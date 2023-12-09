Live Blog - Women's Premier League 2024 auction

Hello & welcome - it's auction time (nearly)

A maximum of 165, including 61 overseas players, will go under the hammer. There are 30 slots to fill: 21 Indian and nine overseas players.

At the inaugural auction earlier this year, where teams were shopping big to assemble their squads from scratch, Smriti Mandhana walked away with the biggest bid, going to RCB at INR 3.4 crore. Deepti Sharma (UP Warriorz) was the second-most expensive Indian at INR 2.6 crore.

Among the overseas players, Ash Gardner (Gujarat Giants) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai Indians) attracted the joint-second highest bid at INR 3.2 crore.

It's unlikely we'll see bids reaching those proportions today, considering this is just a mini-auction. That said, Gujarat Giants, who offloaded more than half their squad after a dismal maiden season, have a lot of shopping to do. So maybe we'll still get some massive bids.