and enjoy batting alongside each other," he said. "It's something they have done in the past without any burden.
"Even the players at the top are more confidence, and overall it was very good for the team. It boosted the team environment in the change room as well. If two such players are in good mindset, then it changes the outlook of the team. I believe they are our two strongest pillars, and the team benefits when they are in a good mindset."
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
Eng , NZ or Aus no one else will even be close
On paper India is the most Balanced team and should win it. Their first game is Critical for their chances. If they lose to Pakistan in front of the most Asian Crowd in England, they will just dissipate.
@VISHALVIRAT CT pitches will going to b flat, so brush off any quality bowling attack you have. The team which played lesser dot balls will prevail. Cheers..
I would be surprised if Yuvraj performs abroad. His overseas performance has always been shaky and this stage in career, I will not hold my breath
We might be seeing the last International series of Legend MS Dhoni. We all should back him one last time and cherish the moment. Best of luck, MS.
@samroy if u dont remember i tell you thT i think it was 2009 world cup when dhoni face 23 balls n score 8 or 9 runs n india lost tbat matvh n out and no one talk abt that
@samroy u saying yuvi failed in 3 wt20, first of all in 2016 india was in semifinal n yuvi didnt played tgat match before that match he had good partnerships with kohli against pak n aus. which save the match. talking abt 2012 kohli played that world cup other platers didnt bat well so u cant blame yuvi only. yes 2014 yuvi in final but why dhoni didnt came to bat before yuvi like he did in 2011 final, he said after final he came to bat before yuvi becuse spin . why not in final 2014 when india playing same team sri lanka n at their home ground spiner pitches. m dhoni didnt score runs im final too. also people who are asking for pant he is good t20 player not odi yet. if yuvi is old then there are other player are old too age is not matter
In the picture above - Everyone except Dhoni (right most) are immersed in celebrations! I think it reveals his mindset, that is win/lose stay calm well balanced. Of course, I don't see anything wrong in the celebrations, but just an observation.
RK_KS ON MAY 24, 2017, 18:26 GMT...People forget good things done in so many years very early...plz check the stats mate, Kedar having 55 average in ODI's from 15 matches, Dhawan was the highest run scorer for India in last two ICC events (if you want to see the current form, he is 3rd highest scorer in IPL), he scored 2 centuries when our team played SA in ICC events and we won both matches, Hardik is in good form (20 sixes in just 160 balls he faced in IPL)...Jadeja is also doing well, Kohli is tired but he becomes energetic in blue jersey...only Yuvi and MSD are weak links, but they come good whenever it need (recent England series)...bowing looks one of the best with Yadav, Shami, Bumrah and Bhuvi in the team...and you say that TEAM will not reach semi final, we are facing bottom ranked teams except SA in league stage...from semi final two good performance we need to defend the title, its not a difficult task...just have faith in our players, we will definitely do well
My concern for the Indian team playing abroad is about slip catching against the quick bowlers. Indian bowlers have gained significantly in pace in the last few years, and Umesh and Shami can match any team in hostilities and chin music. Bumrah is an excellent death bowler with fine Yorkers, and he can be pretty brisk too. Even Bhuvi, an outstanding swing bowler, thankfully has gained pace and is good in the death. But slip catching of Indian team, against fast bowling has been atrocious off late. Even at home they were dropping catches left right and center. Ajinkya Rahane does a fine job in slips while the spinners are on, but even he drops far too many against the quicks. In non subcontinent conditions, most number of wicket taking opportunities would come at slips against quicks. If they keep dropping those, very slim chance of success. The over seas successes of the Indian team in the 2000s was also build around a gun slip cordon of Dravid Laxman Sachin Ganguly and Sehwag, guys who fielded at slips all throughout their first class careers. They may not be as good as diving sliding around at point or covers like Jadeja Kohli Rohit Ajinkya or Shikhar, but they were an outstanding slip cordon. India has to improve this facet to have successful over seas tours.
I will be surprised if India make much of a mark in this year's CT. Their players must be tired after so much continuous cricket in a variety of formats over nearly a year. Not only that, but the tournament being played in England - where they have seldom done well - does not work to the advantage of Kohli's men. The recently concluded IPL - involving Indian players, quite naturally, more than those from other nations - will have taken its toll. How much intensity can one player deliver in another high profile tournament following so closely on the heels of the one before? Lastly, T20 skills are not fully transferable to 50 over cricket - and really only come into play in overs 40-50 in most games, IMO. No, I can't see India being in contention. The players - some now aging - will feel that they are overdue a break - and they may well play like it can't come soon enough.
kohli can single handed win CT ,anytime
Kohli does not need any redemption, as IPL performances are too unreliable to be an indication for international cricket. It is T20 versus ODIs for one, and Kohli had had bad IPL seasons followed by great international performances. The main issue is how much burn out there is for him from all this cricket. The bigger issue is that some of the players are coming off of injury layoffs for one and lack of ODIs leading up to this. Good luck team India, as Kohli says there is no room for having even one off day here.
India should have picked Pant and Iyer in place of Karthik and Dhawan/Yuvi. Pant especially did really well for DD.
Ind is going to perform in the same way they did in wc2015. Easy opponents(pak and sl) and will go to semis and then get knocked out by eng or Aus. Terrible team selection, 2015 was nt a wc winning squad and this is going to be same. In wc2015 we only faced Sa as a quality side and in their match also Philander got injured and Ab runout. Our pace attack this time is better than wc2015 so pak and Sl will be a piece of cake. And lastly why people are supporting Rohit sharma as a captain. Bro anyone having bowling attack like Mi has can captain well. All ipl winning teams had great bowling which led to their title. Rohit can't fix his spot is the team how can u make him captain
I expect that we don't even go to the Semi Final stage. The team doesn't look threatening. Except Kohli who can bat. The loose shot specialist Dhawan or batsmen Dhoni who takes 40 balls before hitting a boundary, or the one time match wonder Kedar Jadhav.
Kohli is the king he will bash any side in the world single handed
@Gagan203, over the last 3 years, Rohit is the most productive batsman for India in ODIs, although Kohli is more consistent and is supreme while chasing. So he is one of the two best batsmen for India in ODIs. No one knows what will happen in two years. . . it is too long to predict, performance wise, you cannot say Rohit will be out of the team soon?
It nothing like Indian players are tired of long summer.... Ashwin has not played IPL, Dhoni, yuvi, Kedar, Rohit, Dhavan, Bumrah, Hardhik were not part of Test team.... Only Jadeja, Umesh, Kholi might be exhausted but never seem so, All three are full of energy and enthusiasm..... Good luck India..... Main concern will be Rohit, Dhoni and Yuvi S form....... India's bowling looks the best.... IMO India easily beating Pak and Lankans & Good match on the hand against African's before semis...... Eng, SA and India are the teams to bet on winning the Trophy....
Prediction here guys, Dhoni will retire after this series from international cricket. He will continue play in the IPL as he can still make huge contributions there. Some of the folks have already predicted this. Dhoni has been on the waning side, off his peak for a while now, he still can be a good contributor in ODIs but I doubt it will be to the extent he did in 2009-2013. He is needed now to support Kohli in captaincy as we just do not have good choices here and Kohli himself is on the learning curve. Once Dhoni retires, India will have a huge void to fill (a captain, wicket keeper, batsman, cool and calm under pressure, and a fantastic finisher all rolled in one is a once in a generation player- no one like that before him and perhaps no one after him for India).
Top order batting, fielding and spin and fast bowling, these were the three factors mentioned by Virat Kohli behind their success in last Champions trophy...it's ridiculous because that covers everything. If you do well in those three, offcourse you will win! I don't know what was going through his mind when he said that.
kohli has already proved his worth,he has deliver many times for india,how many matches steve has win in pressure,probably never so don't compare,virat has many records to speak,he is out of form so you guys are just getting behind him once he will be back let's see who is aginst him
Kohli is already talking of burn out (I do not want to be burned out, etc), it is only natural that things would lead to this as he was put in that position when BCCI announced last season that he would captain the limited overs teams too. I commented then that Kohli will be burned out and there is a good reason why other countries do not do this. When you factor in the packed schedule India has it becomes a lot to take on for one player. Kohli is the best batsman across all the formats and is likely the best batsman in each of the formats individually for India. So then why do BCCI want to burden him with captaincy in all formats. There is not a lot of choice for ODIs yet I understand but Kohli himself had very little experience and relies on Dhoni. Rohit should be chosen captain for T20Is and it is a smaller responsibility compared to the other two, as India does not play too many T20Is. This way we can save Kohli's energy for test cricket. ODIs is a complex matter.
I enjoy Cricinfo not just because I enjoy cricket, but because it's high quality writing of the sort that's all too rare for Indian readers. It's not just the best cricket site; it ranks highly for sheer quality of journalism, regardless of the cricket focus.
As such, I'm a bit disappointed in the clickbaitish title on this article. This is a site that should be confident enough to drive traffic through content quality alone.
@samroy : 1st time I disagree with you..for me rohit doesn't have place gurantee in this teamm with his non consistency..I m sure he will be out of team in maxm of 2 yrs..and yes India will not win this ct reason not kohli captaincy but team selection of yuvraj..who has lost his shine 3 years back atleast...
I hope he proves me wrong, but Yuvraj does not deserve a place in the Indian team right now. With Dhoni's big-hitting prowess already on the wane, you wouldn't want an ageing Yuvraj struggling at the other end. Look at the ages of some of the other players - Dhawan 31, Rohit 30, Jadhav 32, Karthik 31. Begs the question - WHERE ARE THE YOUNGSTERS? Are these the players you'd want to represent the country two years from now at the World Cup? They'd all be in their mid-30s then. An excellent start would be the selectors moving on from Yuvraj once and for all.
bumrah, bhuvi and shami should be able to perform well in English conditions.
well, I hope pacers do well this time. but dhawans inclusion could be a gamble.
