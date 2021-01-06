Join us for updates, analysis and colour from the first day of the SCG Test

Welcome to our live report of the first day of the Australia-India Test from Melbourne. Join us for updates, analysis and colour. You can find our traditional ball-by-ball commentary here

1.55pm local time/8.25am IST: Ponting's take on Warner not 100% fit

David Warner's stay at the crease on returning from injury was a short one Getty Images

Gnasher can also talk cricket in between his weather updates:

During his brief innings David Warner certainly did not appear that comfortable between the wickets. It was always accepted he wouldn't be 100% fit for this game, but in the build-up it wasn't the batting or running that was the main cause for concern but how he would go in the field. On Channel Seven, Ricky Ponting suggested the booming shots Warner played, with the last resulting in an edge to slip, may have indicated he was having problems.

"I think everyone knew that he probably wasn't going to be 100% coming into the Test match," Ponting said. "The only thing I hope is that he hasn't tweaked it again, doing something more there. It was pretty much from that moment on that those loose shots started. So hopefully it wasn't playing on his mind, hopefully he's okay and hopefully we can just say that that's the way David Warner plays a shot like that early on in a Test match."

1.40pm local time/8.10am IST: It's a cat and mouse game

A quick update from the umps on @FoxCricket - but the umbrella-less Blocker Wilson wasn't too keen to chat! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MGJt56NpNk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

As soon as the India players emerged for a warm-up, it started to rain again. It's pretty dark and gloomy at the SCG, a bit windy and the covers back on intact. Here it from the Pauls yourself...

1.20pm local time/7.50am IST: Still no play

Play remains suspended due to rain.



Scheduled close of play will now be 6.30pm with an additional 30 mins of permitted extra time allowed to ensure minimum overs are bowled. — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2021

"The rain has stopped now and it's much brighter," our weatherman Gnasher reports from the ground. "The groundstaff and fourth umpire are coming out. And." Umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson also having a look at the conditions, theis at 1.30pm local time (8am IST).

12.25pm local time/6.55am IST: Lunch taken

To fill your rain delay...



Will Pucovski and Sam Harper talk the pitfalls of social media and how they handle negative feedback from anonymous people.



Shout out to "jim_46" pic.twitter.com/4j2bur7lnC — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2021

No respite from rain yet so let's make sense of debutant Will Pucovski's situation during the lunch break (I'm having black coffee to stay up though). Making a debut after a long concussion history, he's already faced two bouncers in the first 35 minutes of play, and will now feel some sort of responsibility to score after Warner's early dismissal. Remember, it's not been a great series for openers so far. We've already seen him walk across a fair bit to the fast bowlers, and a leg gully was kept for him too after the first few overs. He must be expecting more short balls once play resumes, and his state coach Chris Rogers looks back at Pucovski's recent form and how he prepares for short balls.

"When I first turned up as coach of Victoria, him and Sammy Harper, they do a lot of work with tennis balls, getting in really close with a tennis racquet and firing them in at each other. Will's done a heap of work where he wants to stand up and roll the ball down to fine leg. You'll see that shot from him quite a bit," Rogers told RSN Radio. "Then it came to the matches and we played SA early on and Wes Agar came on first change and went straight to bouncers at Will, and he pretty much ducked them for the whole first session.

"Then after lunch he played one of these rolling pull shots and from there he never looked back. They targeted him with the short ball for prettymuch the whole game and then WA did it from about the ninth over onwards as well. He would have faced a heap of short balls and he looked comfortable doing it and the way he stood up and played it, he made it look easy. So when that happened on day three at Drummoyne, it was an awkward situation where there was nothing to gain and he probably just got caught in two minds, so hopefully he'll learn from that."

12pm local time/6.30am IST: Still drizzling

Reserve umpire Claire Polosak watches on as groundstaff cover the pitch during a rain delay Getty Images

I'm not going to say, "I told you so" about the rain but it's back and it's a "reasonably steady drizzle again," says Gnasher from the ground. I forgot to mention, the fourth/reserve umpire today is Claire Polosak, the first female match official in a men's Test match. She was out on the field some time back with her umbrella and the other match officials.

0:32 WATCH: Mohammed Siraj gets David Warner nicking to slip on 5

11.40am local time/6.10am IST: Play resuming soon

A glimpse of different kinds of attire fans took to at the SCG Getty Images

Play is set to resume at 11.45 local time (6.15am IST), unless rain arrives again by the time you read this. Fans appear to be having a good time at the SCG though.

