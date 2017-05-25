England have no weaknesses - Kohli
Prudence got the better of him, and he chose to turn in for a much-needed kip, but Virat Kohli's first instinct upon checking into India's team hotel in London on Thursday morning had been to go for a walk and a coffee, and savour the freedom that comes to all Indian cricketers when they escape the goldfish-bowl lifestyle of their subcontinental superstardom.
"I love walking by myself, not having people around at all," Kohli told reporters shortly after the team's arrival from Mumbai. "I love travelling away from home, and getting some normal time, which I'm not really able to do back home, because there's so much attention on you all the time."
These were not the words of a cricketer harbouring any angst about travelling to England in the current climate. On the contrary, despite describing Monday night's terrorist attack in Manchester as "really saddening and disturbing", it was hard to ignore the note of genuine excitement in Kohli's voice as he faced up to the challenge of leading India for the first time in a global tournament - and, moreover, defending a trophy that he helped them to win in the last edition of the tournament four years ago.
Kohli's formidable record in all formats and all conditions remains tarnished, in some people's eyes at least, by his failure to adapt to seaming conditions on the 2014 Test tour of England - although he reiterated he was not seeking "vengeance" for his modest tally of 134 runs in 10 innings on that trip.
Less well remembered, although brought sharply back into focus as he posed for the cameras with the trophy back in his mitts, was his winning contribution against England 12 months earlier, when his 43 from 34 balls proved the difference between the two teams in the 2013 Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston.
England may forever wonder how they failed to seal the deal on that occasion, after bringing their requirement down to 20 runs from 16 balls in a rain-reduced contest, before squandering four wickets for three runs in a 14-ball horror show. Nevertheless, the scenes of euphoria that greeted India's victory that night reinforced Kohli's reasons for relishing a return to familiar shores.
"I am very excited to be playing as captain in my first major ICC competition," he said. "As far as the team goes, we won last time because our fast bowlers did very well, our spinners were strong and our opening batsman did well.
"They were the main three factors. This year the team is a lot fitter, the cricketers are a lot more mature because that was a very young group four years ago. It has gained a lot of experience in the last three or four years. I love the tournament because it represents a challenge from the [word] go."
And few sides look better placed to mount a challenge than the hosts themselves. Even in victory on home soil earlier this year, Kohli saw at first hand the formidable power and never-say-die attitude of an England ODI batting line-up that currently ranks among the most potent in the world game.
In consecutive ODIs at Pune, Cuttack and Kolkata in January, England amassed totals of 350 for 7, 366 for 8 and 321 for 8, and yet somehow finished up losing the series 2-1, thanks in part to Kohli's magisterial 122 from 105 balls in the opening fixture. But they have not let up either side of that set-back, pounding nine 300-plus scores on the last ten occasions in which they have batted first.
"I think England are a very, very balanced side," Kohli said. "One of the two best balanced sides in the world at the moment. They bat right down to 9 or 10, they are all explosive players, five or six guys can bat and bowl, and they are gun fielders as well.
"We experienced that in India, they are pretty hard to get past, and that's something that is going to be a challenge for every other team in the Champions Trophy as well. We always related to England as a very strong Test team, but in last two or three years post [the 2015] World Cup, they've really changed the way they play their cricket.
"I don't think they've scored anything less than 330 now, which moves the game on pretty rapidly. It is indeed a challenge for all sides that play against them. Credit to them for shaping their short-format cricket so well, and I'm sure they'll be eager to go a long way in this tournament as well."
Last year, against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, England raised their bar even further by posting a record total of 444 for 3. Asked if he thought England had any weaknesses going into the tournament, Kohli had to concede: "Not at the moment, especially in their conditions, they are pretty strong.
"When a side plays in that manner for so long, when it doesn't click it goes against you pretty quickly," he added. "But they have managed to continue that mindset pretty well, I don't see anyone taking a backwards step at any stage of the game, and that is pretty amazing to see.
