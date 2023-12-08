England don't have emotions attached to WPL auction, says wicketkeeper Amy Jones

"It was always going to be a little bit of a distraction last year. I am hoping this year it will be a bit more relaxed"

Amy Jones is one of 14 England players who will go under the hammer on Saturday • Getty Images

When the inaugural WPL auction took place last year, the players were busy with the T20 World Cup in South Africa, with England scheduled to play Ireland the very same day. This time, England will be playing a T20I against India just after the auction on Saturday.

England wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones , who is among 165 players on the auction list, said that while it was a challenge last year, this time the players are relaxed and don't "have the emotions attached to it".

"We had a similar situation at the T20 World Cup, which was completely new for us as a group," Jones said. "The first auction ever in women's cricket… I don't know if it was a challenge last year, but it was something new to consider as a group. This year it will be a lot simpler having done it before. Our attention will be on the game as much as possible.

"Big learnings from last year really, that was a completely new experience for everyone. We did sit down as a group and tried to address things and issues that might come out of it. It was always going to be a little bit of a distraction last year. I am hoping this year it will be a bit more relaxed having already been through it."

A maximum of 30 slots are up for grabs at the auction with nine of them for overseas players . Among 61 overseas players who have registered, 14 are from England, and eight are part of the touring party in India.

Last time, Danni Wyatt was one of the big names who failed to get a bid in the auction and was " pretty disappointed ". Citing Wyatt's example, Jones said that it was important to "look after your friends".

"Danni was very open about really wanting to be a part of it and being sad that she missed out," Jones said. "As you would, you look after your friends, doesn't really stray from that. This [time] it's different. We all will be managing our expectations. It feels really relaxed. [The WPL is a] big cool thing to be a part of but I don't think we will have the emotions attached to it as such.

"A lot depends on expectations on individual basis. A lot of us are pretty relaxed about it - it would be great if it happens, if not we are playing so much cricket these days anyway. That mentality is good."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur , on the other hand, conceded that they had not spoken about the auction much, with most players already part of the WPL. Only Mannat Kashyap from the T20I squad and Shubha Satheesh from the Test squad are part of the auction.

"Our team won't be thinking about it much [since] 90% have already been picked," Harmanpreet said. "Two-three players who are here but not part of WPL teams, they could think about it and it's an opportunity and I am sure teams will pick them. If we want our cricket to move forward, then those playing internationals have to be picked and given opportunities to play so that when you come to the Indian team, you have games under your belt.

"If we get time to watch, we will see who gets picked for which team. But otherwise, I don't think it is important for us."

Lamb ruled out of Test, Bouchier called up

Meanwhile, opener Emma Lamb has been withdrawn from England's Test squad due to a back injury. She will fly home to see a spinal surgeon to determine the next steps.

Maia Bouchier has replaced her in the squad with left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon , who played the 2019 Ashes Test, also added. Gordon was part of the England A squad that played three T20s against India A last week.