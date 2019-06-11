Cloud over Dhawan's World Cup with suspected hairline fracture

Shikhar Dhawan is likely to miss India's next two matches, against New Zealand and Pakistan, after having picked up a suspected hairline fracture on his left thumb. ESPNcricinfo understands Dhawan - who scored a century in his last match - has gone to Leeds to undergo scans, and a final word on the status of the injury is likely to emerge later today. According to a BCCI official, the Indian selectors have not yet named any replacement.

Dhawan was hit on the left thumb by a Pat Cummins delivery early in his innings of 117 against Australia on Sunday. For a while after being hit, he kept taking his bottom hand off the bat when striking the ball, indicating that he was still in pain. As the innings progressed, he seemed to have settled down, and played his shots without apparent discomfort. However, he didn't come out to field during India's innings.

The Indian selectors had named a reserves list from outside the squad of 15, comprising Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma and Navdeep Saini. It is not clear if the selectors will pick a replacement (if needed) from among these players, or will look to other options, given none of batsmen on this list are openers. The most likely option is for KL Rahul to be pushed up the order to partner Rohit Sharma, and a middle-order batsman to slot in. In the squad, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar are the likely options who can fill up a middle-order spot.

Dhawan's loss is a significant blow to India though, given his prolific form, particularly during World Cups and the Champions Trophy. In 20 matches across the two tournaments, he has 1238 runs with six hundreds and four fifties, averaging 65.15 at a strike rate of 98.25.

In ten World Cup matches, he has scored 537 runs at an average of 53.70 and a strike rate of 94.21. In India's two matches so far in this World Cup, he made 8 and 117.

Dhawan's absence will also mean India have to go without his partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top. The duo have put on 4681 runs together in 103 innings, averaging 45.89, the fourth-highest by any opening pair in ODI history.

More to follow...