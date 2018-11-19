Coulter-Nile targets Rohit's 'compulsive' pull shot

India's Rohit Sharma on the challenges his side will face in Australia, and their desire to turn their fortunes around down under (2:41)

Australia's pacemen have wasted no time plotting their first target of the Indian summer, after Nathan Coulter-Nile predicted a short-pitched barrage to be directed at the opener Rohit Sharma as a way of testing what the fast bowler called a "compulsive" tendency to play the hook and pull shots.

Speaking in Brisbane ahead of the first T20I meeting between the two sides at the Gabba on Wednesday night, Coulter-Nile stated that he and his fellow Western Australian Jason Behrendorff would look to replicate the sort of new ball success they had against Rohit in India a year ago, where he was twice dismissed cheaply.

This time around, Coulter-Nile added, the bounce on offer at the Gabba would add to the tricks in the Australians' fast bowling locker, with the ground's expansive square boundaries - relative to a far shorter straight hit - providing further impetus for the fast men to drop short against batsmen still adjusting to unfamiliar climes.

"[Rohit] is an unbelievable player, he's got a good record all round the world, so he's definitely a player to watch but we've also had success with the new ball as well," Coulter-Nile said in Brisbane. "I think Dorff got him out the last time we played him, hit him on the pad, so we'll look to do that again early. Big square boundaries here, so we might test him a little bit, he's a good puller of the ball but he is compulsive as well so we'll try to get him out there.

"I think everyone knows [Behrendorff] is a fantastic option up front. He'll swing it here, beautiful conditions today, so hopefully the same sort of conditions and we can hold our chances, because he'll certainly create a few."

Rohit Sharma mistimes a pull Getty Images

For his part, Rohit said that adaptation to Australian conditions was key to the challenge of performing, as India recognise the significance of their opportunity to win a Test series down under for the very first time. Their closest efforts previously were drawn encounters in 1980-81 and 2003-04.

"It's either Perth or Brisbane. India has always played at Perth or Brisbane and this time around we're at Perth," Rohit said. "Those two conditions are obviously very challenging. Australia has bowlers who are very tall and extract those conditions, use them to their advantage. Indian batsman generally are not that tall. Obviously it's not that easy for us but all the guys are quite determined to change things around this time.

"Of course, their bowling attack will challenge us no matter the format. But as a batting unit we're prepared to face that challenge. The reason we came down few days early here is to get used to the bounce. Brisbane has always challenged us, so as a batting unit we are ready to accept it. This time we want to change our fortunes and come out with some exceptional performances. It's not going to be that easy, we understand that. But we have quality in our unit.

"It's the one place that we want to leave our mark and do well. The last time we played a Test series here, although we lost two games and drew one, I thought there were a few close games being played. We want to make it count this time around. There's a real good feeling inside the group in all three formats - the motivation of the team is to just try and seize all the moments and win tournaments. When you do well in places like Australia you feel good as a team."

Reflecting on the possibility of verbal provocation from India, given Australia's relatively recent commitment to play the game with far less of an abrasive edge, Coulter-Nile pointed out that the shortest format did not necessarily grant as much time for players to get steamed up, either by circumstances or in an effort to motivate themselves.

"I've never been sledged by them. T20 its a little bit hard to sledge, you don't have that time in the field to really get angry, so I don't think you'll see too much of it during the T20s," he said. "I don't talk to any of the batters personally, in T20s I don't think people have too much to say. If they get an opportunity I don't think that'll happen, it'll just be talk with the ball, talk with the bat."

There has been plenty of criticism around Australian cricket of this summer's schedule to date, particularly how much white-ball players have been required to jump from one format to another. But Coulter-Nile was happy to at least be playing a series of three matches against India, ahead of a Test series of four and then a further three ODIs in the new year.

"I think we like a bit of continuity and so even if we don't win the first game you can learn from your mistakes and try to build on that. If you do win you can try to hold it over them," Coulter-Nile said. "But a one-off T20, especially a T20 game it can go either way. Three is a good number I think.

"Confidence comes from wins so we've just got to find a way to win, scrap a win out, find a bit of luck. Once one happens, you get confidence and build it up. We've played these guys a lot so hopefully the confidence is there. We've all performed well against India and against their players, so hopefully guys can take that confidence into playing for Australia."