Who's going to be the most expensive overseas buy at the WPL auction?

Chamari Athapaththu is a favourite in this race, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Annabel Sutherland and Danni Wyatt

Chamari Athapaththu acknowledges the dressing room after getting to her century • Getty Images

The second Women's Premier League (WPL) auction is set to be held in Mumbai on December 9. A total of 165 players, including 61 overseas players, will go under the hammer with a maximum of 30 slots (nine for overseas players) up for grabs. Who are the overseas players who could rake in the big bucks? Here's ESPNcricinfo's run through.



Set 2 - capped allrounders. Base price: INR 30 lakh

Despite having a base price of INR 30 lakh - that is, the lowest bracket for overseas players - Athapaththu found no takers in the inaugural WPL auction. Subsequently, she did not find a place in the Women's Hundred, the Women's Big Bash League or the Women's Caribbean Premier League either. But the Sri Lanka captain showed what teams were missing out on with a stellar show in 2023.

She took the WBBL by storm and finished with 552 runs - the second-most in the season - at a strike rate of 127.18 and with the Player of the Series award no less. She also returned nine wickets with the ball at an economy rate of just under seven. Expect her to be the most expensive pick at the WPL auction.

Annabel Sutherland was on fire at the 2023 WBBL • Getty Images

Set 2 - capped allrounders. Base price: INR 40 lakh

Sutherland played four matches in WPL 2023, scored only 28 runs and picked up three wickets with an economy rate of 10.99, before being released by Gujarat Giants. She turned her form around in the women's Ashes, scoring her maiden Test century in Australia's win in Nottingham before picking up 3 for 28 in a narrow T20I loss against England at The Oval.

Danni Wyatt celebrates the Women's Hundred title with her Southern Brave team-mates • Julian Finney/Getty Images

Set 1 - capped batters. Base price: INR 30 lakh

One of only three women to have played 150 or more T20Is, Wyatt surprisingly found no takers last time with a base price of INR 50 lakh, something she was disappointed with. Her ability to hit the ball hard at the top of the order as well as take spinners down with ease is something only a few batters possess in world cricket. She topped the batting charts for Women's Hundred champions Southern Brave and Charlotte Edwards (CE) Cup winners Southern Vipers.

Amanda-Jade Wellington was named player of the WBBL final after taking 3 for 16 • Getty Images

Set 5 - capped spinners. Base price: INR 30 lakh

Wellington is a serial winner in 2023. She has been part of title-winning teams at the FairBreak Global Invitational Tournament, the WCPL and the WBBL. She was omitted from Australia's T20 World Cup squad earlier this year and then did not opt in for the inaugural WPL auction. But she starred in the WCPL final with a four-for for Barbados Royals.

Wellington then returned 23 wickets in the WBBL - tied third in the season - including bowling the last over of the final to help Adelaide Strikers defend their crown. She is a handy batter down the order. Strikers' head coach Luke Williams is with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the same capacity and that could also make Wellington a go-to pick.

Shabnim Ismail was a key cog for Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL • Getty Images