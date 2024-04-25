Abhay Sharma to coach Uganda at men's T20 World Cup

"I am here to contribute to the team's aspirations, which include defeating the top sides in the world in the upcoming World Cup," Abhay says

Abhay Sharma has been appointed the head coach for the Uganda men's cricket team. His first assignment will be during the country's campaign at the T20 World Cup in June, Uganda's first appearance at a senior men's World Cup in any format.

"We selected Abhay Sharma for his strong leadership qualities and impressive track record of success at professional and international levels," Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) secretary Jackson Kavuma said in a press statement. "His coaching stints with notable teams such as the Delhi Ranji Team, Rest of India, and India A & B in the Deodhar Trophy demonstrate his deep understanding of the game and ability to nurture players."

An experienced coach in the Indian domestic circuit since his retirement as a player in 2003, Abhay has previously been the fielding coach for the senior India men's and women's teams as well as the India A and the India Under-19 men's teams.

"I am very grateful to UCA for this opportunity to work with a bunch of talented of national cricketers. Having been in Uganda for just a couple of days, it already feels like my second home," Abhay said. "I am here to contribute to the team's aspirations, which include defeating the top sides in the world in the upcoming World Cup. Additionally, I intend to focus on the development team and work with as many young cricketers to build numbers.

"While Uganda Cricket has performed well in the last 12 months, there are areas, particularly fielding, where we need to improve. What I have read in the newspapers and what I have seen in the data is that we have lost a couple of opportunities in the field. And yet even after missing out on those chances, we still qualified for the World Cup!

"Imagine how much better we can perform if we address these lapses. With enhanced game awareness and mental fortitude, we can compete with the world's best teams on any given day."

Uganda allrounder Alpesh Ramjani said Abhay's appointment will help the team grow. "His experience is a fortune for us. It is definitely going to help us in the World Cup, as well as for the development of the players individually," Ramjani told PTI. "His techniques and experience will help in the growth of Uganda as a team."