"For the whole batting line-up to play like that is pretty rare. You always have two or three guys playing through the innings, but for them it's all about attack, throughout the 50 overs which is exciting for the fans and challenging for the opposition. You have to be on top of your game to get past a team like that."
Andrew Miller is UK editor of ESPNcricinfo. @miller_cricket
The flat pitches have made the ODI format as unpredictable as T20 was once use to be. So fingers are crossed, any team can b a winner on its day. This will b 1st global tournament played after rule changes, so it's impact is also to be seen. Nothing certain about SF berth.BD
Virat Kholi shows his humble and honest side this guy is a class act. I'm a England fan but all the best to india, and in fact all the sides. I predict a England win.
Look out India, England..bangladesh is coming to rock you..
Actually ENG change is due to the changes in the pitches post 2015, which have become flatter than ever, giving ENG batsmen complete freedom to express themselves
Pak bowling attack will be the one to watch in this tournament. Aamir, Wahab will bowl quick, Hassan Ali is a fantastic mew edition and Shadab Khan is rearing to be the best limited overs spinner in Pakistan since Ajmal but their batting will let them down unless they start playing agressive like they used to in early 2000.
England is easily the strongest team in the world in ODI's right now. Their team is full of power hitter and bat till 9, on batting friendly wickets they will always score over 300. Bowling is average and Rashid seems to be overkill in the spin department. India's spinners will be ineffective but Bhuvi, Umesh and Shami could be a good bowling unit. Indian batting is much weaker though, Rohit and Dhawan are not what they used to be and Dhoni is well past his prime. Still a good team IMO but nowhere near as good as last time.
Concur. When the Best labels you as the Best there's very little to disagree!
England is an extremely talented and strong side which is difficult to beat. They bat deep and if they make smart moves can also win all games in this CT.
As they showed after beating SA in 1st ODi on 24th. They regularly make 300+ scores and have many allrounders like Stokes, Bairstow, Woakes , Billings, Root and Moeen Ali.
By getting the right combination of 11 they are likely to reach the final once again. 1. Hales 2. Roy 3.Root 4. Morgan 5. Bairstow 6. Stokes 7. Billings 8. Moeen Ali 9. Woakes 10. Willey 11. Wood....
Morgan shud drop Butler and bring in Bairstow and also drop Adil Rashid as he will be going for lot of sixes ... they shud make their batting more stronger instead by getting billings. So even if they loose 3-4 early wickets they can hit later and still bowling looks good with Root and Stokes as Back up to 4 main bowlers ...
England will be exposed for their weak bowling moin and adil could be hit around by other teams. Their batting comes good if they bat first. There are holes and could be exposed based on pitch and conditions.
England is probably strongest candidate to lift the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 next month. Lost on couple of previous occasions at home when they played against West Indies in 2004 and India in 2013. Both those finals England gave it away from a winning position. Psycological barrier to win a final will be their most difficult challenge. England have now lost some finals in major ICC tournaments if we look at their ODI history.
Actually England do have a few weaknesses. As some have pointed out, one is the spin department. The other is the middle-order. Apart from Root, no batsman is reliable enough. Morgan really needs to find form for them to be able to fix this problem. Obviously this weakness could be overcome by having Bairstow in the side
Yes, England is the Favourite Team for this Trophy this year. They have too many all round Cricketers who can bat & bowl equally well & at a high S/R. They also have some excellent pace bowlers who can exploit the home conditions. If Kohli & India stand any chance, they need to bowl very tightly & field well. India has the bowlers who can do that but not the fielders. Yuvraj, apart from his batting, is a poor fielder & does not bowl any more. India does not have big hitters in their line up who can match the likes of Morgan, Stokes, Buttler & Woakes. Yuvraj & Dhoni are supposed to fill that role but Yuvraj is a very slow/shaky starter. Jadhav or Karthik is better choice to replace him since Raina is excluded. IMO, Aussies have the second best team. NZ are the dark horses. SA always tend to choke despite their skills. It is quite likely to see the last 4 from these 5 teams. Kohli has to be at his best in batting for India to reach last 4. Good luck, Kohli.
predictions are not happening always. Every teams in group stages who deserve to win champion trophy 2017. That is why all they are here. No specialist teams here.