11.15am local time/6.10am IST: Rain arrives at SCG

Rain was forecast and here it is! It's largely the pitch that is covered with the umpires out under the umbrellas after the players jogged off the field. Andrew McGlashan from the ground: "There is a line of showers coming up from the south. Today was the day with the highest chance of interruptions. The forecast for the next four days is good." Twelve minutes after the players went off, the rain has stopped and the covers are coming off.

Will be interesting to see if this will add any swing once play resumes. Meanwhile, there's been a lot of debate on social media on Mayank Agarwal's exclusion. Was it fair to leave him out? Vote in the poll below:

11am local time/5.30am IST: Siraj removes Warner for 5

Mohammed Siraj has silenced Australia's opening stand with the wicket of David Warner Getty Images

A very intriguing 18-minute stay for Warner. He was running those quick singles with visible discomfort in his groin, eager to rotate the strike, and falls after flashing well outside off twice in a row off Siraj. On the second ball of the fourth over he went after one that seamed away from outside off, and when Siraj pitched it away further and a tad fuller next ball, Warner didn't move his feet enough to get close to the ball while chasing it, and edged to first slip. Pucovski, meanwhile, is leaving well outside off while walking across the stumps a bit, and got a bouncer in the very first over from Bumrah. No swing at all in this pitch even though there was some rain in the lead up to the Test, and some more is expected today and tomorrow. Australia 18 for 1 after the first half hour. "Looks like a very good batting track," Glenn McGrath says on TV commentary.

David Warner looking considerably short of top pace between the wickets early on #AUSvIND — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) January 6, 2021

Massive massive wicket early on on what looks to be a really good batting surface. Siraj bowling like a bowler who has been playing Test cricket for years! Warner gone! #AUSvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) January 6, 2021

10.35am local time/5.05am IST: Warner and Pucovski walk out

PUC — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 6, 2021

Boy, will Australia be excited by Warner's return. He's still not 100% fit after his groin injury but given the nature of this series and what all is at stake, Australia have decided to play him, partnered by a debut. Tim Paine said at the toss Warner's "high energy" will bolster their "confidence". Not to forget, Australia have endured their slowest scoring home series of the century so far, just ahead of the 2018-19 series which also didn't feature Warner. Pucovski, on the other hand, has been around the Test set-up for close to a year now, has a history of concussion injuries, and has bossed his way into the Test XI with plenty of runs in domestic cricket. Here's more on Pucovski's journey so far.

10.10am local time/4.40am IST: Two more debuts in the series

Navdeep Saini gets his Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/vHLwGSyg0T — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 6, 2021

After Cameron Green in Adelaide, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj at the MCG, we have two more debutants as expected: Will Pucovski and Navdeep Saini. Pucovski given the cap by Andrew McDonald and Saini by Jasprit Bumrah. Australia have opted to bat, with David Warner coming in place of Travis Head, and Matthew Wade moving down to the middle order. For India, we already knew yesterday that Rohit Sharma will open with Mayank Agarwal given the axe, and Saini making his debut because Umesh Yadav has flown back home.

Speaking of fast bowlers, India's pace battery has Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj and Saini with a combined Test experience of 17 compared to Australia's tally of 144, thanks to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. That's one thing Australia will be excited about that they haven't had to change their attack since the first Test.

10am local time/4.30am IST: More reports about doubts over fourth Test in Brisbane

And we have news coming in already, even before the coin has been flipped. Here's Andrew McGlashan with what's brewing in Australia for the Brisbane Test:

Cricket Australia will seek clarification from the BCCI after more suggestions emerged that India would not travel to Brisbane for the final Test but continue to insist they have not been made aware of concerns. And a report on Thursday morning said that the BCCI had officially written to CA to say they did not want to head to Brisbane. However, ESPNcricinfo understands that the updated plans for the Gabba Test, in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney which led to border restrictions to Queensland, were approved by the BCCI office bearers on December 29 and no objections have been received since.

CA have largely been dealing with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and it's understood will seek further conversations on Thursday.

The players are not confined to their rooms when at the team hotels in Sydney and Brisbane - which have been entirely booked out by Cricket Australia - and are able to mingle in communal areas. The one difference is that the restrictions in Sydney are CA protocols while those in Brisbane are imposed by the Queensland government as the terms to allow exemptions to be granted.

9.55am local time/4.25am IST: Warming up for toss

Australia will be banking on David Warner's return for the third Test Getty Images

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to the third Test of this exciting series that's level 1-1. Another Test, possible another set of debuts (there's at least one confirmed from India), another tight race for the WTC points and the ICC rankings (New Zealand are on top now), another debate on selection, another discussion on who is going to open, and much much more. I'll steal Tim Paine's words and just say there is "tension starting to boil under the surface".