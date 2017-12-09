Washington Sundar replaces injured Jadhav in ODI squad

Washington Sundar, the 18-year old offspinning allrounder, has been picked to play for India in the T20Is against Sri Lanka (3:08)

Kedar Jadhav, who suffered a hamstring injury during training on the eve of the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, has been replaced by 18-year-old Tamil Nadu allrounder Washington Sundar in India's ODI squad.

Washington earned his maiden international call-up earlier this week, when he was named in the T20 squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka. After representing India in the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh last year, Washington played a pivotal role in Rising Pune Supergiant's run to the IPL final earlier this year. He managed only eight wickets but his economy rate of 6.16 and tight lines and lengths in the Powerplay stood out. He was then picked to play for the Indian Board President's XI in a 50-over game against the touring Australians and impressed again, claiming the wickets of Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell while giving away only 23 runs in his eight overs.

Washington was also part of the Tamil Nadu side that clinched the 50-over Vijay Hazare and Deodhar Trophy titles, and the India Red team that won the first-class Duleep Trophy.

Jadhav's injury further shakes up a middle order which has seen constant changes in recent times. Since the 2015 World Cup, India have used 11 different players at No. 4 - the most by any side at the position in this period.

Updated squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Washington Sundar