SRH sign off with third-highest total in IPL history
They started the season with 287 for 3 against RCB, and ended it with 278 for 3 against KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad bookended their IPL 2025 campaign with the second and third highest totals in the tournament's history. The top four totals - and five of the top six - all belong to SRH. Here are their greatest hits:
287 for 5 - SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2024
At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, boundaries rained down as SRH redefined T20 brutality, obliterating their own record from earlier in the season to post a staggering 287 for 3. Travis Head led the charge with a career-best 102 off 41, Heinrich Klaasen pummelled 67 off 31, and Abdul Samad applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 37 off just 10 balls. That helped SRH win the contest by 25 runs.
286 for 6 - SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, 2025
The big question heading into IPL 2025 was whether the first 300-plus total would be scored. SRH, the favourites to do so, came tantalizingly close and fell 14 short. The top five collectively faced 118 balls, and not one of them struck below 200. On his SRH debut, Ishan Kishan added to the fireworks, smashing his maiden IPL ton.
278 for 3 - SRH vs KKR, Delhi, 2025
SRH began IPL 2025 by smashing the second-highest total in IPL history, but then their big-hitters fell away dramatically and last-year's runners-up were the third team to crash out of the race for the playoffs. However, they ended the season in trademark style, by clobbering KKR for 278 runs in Delhi, the third highest total in IPL history. Abhishek Sharma made 32 off 16, Travis Head 76 off 40, but Heinrich Klaasen was the show-stopper with 105 not out off 39 balls - the joint third-fastest hundred in IPL history.
277 for 3 - SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2024
The carnage in Hyderabad resulted in an 11-year-old IPL record falling, RCB's seemingly-insurmountable 263 for 5 from 2013 fell by the wayside thanks to a breathtaking, collective show from the SRH batters. Klaasen spearheaded the carnage with an unbeaten 80 off 34, while Head and Abhishek Sharma blasted rapid fifties. Mumbai Indians gave a spirited chase but lost steam, falling short by 31 runs.
272 for 7 - KKR vs DC, Vishakhapatnam, 2024
A rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting unit laid down an early marker for a season of run-fests with a commanding demolition of Delhi Capitals (DC). Sunil Narine blazed 85 off 39, Angkrish Raghuvanshi kept pace with 54 off 27, and Andre Russell provided the finishing fireworks with 41 off 19. Only Ishant Sharma's tight final over, conceding just eight runs, stopped KKR from climbing even higher on this list.
266 for 7 - SRH vs DC, Delhi, 2024
SRH ventured where no team had gone before in a T20 powerplay. Head and Abhishek blazed their way to a jaw-dropping 125 for no loss in six overs. At that point, 300 looked like a terrifyingly real possibility. But with the field restrictions lifted, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel pulled things back, bringing SRH's innings down to more earthly realms. Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 59 off 29 balls, however, still powered them past 260.