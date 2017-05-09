Laxman explains Nabi's selection over Williamson
Coming into a crucial game against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad made a few tactical calls that would have likely invited criticism had they lost. The real eyebrow-raiser was the omission of Kane Williamson in favour of Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi. After all, Williamson has played an important part in building on the platform laid by the openers, batting deep to take the pressure off a relatively fragile lower-middle order. He has scored 232 runs in six innings, including two fifties, at a strike-rate of 162.23 - he has scored more quickly than Warner, Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh.
The rationale behind retaining Moises Henriques as the first-choice allrounder might have been questioned as well. While Henriques has three fifties and has done well with the bat, he has done little with the ball, so why play him ahead of Williamson, the better batsman? However at the end of the game, which Sunrisers won by seven wickets with 10 balls to spare, VVS Laxman, the team's mentor, could smile, a man comfortable in the knowledge that the merit of his plans was reflected in their clinical execution.
First Nabi proved his backers right. Playing only his second match in nearly a month, he was handed the ball in the Powerplay, bowled Lendl Simmons off his fourth delivery, and went on to complete his four overs on the trot, conceding only 13. Laxman said Nabi's inclusion was to counteract Mumbai's left-hand heavy top-three which includes the in-form Parthiv Patel and Nitish Rana. The absence of rust in Nabi, Laxman said, showed the constant state of preparedness in the Sunrisers camp.
"We have players on the bench who can straightaway come into the playing XI and perform," Laxman said. "Nabi is someone very good not only after the Powerplay, but also in the Powerplay. That was the rationale behind getting Nabi in. To come and straightaway be in excellent rhythm and also execute the strategy which we had for the opposition batsmen was really good to see. Those first two-three overs set the tone for the match."
On a sluggish surface where a chase of 139 could have been tricky, Shikhar Dhawan batted with restraint to finish with an unbeaten 62 off 46. His 91-run partnership with Henriques, who scored 44 off 35, closed the doors on Mumbai. Despite Henriques conceding 15 runs in the only over he bowled, Laxman talked up his utility as a bowler even as he empathised with Williamson.
"We have to also understand that he came into bowl in the 14th over. As an opposition batting line-up, they will be looking to target the fifth and sixth bowlers," Laxman said. "But, I thought he bowled really well last match. We should be very happy with the way Moises has contributed to the Sunrisers franchise, not only with his batting and bowling but he is a leader within the group. Even on the field, his inputs are very good, and he definitely helps Warner by giving various suggestions.
"It is very frustrating I am sure for someone like Kane Williamson, because he is in outstanding form. But when you have only four overseas players to play with, you have to work out what is the best combination to go out on that particular day, against that particular opposition, keeping the conditions in mind."
He also lauded Yuvraj, who made 9 off 11 balls, for gritting it out despite having hurt his hand. Yuvraj also reportedly nursed a calf niggle and was seen wearing a brace on his left leg. With Sunrisers close to securing a playoff spot and the Champions Trophy looming, there is bound to be concerns over Yuvraj's fitness. Laxman, however, felt the injury wasn't very serious.
"He should be okay. Just that the hand got jammed into the ground while he was fielding. So there is some contusion, but luckily we are next playing a match after four days, so there is enough time for him to recover. But credit to him to go out there in spite of the pain, taking the responsibility that I will go out and bat and try to win the match."
Another noticeable aspect of Sunrisers' performance was the energy demonstrated on the field, with animated discussions between the captain and the bowler ahead of almost every over. At times, the tactical talk spilled over from beyond the boundary as well. On one occasion, coach Tom Moody appeared to be shouting out instructions from the dugout to swap the fielders at cover and short-third man. Promptly, Vijay Shankar, at third man, exchanged places with Siddarth Kaul at cover.
"I think it's quite common. Davey is in crucial [fielding] positions, he's at long-off or long-on. Sometimes it is very clear from the dugout, who is a better fielder in a certain position," Laxman said. "If a captain misses out, then the instruction is sent to players saying it is better to swap [fielders]. That happens quite frequently.
"You've also seen that Tom will... Whenever Davey is in front of the dugout, discussing various options [happens]. Just know what Davey is thinking about. T20 cricket is so quick, sometimes some outside help may be useful for the captain. This isn't the first time it is happening, and it won't be the last."
Arun Venugopal is a correspondent at ESPNcricinfo. @scarletrun
Comments have now been closed for this article
SRH should have bought Pujara ... he would also played a similar role that Kane is/was playing.
