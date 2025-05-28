GB cricket team one step closer to fruition for Los Angeles Olympics

A Great Britain (GB) team - comprising men's and women's players from England, Scotland and potentially Northern Ireland - is one step closer to being ratified by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Scotland, ahead of cricket's return to the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

A new entity, GB Cricket, is being formulated for what would be the men's team's de facto defence of a title they last won in Paris in 1900, in cricket's last appearance at the Olympics.

The activities of GB Cricket are to be overseen by a board with both executive and non-executive representatives from the ECB and Cricket Scotland. An MOU will also be put in place with Cricket Ireland to give Northern Irish players an opportunity to compete at the Olympics, too.

Given that Cricket Ireland is a body that represents both Northern Ireland and the Republic, it is unlikely that its players would seek qualification for GB Cricket.

However, Paul Stirling , Ireland's white-ball captain, is among a core of Northern Ireland-based players, including Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, and the Ireland women's wicketkeeper Amy Hunter, who could be eligible for the tournament.

GB Cricket is expected to be officially constituted in the coming months, and it would then need to be officially recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the British Olympic Association (BOA) before becoming a full member of the National Olympic Committee (NOC). According to an ECB spokesperson, an agreement in principle with the ICC is already in place.

The qualification process has yet to be established for what is expected to be a six-team tournament. However, it has already been agreed that England's men's and women's teams would be the qualification vehicle for Team GB, with the Scotland and Northern Ireland players available thereafter.

It's a further consideration for England's new white-ball captain, Harry Brook, whose reboot of the team's fortunes is set to begin with the first ODI against West Indies at Edgbaston on Thursday.