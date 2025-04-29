Matches (13)
Sri Lanka A vs AFG A, Only unofficial Test at Abu Dhabi, Apr 29 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Only unofficial Test, Abu Dhabi, April 29 - May 02, 2025, Afghanistan A tour of United Arab Emirates
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka A • 406/10(100.2 overs)1st INNINGS
107 (138)
4/77 (26)
104* (121)
2/93 (23)
Afghanistan A • 168/10(46.5 overs)1st INNINGS
54 (107)
6/35 (11)
22 (16)
3/26 (11)
Sri Lanka A • 376/4(79 overs)2nd INNINGS
102 (123)
1/44 (12)
100* (106)
1/112 (28)
Afghanistan A • 306/10(106 overs)2nd INNINGS
121 (241)
4/75 (16)
82 (148)
2/62 (30)
end of over 1064 runs • 2 wickets
AFG-A: 306/10CRR: 2.88
Ziaur Rahman0 (1b)
Dilshan Madushanka 13-2-44-2
Tharindu Rathnayake 35-5-93-2
105.6
W
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, OUT
Bashir Ahmad c Dinusha b Madushanka 4 (5b 1x4 0x6 4m) SR: 80
105.5
4
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, FOUR runs
105.4
•
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.3
•
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.2
•
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.1
W
Madushanka to Arab Gul, OUT
Arab Gul c †Samarawickrama b Madushanka 3 (12b 0x4 0x6 24m) SR: 25
end of over 1055 runs • 1 wicket
AFG-A: 302/8CRR: 2.87
Ziaur Rahman0 (1b)
Arab Gul3 (11b)
Tharindu Rathnayake 35-5-93-2
Dilshan Madushanka 12-2-40-0
104.6
•
Ratnayake to Ziaur Rahman, no run
104.5
W
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, OUT
Zia-ur-Rehman c Dinusha b Ratnayake 17 (40b 3x4 0x6 68m) SR: 42.5
104.4
4
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, FOUR runs
104.3
•
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
104.2
•
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
104.1
1
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, 1 run
end of over 1044 runs
AFG-A: 297/7CRR: 2.85
Zia-ur-Rehman13 (36b 2x4)
Arab Gul2 (10b)
Dilshan Madushanka 12-2-40-0
Tharindu Rathnayake 34-5-88-1
103.6
4
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, FOUR runs
103.5
•
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.4
•
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.3
•
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.2
•
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.1
•
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
end of over 103Maiden
AFG-A: 293/7CRR: 2.84
Arab Gul2 (10b)
Zia-ur-Rehman9 (30b 1x4)
Tharindu Rathnayake 34-5-88-1
Dilshan Madushanka 11-2-36-0
102.6
•
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, no run
102.5
•
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, no run
Match details
|Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|Toss
|Sri Lanka A, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Sri Lanka A won the one-off match
|Match days
|29,30 April 1,2 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
AFG A Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|16
|caught
|0
|9
|lbw
|2
|8
|caught
|121
|241
|caught
|82
|148
|lbw
|32
|140
|caught
|11
|20
|caught
|17
|40
|caught
|3
|12
|not out
|0
|1
|caught
|4
|5
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 9, nb 4, w 2)
|Total
|306(10 wkts; 106 ovs)
<1 / 3>