Indonesia's Rohmalia smashes women's T20I record with 7 for 0 on international debut

Rohmalia struck with her first delivery and dismissed seven Mongolia batters for ducks

ESPNcricinfo staff
25-Apr-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Rohmalia poses with the match ball and her Player-of-the-Match certificate&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Persatuan Cricket Indonesia

Teenaged Indonesia offspinner Rohmalia created a new world record for best bowling figures in women's T20I cricket on Wednesday, when she returned 7 for 0 against Mongolia in their fifth T20I in Bali. That she achieved the feat on her international debut made it all the more special.
Rohmalia topped the record previously held by Netherlands seamer Frederique Overdijk, who had taken 7 for 3 against France in a T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier in 2021. Rohmalia is the third bowler in women's T20Is to have taken seven wickets in a match, after Overdijk and Argentina's Alison Stocks (7 for 3 against Peru).
On Wednesday, Indonesia posted 151 for 5 on the back of opener Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini's 61. In reply, Mongolia were bowled out for 24. Rohmalia picked up a wicket with her first ball and, overall, bowled just 3.2 overs, not conceding a run. She dismissed seven batters for ducks.