I have never liked kane playing for SRH. He has played only 14 games in 3 seasons. It is an embarrassment to the IPL every time I see him carrying the drinks. I hope one of the other teams pick him up next year and treat him with respect he deserves.
There is an argument to be made that Henriques bowling has cost Summarisers a couple of games. In all cricket this last year i think Williamsons bowling looks more intelligent as the 6th bowler.
Good decision to play Nabi but Kane is much better than Henrique so why does he always gets a guarantee xi spot I don't understand.
Mikehed...yep Moises hasn't actually performed this season. but at some stage you have to take the gamble. Kane has adapted to T20 as has Amla but I have seen Moises explosive from ball one whereas Kane takes a while to get into gear. Also when looking at strike rates and sixes one must consider what spot in the batting lineup Moises occupies. Usually he is down the order whilst Kane is usually batting in the power play with the field up and the faster bowlers on. Hard to argue however against the fact that Kane is much more credentialled than Moises.
CRICINFOUSER - don't know where you get that info from as he is available for the finals series if SRH make it. NZ has allowed him and other IPL kiwis to play as they have cover for the pre-CT tour. However if he isn't getting picked to play then he would have a strong case to ask to be released. However they wouldn't release him last year even though they knew he would have been better going to the UK and preparing for the Lords test, so I doubt they would release him this year as well.
BUMSTEER - that would be fine if Moises was actually doing better than Kane in strike rate, but he isn't. In fact he is well behind. Yep Kane is more orthodox, but you must have been watching some of the ways he has accessed gaps and the boundary (eg lap shots over the keeper!) - he and Amla have innovated and even brought in power games, even with their orthodox base. I'll leave you with this thought (and who would have thought!) - KW 9 sixes in his 6 innings, Moises only 4 sixes in his 11 innings....
So averaging 46 at a SR of 162 isn't good enough to make the team?
Oh, and if you really need an over or two. He's not the worst spinner in the world.
Some decent points of view here but Kane is a more correct batsmen and can have difficulty being unorthodox. If that is what you need, than Kane over Moises anyday. But if you have the run a ball position covered by other batsmen (Indian maybe) then foreign player position in a particular match striking at 200% closing out and an additional bowling option, Henriques is your man.
DOGANDBONE - the problem with using one off games to try and support a theory is that there are many other games which will disprove it. Just the game before that he came in late (139-1) and scored 40 in 25 balls.... The game you are talking about he actually came in in the 6th over - so hardly late -and he was just getting into gear when he went out. That sometimes happens. An average of 46 at a strike rate over 162 in the 6 games he has played this year (coming in both early and late) would be more what I would be looking at.
SRH should have bought Pujara ... he would also played a similar role that Kane is/was playing.
I have never liked kane playing for SRH. He has played only 14 games in 3 seasons. It is an embarrassment to the IPL every time I see him carrying the drinks. I hope one of the other teams pick him up next year and treat him with respect he deserves.
There is an argument to be made that Henriques bowling has cost Summarisers a couple of games. In all cricket this last year i think Williamsons bowling looks more intelligent as the 6th bowler.
Good decision to play Nabi but Kane is much better than Henrique so why does he always gets a guarantee xi spot I don't understand.
Mikehed...yep Moises hasn't actually performed this season. but at some stage you have to take the gamble. Kane has adapted to T20 as has Amla but I have seen Moises explosive from ball one whereas Kane takes a while to get into gear. Also when looking at strike rates and sixes one must consider what spot in the batting lineup Moises occupies. Usually he is down the order whilst Kane is usually batting in the power play with the field up and the faster bowlers on. Hard to argue however against the fact that Kane is much more credentialled than Moises.
CRICINFOUSER - don't know where you get that info from as he is available for the finals series if SRH make it. NZ has allowed him and other IPL kiwis to play as they have cover for the pre-CT tour. However if he isn't getting picked to play then he would have a strong case to ask to be released. However they wouldn't release him last year even though they knew he would have been better going to the UK and preparing for the Lords test, so I doubt they would release him this year as well.
BUMSTEER - that would be fine if Moises was actually doing better than Kane in strike rate, but he isn't. In fact he is well behind. Yep Kane is more orthodox, but you must have been watching some of the ways he has accessed gaps and the boundary (eg lap shots over the keeper!) - he and Amla have innovated and even brought in power games, even with their orthodox base. I'll leave you with this thought (and who would have thought!) - KW 9 sixes in his 6 innings, Moises only 4 sixes in his 11 innings....
So averaging 46 at a SR of 162 isn't good enough to make the team?
Oh, and if you really need an over or two. He's not the worst spinner in the world.
Some decent points of view here but Kane is a more correct batsmen and can have difficulty being unorthodox. If that is what you need, than Kane over Moises anyday. But if you have the run a ball position covered by other batsmen (Indian maybe) then foreign player position in a particular match striking at 200% closing out and an additional bowling option, Henriques is your man.
DOGANDBONE - the problem with using one off games to try and support a theory is that there are many other games which will disprove it. Just the game before that he came in late (139-1) and scored 40 in 25 balls.... The game you are talking about he actually came in in the 6th over - so hardly late -and he was just getting into gear when he went out. That sometimes happens. An average of 46 at a strike rate over 162 in the 6 games he has played this year (coming in both early and late) would be more what I would be looking at.
Previous game Williamson scored at run a ball when much better was required at that stage....they lost the game. Played well when he gets in early...later overs no so.
@pantaloons wonderful analysis. This data should be shown to SRH management. Being ardent fan of SRH i am irritated to core by this management in 2017. Easily lost top 2 position cos of team selection. Henriques is decent batsmen but as international bowler he is close to Dwayne Smith not Dwayne Bravo .
sunrise did big stick through tournament ....they didn't give full chance nabi and I belive he is wicket taker and good batting line
Henrique over Kane Williamson in any form of cricket is an utter joke. VVS himself caught some mixed treatment in his playing days so he seems to think it is justified!
Kane is going to ireland for tri series so it is good decision to omit Kane from 11
Yeah sorry, but anyone who makes a decision to leave out Williamson needs their head read, and no amount of justifying it will change that. This is a guy who is in the top five in the world in all formats and has been in amazing form for about four years straight now. Not that it will be worrying the man himself; it's money for jam for him, which is the reason he is there. It's actually a good thing he isn't playing; he still gets paid, but isn't risking injury when he is needed shortly for far more important things.
Laxman being too nice on Yuvraj. It was extremely selfish and un-needed even Nabi could have been sent up the order. When he realised he was injured he should have hit-out or got-out.
On KW he can complain of being treated unfairly since he's an exceptional batsman but I do understand the logic of having a bowling back-up just in case one of ur bowlers goes round the park and tbf Henriques has done surprisingly well this yr
That exactly why I don't watch the IPL anymore as it is an Aussie obsession. In what world would Kane compete with Henriques for a spot in a team? Only in the IPL where there exists an AUS obsession. All countries, apart from AUS, have only their best players in the tournament and not even all of them get a game - Kane is a case in point. Whereas AUS on the other hand have basically all their provincial players in that tournament and rubbish players getting spots ahead of internal stars of other teams. Even the commentary box and post match shows are littered with Aussies. Anyways, that is just my opinion and it doesn't mean that the tournament is not popular or doing well. I do, however, feel that the IPL has lost its appeal somewhat. Internal cricket is far more exciting and I hope that T20 leagues does not kill international cricket off.
VVS how can you call henriques over Kane a good decision? If SRH had 4 bowling options and desperately need bowler/all rounder ?YES. But in current team selection with 3 Indian pacers and 2 Afghanistan spinners what is the need for additional bowling option? If 20 overs are covered that remaining 1 over can be bowled by Yuvi or Vijay shankar even Kane could. Now lets compare Kane vs Henriques ?except for power hitting Henriques has nothing greater than Kane. In these dual pace pitches we want worlds best batsmen but not someone trying to enter OZ team. Kane is class act dont defend this decision by Moody/Warner. My only rational in this decision is Kane will not be available for playoffs and so confidence of Henriques is an issue with management.
Please drop Kane Williamson from SRH squad, if you don't play him... he is always above Henriquea
"UJJWAL SAHNI ON MAY 9, 2017, 7:02 GMT They won the match so the inclusion of Nabi was justified in place of Williamson ! Get over it... I"
Plain silly comment! the debate here is not Nabi over Kane; its Moises over Kane....duh
Wow Nabi, MI squad x powerplay x Nabi. Only 13 runs of 4 Overs. I also wish to see Nabi up the order even as opener batting wise.
SRH has been doing so well despite not having too many stars (with Gayle, ABD, Kohli, Badree and RCB still finished last), they have two important men leading the team. Skipper Warner and head coach Moody both believe in team over individual performances. Feels good when SRH wins.
Kane is excellent although not someone to be smoking sixes in the latter stages. Moises can and it's always handy to have a bowling option (he can mix them well when on song) in case one of your strike bowlers has an off day or your first choice 5th bowler is being successfully targeted. So as VVS says it depends on the opposition and the resultant gameplan.
This is just proving how much the T20 game is changing, the fact that a player of Kane's class and record is replaced by a Bits and pieces cricketer. Don't get me wrong I don't disagree but it shows that now all you need to do is perform for about 15 minutes, maybe whack 12 of 5 balls and take a wicket with a bad ball and that's a match winning contribution.
I for one also felt sad for Kane but the way Dhawan and Henrique batted after immediate fall of Warner, was reassuring. In the circumstances one more wicket either of them would have been tricky, with not so dependable yuvi and Vijay Shankar playing after a long gap, to follow. In the end it was smooth sailing for SRH. VVS did mention leaving Kane was frustrating and had to resort to take Henrique keeping in mind the best combination, conditions of the pitch and opposition on that particular day.It is after all SRH who bought Kane at base price when no other franchisee was interested. All credit to SRH recognizing the talent of the players rather than the names. Selection of likes of Fizz, Rashid, Nabi and Siraj prove the point.
VVS has just done a Sean Spicer with respect to Kane's ousting for Moises. The foreign 4 have to among Warner, Rashid, Cutting, Nabi and Kane.
My Playing X1 for SRH : 1. Warner, 2. Dhawan, 3. Williamson, 4. Yuvaraj, 5. Hooda, 6. Ojha, 7. Nabi, 8. Bhuvi, 9. BB Sran, 10. Kaul, 11. Rashid Khan
@ Pacha..be happy Sunrisers won even it chased total late. Look at same team which failed to chase less than 150 last match . This batting problem wil continue for Sunrisers ,since they have overseas captain & have only 3 spots for overseas players . Bad thing for SRH is Indian batsmen are not contributing, it's not Kane or Nabi it's about Naman Yuvi or another player . Except for Dhawan no other Indian batsmen is consistent in this lineup . So be happy if they win matches and put on points , no matter how they do it .
Last game SRH decision to play Nabi over Kane completely going SRH side because Mumbai indian not expecting this change, credit goes to CVS Laxman. First Rashid Khan giving opportunity to play IPL, and now Nabi both are outstanding cricketer.
As a fan i'm happy SRH won, but i have to say the management selection of Mosis over Kane was worst. Nabi did will as a result SRH won the match, don't forget that he's also one of the top allrounders too, the low score should have been chased easy not at 18.5 overs. however win is a win hope SRH take something from this and come strong, need to improve on its runrate too on the table KXlp is NOT far from SRH.
so one of the world's best batsman is competing with henriques to get in SRH,because henriques can bowl a few overs.Williamson has been scoring at a better strike rate than even warner ,dhawan,yuvraj this season.He can even bowl a few overs of handy off spin.Its a bit harsh on him that he always loses the competition of 4th overseas spot in the SRH team with henriques
Sometimes you wonder what these so called experienced stalwarts think. Williamson (232) has scored more runs than Henriques (209) in less innings 6 to 9 with better strike rate 162 to 126, before this match. And if SRH is depending on Henriques bowling (one wicket this IPL at 189 with economy rate of 9.95 per over), then they are in serious trouble.
Youve got to wonder how good a team the Sunrisers would be once they stop carrying Henriques they are doing so well while carrying him they could be unstoppable without him, he is a decent cricketer but at no point is his bowling or batting good enough to be a guaranteed overseas starter for an ipl team.
Im sorry VVS at no point could someone going for 15 in the 14th over and be said to have "Done well" his batting is decent but he rarely makes more than a handy 30-40 at just of over a run a ball In VVs's defense its probably not his decision the Aussie contingent of Warner & Moody are probably responsible for ensuring that Henriques continues to be selected.
To those who say they won it doesnt matter i disagree just because they won in this case doesnt mean they they couldnt be better
It seems to me the SRH as well as a few teams and observers have woken up to the fact that bowling is more important than batting in T20. This IPL has demonstrated that the difference between a good batting attack and an average one is around 20 runs, whereas the difference between a good bowling attack and an average one is around 40 runs, and sometimes much larger. Simply put, an average bowling unit puts you at risk of leaking 190-210 runs, which you are always going to struggle to get against a good bowling unit no matter how good your batting. If you are lucky, you can get by with 3 or 4 batsmen. You need 5 and often 6 bowlers. Finally Narine has demonstrated that all you need in T20 is a good eye and a bad ball.
