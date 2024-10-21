Matches (33)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Spring Challenge (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
India A vs U.A.E., 8th Match, Group B at Al Amarat, Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Oct 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match, Group B (D/N), Al Amerat, October 21, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India A
L
T
W
W
U.A.E.
W
L
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A1 M • 44 Runs • 44 Avg • 125.71 SR
IND-A1 M • 36 Runs • 36 Avg • 189.47 SR
UAE1 M • 44 Runs • 0 Avg • 157.14 SR
UAE1 M • 33 Runs • 33 Avg • 126.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-A1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 8 SR
IND-A1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
UAE1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
IND-A
UAE
Player
Role
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-20.40
|Match days
|21 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup News