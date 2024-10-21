Matches (33)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Spring Challenge (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)

India A vs U.A.E., 8th Match, Group B at Al Amarat, Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Oct 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group B (D/N), Al Amerat, October 21, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
India A FlagIndia A
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NT Tilak Varma
1 M • 44 Runs • 44 Avg • 125.71 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
1 M • 36 Runs • 36 Avg • 189.47 SR
Syed Haider
1 M • 44 Runs • 0 Avg • 157.14 SR
T Suri
1 M • 33 Runs • 33 Avg • 126.92 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Kamboj
1 M • 3 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 8 SR
Rasikh Salam
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 12 SR
Muhammad Farooq
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
1 M • 3 Wkts • 5.25 Econ • 8 SR
Squad
IND-A
UAE
Player
Role
Aaqib Khan 
-
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Anuj Rawat 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Vaibhav Arora 
Bowler
Ayush Badoni 
Batter
Rahul Chahar 
Bowler
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Prabhsimran Singh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ramandeep Singh 
Middle order Batter
Rasikh Salam 
Bowler
Sai Kishore 
Bowler
Hrithik Shokeen 
Bowler
Nishant Sindhu 
Allrounder
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Nehal Wadhera 
Top order Batter
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-18.55, Interval 18.55-19.15, Second Session 19.15-20.40
Match days21 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN-A11020.736
AFG-A11020.550
SL-A1010-0.550
HKG1010-0.736
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE11020.378
IND-A11020.350
SHA1010-0.350
OMA1010-0.378
Full Table