Live Report: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Sydney, 4th day

Welcome to our live report of the third day of the Australia-India Test from Sydney. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

*Most recent entry will appear at the top, please refresh your page for the latest updates. All times are local.

11.30am local time/6am IST: Saini's double blow

He goes wide of the crease, gets some extra bounce with his high release possibly aided by this uneven pitch, and Saini has Labuschagne caught down the leg side for 73, his second fifty in the game. According to TV graphics, it was the widest delivery Labuschagne faced down the leg side this morning. A really good catch with a full-length dive from Saha.

Next in is Matthew Wade at No. 5. A lot of eyes on him after his first-innings wicket that was similar to his dismissal at the MCG; on both occasions he threw his wicket away against the spinners. But this time he gets a really good delivery from Saini. He goes around the wicket and gets the ball to straighten just a little bit outside off from a back of length to induce Wade's outside edge for an easy catch to Saha. Australia 148 for 4, and Ajinkya Rahane brings Bumrah back into the attack.

What's Steven Smith up to meanwhile? Cracking cover drives for fours, not too far away from another fifty.

10.10am local time/4.40am IST: Jadeja out of the series

Big blow for India: Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the series with a dislocation and a fracture. He will be out for two to three weeks according to the TV commentators. "Ravindra Jadeja has a dislocation in his left thumb. Rishabh Pant still has some pain in his elbow. He is currently being treated," says the update from the BCCI. It means India are left with four bowlers this game of which one is a debutant and another made his debut in the last game. And Ashwin and Bumrah have already bowled over 100 overs in the series.

To add to that, Hanuma Vihari, stationed at square leg has dropped Marnus Labuschagne on the second ball of the day. Labuschagne flicked the ball from Bumrah straight to square leg, where all Vihari had to do was put his hands together between his legs. Regulation catch dropped early in the day.

9.50am local time/4.20am IST: What target will Australia set India?

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 47 overnight © Getty Images

A lead of 197 runs and eight wickets in hand. And who's on strike? Steven Smith (29*) and Marnus Labuschagne (47*). Australia well on top here in conditions good for batting, India with an inexperienced attack that is now without Ravindra Jadeja because of the injury he sustained yesterday on his left thumb while batting. The pitch is a little up and down because of some footmarks, which is the only thing India will hope will work for them. Otherwise Australis are all set to further extend their lead against the ball 29 overs old here.

Gnasher adds from the ground:

Morning from the SCG. Another glorious day here. Unless India strike early, feels like it will be a case of seeing what sort of target Australia want to set. Bat until around tea? There could be a few other things happening today as well. We await injury updates on Pant and Jadeja, further news of the crowd abuse that emerged last night and the latest on the Gabba Test.

Vishal Dikshit is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