Mikehed!!! If kane bats all games, and bowls to take wickets in some games, he might challenge warner for the captain's role. After all he is a successful international captain with a special ability to read indian pitches...
They won the match so the inclusion of Nabi was justified in place of Williamson ! Get over it... In the end you can just play 4 overseas players and unfortunately someone had to miss and that person happened to be him
I would have played Williamson & Nabi for Henriques. I wish RCB bought Nabi !
So here is Williamson, the third ranked T20i batsman in the world (and top 10 in the other formats) AND he has proven his worth by being in the top 10 in both overall strike rate and averages in this year's IPL - and yet he gets dropped? Even more strange is that he is a proven international allrounder in all formats, with around 30 wickets in ODIs and as many in tests and he has bowled in India before - so why hasn't he even bowled one ball in this IPL? Are the powers-that-be afraid of what he might do at the bowling crease and make it even harder to keep him out? It is all quite bizarre the way he is being treated! Could you imagine a top 4 or 5 batsman in the world from almost any other country being handled like this?
VVS is completely out of his mind and is lucky to be on the winning side. Nabi had to be in for sure, but Henriques over WIlliamson; its just plain stupid and his explanation is pathetic...
Whatever the reasons why, WIlliamson may be hoping he is not retained so doesn't have to face the burden of marginal decisions under an australian captain and an australian coach
Next season NabHe will find quite a lot of franchises trying to NabHim!! Cheers!
Sunrisers are very weak team. henriques is useless
It was wise discussion in a right time to bring Nabi in playing XI but replacing Kane Willamson and playing Moises was very poor from mangement we all know Kane can be very useful if our openers fails to score so hope in next game against GL we have David, Rashid Kane and Nabi as overseas best of luck SRH go and beat GL and be in playoff go orange army go
They had five front line bowlers -Bhuvi, Siraj, Kaul, Nabi and Rashid apart from Henriques. So why pick Henriques over a better batsman like Williamson? Also, why is Cutting not getting any chances ahead of Henriques in any match as an alrounder? He is better bowler and bigger hitter with the bat.
No featured comments at the moment.
They had five front line bowlers -Bhuvi, Siraj, Kaul, Nabi and Rashid apart from Henriques. So why pick Henriques over a better batsman like Williamson? Also, why is Cutting not getting any chances ahead of Henriques in any match as an alrounder? He is better bowler and bigger hitter with the bat.
It was wise discussion in a right time to bring Nabi in playing XI but replacing Kane Willamson and playing Moises was very poor from mangement we all know Kane can be very useful if our openers fails to score so hope in next game against GL we have David, Rashid Kane and Nabi as overseas best of luck SRH go and beat GL and be in playoff go orange army go
Sunrisers are very weak team. henriques is useless
Next season NabHe will find quite a lot of franchises trying to NabHim!! Cheers!
Whatever the reasons why, WIlliamson may be hoping he is not retained so doesn't have to face the burden of marginal decisions under an australian captain and an australian coach
VVS is completely out of his mind and is lucky to be on the winning side. Nabi had to be in for sure, but Henriques over WIlliamson; its just plain stupid and his explanation is pathetic...
So here is Williamson, the third ranked T20i batsman in the world (and top 10 in the other formats) AND he has proven his worth by being in the top 10 in both overall strike rate and averages in this year's IPL - and yet he gets dropped? Even more strange is that he is a proven international allrounder in all formats, with around 30 wickets in ODIs and as many in tests and he has bowled in India before - so why hasn't he even bowled one ball in this IPL? Are the powers-that-be afraid of what he might do at the bowling crease and make it even harder to keep him out? It is all quite bizarre the way he is being treated! Could you imagine a top 4 or 5 batsman in the world from almost any other country being handled like this?
I would have played Williamson & Nabi for Henriques. I wish RCB bought Nabi !
They won the match so the inclusion of Nabi was justified in place of Williamson ! Get over it... In the end you can just play 4 overseas players and unfortunately someone had to miss and that person happened to be him
Mikehed!!! If kane bats all games, and bowls to take wickets in some games, he might challenge warner for the captain's role. After all he is a successful international captain with a special ability to read indian pitches...