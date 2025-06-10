Afridi, Shadab in first list of BBL draft; Rodrigues, Pandey in the mix for WBBL

The draft for the upcoming BBL and WBBL seasons have been brought forward to June to provide clubs more certainty about player selection. According to a CA statement, over 600 overseas players have registered interest for the BBL and WBBL.

The teams have already started building their squads. Jamie Overton and Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers), Colin Munro and Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat), Chris Jordan (Hobart Hurricanes), Tim Seifert and Hayley Matthews (Melbourne Renegades), Tom Curran and Marizanne Kapp (Melbourne Stars), Finn Allen and Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers), Amelia Kerr (Sydney Sixers), Sam Billings and Chamari Athapaththu (Sydney Thunder) are the overseas players to have been pre-signed already. Hurricanes have not named a pre-signed player for the WBBL yet and the same is the case for Sixers in the BBL.