Selectors have given kohli the worst team to play with and is being overburdened . not everyone is Steve Smith who grows with failures and challenges. Kohli is frank, but it would be intresting to see him perform under pressure
India will reach semi final for sure, playing in finals or winning the trophy depends on how they perform under pressure...probably we face England in semi final, if our players repeat the heroics of last CT, we can defend the trophy (only wish)...its just 5 matches in the span of 18 days, hopefully the tired bodies cope up for this test...big responsibility on top 3 players and lower order, first time our BOWLING looking very strong...good wishes for TEAM INDIA
MSD and Yuvraj are definitely India's biggest pillars when it comes to "past laurels". Both are definitely Limited Overs' Greats. However, I thought we select a team based on current form and ability. Yuvraj has failed in the last 3 WT20s; 2012, 2014 and 2016. WT20 final in 2014 was lost because of two reasons; Yuvraj failed to get going and Malinga and Kulasekara bowled brilliantly at the death. MSD has been a pale shadow of himself in the last 2 years. This is where I like Rohit over Virat. Rohit did not hesitate to drop Harbhajan even though he was bowling well in the knockout stages of IPL as he and the management decided they needed a wicket-taking leg spinner. This shrewd decision making is beyond Virat's ability, who though an intelligent man, often loses his temper and cool on the field when things are not going India's way.
unlike Smith, kohli can steer a chase and win matches
Burnout might be India's biggest hurdle; they've been playing cricket non-stop for almost ten months.
IMO which I believe is unbiased, the best scenario for Indian ODI and T20I Teams in the long run is that Rohit Sharma should become Indian captain as soon as possible. He should be given clear orders from the board to be exclusive limited overs' captain. And Rohit should never be selected in the test squad. Rohit keeps his calm in pressure situations much better than Kohli who seems to explode in anger when things are not going India's way. With Kohli has captain India has little chance of winning any ICC silverware in the near future.
Current form does not point too much hope for India. We're only favorites because we are defending champions. Play as a team not as individual stars.
Mr. Kohli, unlike what you think, Yuvi and Dhoni are actually the weakest link in this team. Look at the No 4 and No 5 in the rest of the teams and look at us. Combine that with Kedhar and Pandya's lack of experience and Jaddu never winning games with the bat, I doubt if we can get past the SF. For once, India's bowling looks stronger but I still don't think that would be enough to win the tourney. Pandey's injury is a big blow!
This time, India will plan to exit CT as early as possible in bid of their unaccepted financial share's demand. I see nothing wrong with that. I am not understanding why Indian govt is not setting some 30% levy on those commercial money that goes out of country.
This is the first time that FAST bowling is the strongest department for India.
Indias realistic chance is to win against pak n sl then face England in semis. England usually underperform under pressure( remember last champions trophy). Then pray that someone beats Australia before finals. In finals India will face SA mostly. We know what happens to SA in knockouts. But these are all wishes, if wishes were horses.
"he talks to much" if he is been asked by journalists he cant act dumb...what reply do u anticipate "no comments" or some bleak and dull answers
@Shehan123: Being an Indian, I won't even bet 5% for India defending the title this time, these guys are tired bunch. Not just that, Jadeja seems to be in a terrible form in limited overs, Dhawan is like a trump card no one knows when he would score or flop. Rohit isn't in the best of form - strangely he's struggling against leggies this year, which he never had even in his Ranji days. @cricfan89207213: India will not be able to retain trophy = Yes, lose all matches = NO. India will win at least 1 match, its been the track record for India since 83, to win at least 1 match even if they get knocked out. Unless I've missed any ICC events.
all this talk from Kohli...just like when Australia was here, and then he was a BUST! He talks too much but lately can't deliver it!! Look at Steve Smith and his determination!!
I see India getting to the Semi-finals (with a lot of effort) and then losing to Australia or England. Playing non-stop cricket from September 2016 (NZ, Eng, Bang, Aus, IPL), the players must be exhausted and can't be expected to do too well (its poor planning by BCCI, really). In addition, there are a couple of guys returning from injury/rest and won't be in good form.
Champions trophy 2017 is so exciting! For the first time since I have started watching cricket, our fast bowling looked like our strength & real weapon. Good signs. But the batsmen are out of form. Just a safe batting approach will make India competitive. If Kohli, Rohit & Dhawan find form together, then there is no stopping! Too greedy, but fingers crossed.
Dhawan has shown strong ipl form, rohit has had a average ipl season as a batsman and so does kohli, yuvraj is past his prime and might show us a blitz here and there, dhoni looks alright but plays tentative shots far too often, ashwin is coming back from injury lay off. Now if you have 6 of these in the playing 11 , Im not sure we would last the distance. Indian team always does well in major tournaments but I would be happy if we reach semi finals. We should have thrown in atleast one youngster in the middle order. For once our fast bowling looks more assured which is a rarity. Good luck team India!!
India has a better chance of defending the title. Their bowling line up looks very good. Specially Buvi and Bumrah.
As Long they know their roles and play to their potential then it's a good hope not to see one sided games
India will loose all their games guaranteed
Defending a major trophy is a great success if india retains it but literally we know its not an easy task after a long ipl season so play hard atleast reach the final
Truer words said by kohli on performance of India overseas.
