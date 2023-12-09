Live
Live Blog - Women's Premier League 2024 auction
- Welcome to the second Women's Premier League auction where the five teams will be looking to fine tune their squads for success in the new season in 2024
- This is how they currently stack up after retentions and releases
- ESPNcricinfo has also run the rule over a few of the players going up for sale today including some of the top uncapped Indian talent and powerhouses from overseas
- You can also keep up with all the latest WPL news right here on the site
Hello & welcome - it's auction time (nearly)
A maximum of 165, including 61 overseas players, will go under the hammer. There are 30 slots to fill: 21 Indian and nine overseas players.
At the inaugural auction earlier this year, where teams were shopping big to assemble their squads from scratch, Smriti Mandhana walked away with the biggest bid, going to RCB at INR 3.4 crore. Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) was the second-most expensive Indian at INR 2.6 crore.
Among the overseas players, Ash Gardner (Gujarat Giants) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) attracted the joint-second highest bid at INR 3.2 crore.
It's unlikely we'll see bids reaching those proportions today, considering this is just a mini-auction. That said, Gujarat Giants, who offloaded more than half their squad after a dismal maiden season, have a lot of shopping to do. So maybe we'll still get some massive bids.
Who will become the most-expensive buy this time around? S Sudarshanan picks his top five.