He's saying this due to MS Dhoni's appreciation of the players. Pune signed Stokes but MSD really wanted Moeen Ali, this failure was a contributing factor in him giving up the captaincy to, the inferior, Steven Smith.
The only weakness for Eng is their spin bowling dept. Rashid and M Ali are good, but average bowlers in reality. All teams would try to attack these two up the RR.
No doubt England are number one or at least joint top, but they do have a weakness - since the great Graeme Swann (before his elbow injury) they haven't found a great spinner.
As usual it doesn't matter who are favourites, Australia may very well win. Would love to see if England can put up a good show against Australia. India depends fully on Kohli and bowlers. Will be interesting to see jadhav.
ENG definitely is the team to beat in this tournament followed by SAF and IN. Not only ENG have quality players, most of them are in form too. Unless they have a really bad day, it is hard to see ENG lose in CT.
Honestly England are the favourites followed by South Africa and India. Either Aussies or Black Caps will make it with England in Group A and its pretty obvious that South Aftica and India will ho through from Group B unless Pak brings out that one off performance of late. Bangladesh unfortunatey are grouped in a tough group and Lanka with the least hopes.
England is definitely a strong contender, but Australia is the hot favorite going by form of their key players. England's bowling is not as strong as people think it is. My money would be on Australia or India.
Very balanced assessment by Kohli. The 3 semifinalists that are more likely to be there are England (Best allround side), Australia (Best Fast Bowling attack) and South Africa (good side with an advantage of playing England before the tournament). I hope India is the fourth side. Their bowling looks balanced provided Ashwin and Jadeja turn in their global tournament performances. Bhuvaneshwar, Bumrah and Umesh should be expected to do well in these conditions. This will be a very competitive tournament as no team can afford more than one slippage in the group games
england are the most improved ODI team in the world. The current england team is the best to play for england
This is very much the reason he's such a success as a batsman b/c
It is arguable that England are the most talented team on the tournament, but what is unarguable is that they are the best coached team. England are so well coached that If there are any weaknesses in the England team, those weaknesses are unlikely to show up in 50 overs. I think that all the smart money would be on England.
In my opinion England still weakness is spin bowling the way England play spin definitely their is chance to picking wickets in the middle over when Ashwin and Jadeja bowl and England left hander Morgan, Stokes and Moon may at the middle overs if both team qualify for next round of Champion Trophy. I think this tour India has advantage of all rounder who also medium fast in the middle over last time we saw Dhoni give Virat Kohli overs. So, Pandya presence help India to playing with seamer who bowls in powerplay. England just have home advantage but this is ICC event not a bilateral series between two counties where England demand the seam track and it prefer England to win against any side at home specially India. We saw India performance when they play bilateral in Australia, England and SA not good and rarely winning matches but as ICC event come India perform much better and India managed to reach semi final and final. We expect their batsman to score in unfamilier condition that is big challenge in Champion Trophy but according to me England specially at ICC event not better side than India.
gud luck India... Dhoni will be the key
I completely agree. I love England as a team with the likes of Stokes, Morgan, Hales and Moeen. I rightfully agree that they are a balanced team and that they are one of the favourites to grab the trophy. They have a good chance. One small concern for them might be their fast bowling. None of them are very experienced. I am ecstatic that India will come to this tournament as one of the best "fast bowling" sides. Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are all fantastic fast bowlers who are very skilled. This is something new for India and it will be difficult to decide which fast bowlers can cut in to the playing XI in their opener against Pakistan (who also have a great fast bowling attack). Gosh! I'm very optimistic that this tournament will be highly entertaining for all the fans including me!
