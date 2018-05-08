Rahul, Rayudu picked for ODIs in England

The India batsman says the upcoming tour of England is an opportunity to push for a place in the squad for the 2019 World Cup, which is also in England (2:10)

Batsmen Shreyas Iyer and Ambati Rayudu have been selected in India's ODI squad for the three-match ODI series in England. The two batsmen's latest push has come through performances in the IPL - Iyer 351 runs and Rayudu 423 at strike rates hovering around 150 - but they didn't find themselves in the squad for the T20 internationals in Ireland and England.

However, fast bowler Siddarth Kaul, who has been impressive with the ball for Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13 wickets, economy of little over seven - made his way into both the limited-overs international squads. Batsman KL Rahul, who is the top scorer for Kings XI Punjab with 376 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 163, also found places in both limited-overs squads . Rishabh Pant, having a stellar IPL with close to 400 runs at a strike rate of over 170, was dropped as a resurgent MS Dhoni took back the slot he had vacated during the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka.

ODI squad changes IN - KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav Out - Ainkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav (injured), Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel

Neither Krunal Pandya nor R Ashwin could convince the selectors to add another fingerspinner to the T20I squad. With his all-round performances, Krunal has been one of the important players from Mumbai Indians, and Ashwin has helped turn around Kings XI Punjab's fortunes with his captaincy and newly acquired variations as a bowler.

The lone fingerspinner in the T20 squad, Washington Sundar, managed to make a foray into the ODI squad despite a lacklustre IPL in the unfamiliar role of not opening the bowling. Sundar's Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate Umesh Yadav forced a comeback with 14 wickets and an economy of 8.14 in the IPL, replacing Mohammed Shami in both the limited-overs squads. Sundar took Axar Patel's place.

Others to lose the faith of the selectors in the ODI squad were Manish Pandey and Ajinkya Rahane, whom captain Virat Kohli had projected during the South Africa tour as a possible No. 4 for the World Cup. Kedar Jadhav was still injured, which left India with a hole to fill: batsman who can bowl a few overs to give Kohli options.

T20I squad changes (from South Africa tour) IN - Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav Out - Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur

In the T20Is, apart from Axar, Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur faced the axe after a less than satisfactory Nidahas Cup for them. While Kohli has been named to captain the T20I team in Ireland and England, his availablity in Ireland remains doubtful. He is scheduled to play for Surrey against Yorkshire from June 25 to 28 while the two T20Is in Ireland are to be played on June 27 and June 29.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

T20I squad for Ireland and England: Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav