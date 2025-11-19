Ngidi added to South Africa squad for second Test against India
With Kagiso Rabada missing the Kolkata Test with a rib injury, the visitors have bolstered their fast bowling stocks
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been added to South Africa's squad for the second Test against India in Guwahati which starts on Saturday.
Ngidi's inclusion suggests Kagiso Rabada, who missed South Africa's sensational victory in Kolkata with a rib injury, is a doubtful starter again. The visitors' other fast bowling options on tour are Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch and Wiaan Mulder.
Ngidi has played 20 Tests in his career so far, but only three since making a comeback in Cape Town against India in January 2024. His last red-ball appearance was the World Test Championship final against Australia in June. He has played just one Test match in India, going wicketless in Ranchi in 2019.
Ngidi does have overs in his legs having been part of South Africa's ODI and T20I series in Pakistan in October and November. Last week, he played a game for Titans in the CSA T20 Challenge.
At Eden Gardens, South Africa's quicks sent down 40 overs and returned six wickets as the team registered their first Test win in India since 2010. That Kolkata pitch provided enough assistance for the seamers but it is still unclear what the conditions in Guwahati will be like given the venue has never hosted Test cricket before.