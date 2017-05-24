Champions Trophy 2017 May 24, 2017

A knife hanging on our neck if we don't do well - Kohli

'Champions Trophy more competitive than World Cup' - Kohli

A dismal IPL 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore immediately after the high of a Test season that saw India reach the top of the ICC rankings has helped Virat Kohli grow as a player. Kohli was thankful for the learning curve, but admitted the circumstances leading to Royal Challengers' last-place finish were bizarre. Even as Kohli's own form wasn't bad - 308 runs in 10 games - Royal Challengers managed only three wins in the season.

"After the kind of season we (India) have had, when you have a tournament like that it teaches you about yourself as a person at a few levels," Kohli said in Mumbai ahead of India's departure for the Champions Trophy. "From the mindset point of view, it made me realise that you can't possibly do everything in every game. Sometimes people might start looking at you like that, but as a human being you need to understand your limitations and you need to take a backward step.

"It was so bizarre, everything we tried was just going against us. I have never experienced that in a side, you know, not eleven but all the fifteen guys in the squad were in the mindset. Maybe it was to teach me that you need to balance things out and take a backward step in how much you can do on the field and how much intensity you can play with, maybe choose your phases.

"As I keep getting older, I think those things need to be a learning as well because you don't want to burn out too quickly. I was pretty fortunate that I got to experience that kind of a time. It teaches you a lot as a captain, it teaches you a lot composure-wise. You take away a lot from failures, and that's something I have always cherished."

Kohli, however, dismissed talk of the Champions Trophy being a redemptive opportunity after he managed only 134 runs in 10 innings during India's Test tour of England in 2014.

"The atmosphere around us is built in a way that that becomes like a life or death kind of series, especially for sub-continent cricketers which I don't understand why," he said. "If players [of other countries] don't do well in India and they go back, there is no real hype around it. But, if we don't do well away from India, then it's a knife hanging on your neck.

"I would never play for redemption. My only motivation is to keep winning games for my country, and it doesn't matter the conditions I am playing at. It might be in the subcontinent, might be England, Australia and South Africa. The aim is always to win games, and I am willing to do whatever I can in my abilities to be able to achieve that for the team."

From the team's perspective, Kohli felt India couldn't afford a slow start given the short and intensive structure of the Champions Trophy. In that respect, he said, the degree of competitiveness in the Champions Trophy was higher than in the World Cup. "In a World Cup, you can still have league games and you have yourself to get into the World Cup and maybe dominate in the later half. But in the Champions Trophy, you need to be on top of your game from game one," he said.

"If you are not, then your chances go down pretty soon. I think that's the biggest challenge in Champions Trophy and something that all the players love playing for sure.

"The first challenge is not to think about the fact that we are defending the title. When we went there the last time, we just wanted to enjoy ourselves as a young unit and we ended up winning the tournament, and we ended up creating a team that has done so well so far."

As the defending champions, Kohli felt three factors played a major role in India's successful campaign in 2013: the opening partnership, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's spin bowling, and the robust fast bowling and fielding.

"I felt these three were our strongest factors in the last championship. And, we believe these are the three factors that determine how you play in conditions such as England and how far we can go in a tournament like the Champions Trophy," Kohli said. "The revelation of Rohit (Sharma) and Shikhar (Dhawan) as an opening pair was a great thing to see for all Indian fans and for the Indian team as well. Plus, Ash and Jadeja were on top of their game anyway, but the way the fast bowlers bowled and the way we fielded - I think we were the best fielding side in the tournament.

"Ruthlessness is something that we definitely speak about all the time. Even if we close the series off we want to win it without losing a game or maybe drawing a game as well, if possible. We go in with that kind of mindset, and I think that goes a long way in a tournament like this. If you can think about the games in that manner, I think you will get the results you want more often than you want."

When asked about the roles of Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in the middle order, Kohli said their styles freed up the rest of the batting unit. "In the team, they are the ones that know best how to build a match, how to win games and how to take the team out of difficult situations. It was good to see both of them express themselves in the last series and enjoy batting alongside each other," he said. "It's something they have done in the past without any burden.

"Even the players at the top are more confidence, and overall it was very good for the team. It boosted the team environment in the change room as well. If two such players are in good mindset, then it changes the outlook of the team. I believe they are our two strongest pillars, and the team benefits when they are in a good mindset."

  • whinging-aussie on May 24, 2017, 20:14 GMT

    Eng , NZ or Aus no one else will even be close

  • Nkhan_USA on May 24, 2017, 19:52 GMT

    On paper India is the most Balanced team and should win it. Their first game is Critical for their chances. If they lose to Pakistan in front of the most Asian Crowd in England, they will just dissipate.

  • cricfan77406353 on May 24, 2017, 19:49 GMT

    @VISHALVIRAT CT pitches will going to b flat, so brush off any quality bowling attack you have. The team which played lesser dot balls will prevail. Cheers..

  • Thomas on May 24, 2017, 19:29 GMT

    I would be surprised if Yuvraj performs abroad. His overseas performance has always been shaky and this stage in career, I will not hold my breath

  • PRAVEENCRICKET14 on May 24, 2017, 19:27 GMT

    We might be seeing the last International series of Legend MS Dhoni. We all should back him one last time and cherish the moment. Best of luck, MS.

  • Balwinder Singh on May 24, 2017, 19:27 GMT

    @samroy if u dont remember i tell you thT i think it was 2009 world cup when dhoni face 23 balls n score 8 or 9 runs n india lost tbat matvh n out and no one talk abt that

  • Balwinder Singh on May 24, 2017, 19:25 GMT

    @samroy u saying yuvi failed in 3 wt20, first of all in 2016 india was in semifinal n yuvi didnt played tgat match before that match he had good partnerships with kohli against pak n aus. which save the match. talking abt 2012 kohli played that world cup other platers didnt bat well so u cant blame yuvi only. yes 2014 yuvi in final but why dhoni didnt came to bat before yuvi like he did in 2011 final, he said after final he came to bat before yuvi becuse spin . why not in final 2014 when india playing same team sri lanka n at their home ground spiner pitches. m dhoni didnt score runs im final too. also people who are asking for pant he is good t20 player not odi yet. if yuvi is old then there are other player are old too age is not matter

  • CricNcode on May 24, 2017, 19:23 GMT

    In the picture above - Everyone except Dhoni (right most) are immersed in celebrations! I think it reveals his mindset, that is win/lose stay calm well balanced. Of course, I don't see anything wrong in the celebrations, but just an observation.

  • vkumar_086 on May 24, 2017, 19:21 GMT

    RK_KS ON MAY 24, 2017, 18:26 GMT...People forget good things done in so many years very early...plz check the stats mate, Kedar having 55 average in ODI's from 15 matches, Dhawan was the highest run scorer for India in last two ICC events (if you want to see the current form, he is 3rd highest scorer in IPL), he scored 2 centuries when our team played SA in ICC events and we won both matches, Hardik is in good form (20 sixes in just 160 balls he faced in IPL)...Jadeja is also doing well, Kohli is tired but he becomes energetic in blue jersey...only Yuvi and MSD are weak links, but they come good whenever it need (recent England series)...bowing looks one of the best with Yadav, Shami, Bumrah and Bhuvi in the team...and you say that TEAM will not reach semi final, we are facing bottom ranked teams except SA in league stage...from semi final two good performance we need to defend the title, its not a difficult task...just have faith in our players, we will definitely do well

  • ImonG on May 24, 2017, 19:13 GMT

    My concern for the Indian team playing abroad is about slip catching against the quick bowlers. Indian bowlers have gained significantly in pace in the last few years, and Umesh and Shami can match any team in hostilities and chin music. Bumrah is an excellent death bowler with fine Yorkers, and he can be pretty brisk too. Even Bhuvi, an outstanding swing bowler, thankfully has gained pace and is good in the death. But slip catching of Indian team, against fast bowling has been atrocious off late. Even at home they were dropping catches left right and center. Ajinkya Rahane does a fine job in slips while the spinners are on, but even he drops far too many against the quicks. In non subcontinent conditions, most number of wicket taking opportunities would come at slips against quicks. If they keep dropping those, very slim chance of success. The over seas successes of the Indian team in the 2000s was also build around a gun slip cordon of Dravid Laxman Sachin Ganguly and Sehwag, guys who fielded at slips all throughout their first class careers. They may not be as good as diving sliding around at point or covers like Jadeja Kohli Rohit Ajinkya or Shikhar, but they were an outstanding slip cordon. India has to improve this facet to have successful over seas tours.

