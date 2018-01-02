Nehra and Kirsten join RCB coaching staff

Former India seamer Ashish Nehra, who retired from all forms of cricket in November, has been appointed bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise has also brought in former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as batting coach ahead of IPL 2018.

It was only two months ago that Nehra ended an 18-year career, in which he played 132 T20s to pick up 162 wickets at an economy-rate of 7.7. He is often highly regarded as a mentor by several of India's young seam bowlers, including the current leaders of the limited-overs attack Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. This will be Nehra's first stint as a coach in any format.

Kirsten, however, has proven credentials, taking India to the top of the Test rankings in 2009 and winning the World Cup with them in 2011. He then returned home to South Africa and made them No. 1 in the longest format in 2012. Kirsten has had trouble translating that success into T20 cricket. He was removed as Delhi Daredevils coach in 2015 even though his original contract stated he would have the job for one more year. Kirsten will arrive in India after a stint at the helm of the Big Bash League franchise, the Hobart Hurricanes.

Royal Challengers will once again have Daniel Vettori as their head coach. They are one of three franchises which were there at the beginning in 2008 but are yet to win the title. "I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the coaching team for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both of them bring a wealth of experience in cricket, which the team can learn from immensely. We look forward to an amazing season," Vettori said.

Among the the new coaching staff's first responsibilities is re-forming the RCB squad when the auction takes place on January 27 and 28.