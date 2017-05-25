Champions Trophy 2017 May 25, 2017

England have no weaknesses - Kohli

Andrew Miller
'Team fitter, more mature than previous Champions Trophy'- Kohli

Prudence got the better of him, and he chose to turn in for a much-needed kip, but Virat Kohli's first instinct upon checking into India's team hotel in London on Thursday morning had been to go for a walk and a coffee, and savour the freedom that comes to all Indian cricketers when they escape the goldfish-bowl lifestyle of their subcontinental superstardom.

"I love walking by myself, not having people around at all," Kohli told reporters shortly after the team's arrival from Mumbai. "I love travelling away from home, and getting some normal time, which I'm not really able to do back home, because there's so much attention on you all the time."

These were not the words of a cricketer harbouring any angst about travelling to England in the current climate. On the contrary, despite describing Monday night's terrorist attack in Manchester as "really saddening and disturbing", it was hard to ignore the note of genuine excitement in Kohli's voice as he faced up to the challenge of leading India for the first time in a global tournament - and, moreover, defending a trophy that he helped them to win in the last edition of the tournament four years ago.

Kohli's formidable record in all formats and all conditions remains tarnished, in some people's eyes at least, by his failure to adapt to seaming conditions on the 2014 Test tour of England - although he reiterated he was not seeking "vengeance" for his modest tally of 134 runs in 10 innings on that trip.

Less well remembered, although brought sharply back into focus as he posed for the cameras with the trophy back in his mitts, was his winning contribution against England 12 months earlier, when his 43 from 34 balls proved the difference between the two teams in the 2013 Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston.

England may forever wonder how they failed to seal the deal on that occasion, after bringing their requirement down to 20 runs from 16 balls in a rain-reduced contest, before squandering four wickets for three runs in a 14-ball horror show. Nevertheless, the scenes of euphoria that greeted India's victory that night reinforced Kohli's reasons for relishing a return to familiar shores.

'They are pretty hard to get past, and that's going to be a challenge for every other team in the Champions Trophy as well' - Virat Kohli on England © AFP

"I am very excited to be playing as captain in my first major ICC competition," he said. "As far as the team goes, we won last time because our fast bowlers did very well, our spinners were strong and our opening batsman did well.

"They were the main three factors. This year the team is a lot fitter, the cricketers are a lot more mature because that was a very young group four years ago. It has gained a lot of experience in the last three or four years. I love the tournament because it represents a challenge from the [word] go."

And few sides look better placed to mount a challenge than the hosts themselves. Even in victory on home soil earlier this year, Kohli saw at first hand the formidable power and never-say-die attitude of an England ODI batting line-up that currently ranks among the most potent in the world game.

In consecutive ODIs at Pune, Cuttack and Kolkata in January, England amassed totals of 350 for 7, 366 for 8 and 321 for 8, and yet somehow finished up losing the series 2-1, thanks in part to Kohli's magisterial 122 from 105 balls in the opening fixture. But they have not let up either side of that set-back, pounding nine 300-plus scores on the last ten occasions in which they have batted first.

"I think England are a very, very balanced side," Kohli said. "One of the two best balanced sides in the world at the moment. They bat right down to 9 or 10, they are all explosive players, five or six guys can bat and bowl, and they are gun fielders as well.

In ODIs, Virat Kohli has had a stellar run in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, including a sensational ton in the first ODI against England in Pune © AFP

"We experienced that in India, they are pretty hard to get past, and that's something that is going to be a challenge for every other team in the Champions Trophy as well. We always related to England as a very strong Test team, but in last two or three years post [the 2015] World Cup, they've really changed the way they play their cricket.

"I don't think they've scored anything less than 330 now, which moves the game on pretty rapidly. It is indeed a challenge for all sides that play against them. Credit to them for shaping their short-format cricket so well, and I'm sure they'll be eager to go a long way in this tournament as well."

Last year, against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, England raised their bar even further by posting a record total of 444 for 3. Asked if he thought England had any weaknesses going into the tournament, Kohli had to concede: "Not at the moment, especially in their conditions, they are pretty strong.

"When a side plays in that manner for so long, when it doesn't click it goes against you pretty quickly," he added. "But they have managed to continue that mindset pretty well, I don't see anyone taking a backwards step at any stage of the game, and that is pretty amazing to see.

"For the whole batting line-up to play like that is pretty rare. You always have two or three guys playing through the innings, but for them it's all about attack, throughout the 50 overs which is exciting for the fans and challenging for the opposition. You have to be on top of your game to get past a team like that."

Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket

© ESPN Sports Media Ltd.

  • cricfan77406353 on May 25, 2017, 20:10 GMT

    The flat pitches have made the ODI format as unpredictable as T20 was once use to be. So fingers are crossed, any team can b a winner on its day. This will b 1st global tournament played after rule changes, so it's impact is also to be seen. Nothing certain about SF berth.BD

  • cricfan44810102 on May 25, 2017, 20:08 GMT

    Virat Kholi shows his humble and honest side this guy is a class act. I'm a England fan but all the best to india, and in fact all the sides. I predict a England win.

  • cricfan68657601 on May 25, 2017, 20:07 GMT

    Look out India, England..bangladesh is coming to rock you..

  • cricfan77406353 on May 25, 2017, 20:04 GMT

    Actually ENG change is due to the changes in the pitches post 2015, which have become flatter than ever, giving ENG batsmen complete freedom to express themselves

  • Mohammad Zamin on May 25, 2017, 20:00 GMT

    Pak bowling attack will be the one to watch in this tournament. Aamir, Wahab will bowl quick, Hassan Ali is a fantastic mew edition and Shadab Khan is rearing to be the best limited overs spinner in Pakistan since Ajmal but their batting will let them down unless they start playing agressive like they used to in early 2000.

  • Mohammad Zamin on May 25, 2017, 19:56 GMT

    England is easily the strongest team in the world in ODI's right now. Their team is full of power hitter and bat till 9, on batting friendly wickets they will always score over 300. Bowling is average and Rashid seems to be overkill in the spin department. India's spinners will be ineffective but Bhuvi, Umesh and Shami could be a good bowling unit. Indian batting is much weaker though, Rohit and Dhawan are not what they used to be and Dhoni is well past his prime. Still a good team IMO but nowhere near as good as last time.

  • ALLROUNDCRICKET on May 25, 2017, 19:19 GMT

    Concur. When the Best labels you as the Best there's very little to disagree!

  • sharrenstone on May 25, 2017, 19:12 GMT

    England is an extremely talented and strong side which is difficult to beat. They bat deep and if they make smart moves can also win all games in this CT.

    As they showed after beating SA in 1st ODi on 24th. They regularly make 300+ scores and have many allrounders like Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes , Billings, Root and Moeen Ali.

    By getting the right combination of 11 they are likely to reach the final once again. 1. Hales 2. Roy 3.Root 4. Morgan 5. Bairstow 6. Stokes 7. Billings 8. Moeen Ali 9. Woakes 10. Willey 11. Wood....

    Morgan shud drop Butler and bring in Bairstow and also drop Adil Rashid as he will be going for lot of sixes ... they shud make their batting more stronger instead by getting billings. So even if they loose 3-4 early wickets they can hit later and still bowling looks good with Root and Stokes as Back up to 4 main bowlers ...

  • cricfan00687545 on May 25, 2017, 18:56 GMT

    England will be exposed for their weak bowling moin and adil could be hit around by other teams. Their batting comes good if they bat first. There are holes and could be exposed based on pitch and conditions.

  • Waqas.Norway on May 25, 2017, 18:45 GMT

    England is probably strongest candidate to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 next month. Lost on couple of previous occasions at home when they played against West Indies in 2004 and India in 2013. Both those finals England gave it away from a winning position. Psycological barrier to win a final will be their most difficult challenge. England have now lost some finals in major ICC tournaments if we look at their ODI history.

