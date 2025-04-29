Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
USA-W vs ZIM-W (1)

Sri Lanka A vs AFG A, Only unofficial Test at Abu Dhabi, Apr 29 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Only unofficial Test, Abu Dhabi, April 29 - May 02, 2025, Afghanistan A tour of United Arab Emirates
PrevNext
Sri Lanka A FlagSri Lanka A
406 & 376/4d
Afghanistan A FlagAfghanistan A
(T:615) 168 & 306

Sri Lanka A won by 308 runs

Player Of The Match
6/35 & 4/75
isitha-wijesundara
Summary
Scorecard
Commentary
Stats
Fan Ratings
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Sri Lanka A 406/10(100.2 overs)
1st INNINGS
Lahiru Udara
107 (138)
Bashir Ahmad
4/77 (26)
Sonal Dinusha
104* (121)
Ziaur Rahman
2/93 (23)
Afghanistan A 168/10(46.5 overs)
1st INNINGS
Afsar Zazai
54 (107)
Isitha Wijesundara
6/35 (11)
Ziaur Rahman
22 (16)
Tharindu Rathnayake
3/26 (11)
Sri Lanka A 376/4(79 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Nuwanidu Fernando
102 (123)
Ziaur Rahman
1/44 (12)
Pavan Rathnayake
100* (106)
Zia-ur-Rehman
1/112 (28)
Afghanistan A 306/10(106 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Darwish Rasooli
121 (241)
Isitha Wijesundara
4/75 (16)
Afsar Zazai
82 (148)
Wanuja Sahan
2/62 (30)
View full scorecard
end of over 1064 runs • 2 wickets
AFG-A: 306/10CRR: 2.88 
Ziaur Rahman0 (1b)
Dilshan Madushanka 13-2-44-2
Tharindu Rathnayake 35-5-93-2
105.6
W
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, OUT
Bashir Ahmad c Dinusha b Madushanka 4 (5b 1x4 0x6 4m) SR: 80
105.5
4
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, FOUR runs
105.4
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.3
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.2
Madushanka to Bashir Ahmad, no run
105.1
W
Madushanka to Arab Gul, OUT
Arab Gul c †Samarawickrama b Madushanka 3 (12b 0x4 0x6 24m) SR: 25
end of over 1055 runs • 1 wicket
AFG-A: 302/8CRR: 2.87 
Ziaur Rahman0 (1b)
Arab Gul3 (11b)
Tharindu Rathnayake 35-5-93-2
Dilshan Madushanka 12-2-40-0
104.6
Ratnayake to Ziaur Rahman, no run
104.5
W
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, OUT
Zia-ur-Rehman c Dinusha b Ratnayake 17 (40b 3x4 0x6 68m) SR: 42.5
104.4
4
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, FOUR runs
104.3
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
104.2
Ratnayake to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
104.1
1
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, 1 run
end of over 1044 runs
AFG-A: 297/7CRR: 2.85 
Zia-ur-Rehman13 (36b 2x4)
Arab Gul2 (10b)
Dilshan Madushanka 12-2-40-0
Tharindu Rathnayake 34-5-88-1
103.6
4
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, FOUR runs
103.5
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.4
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.3
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.2
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
103.1
Madushanka to Zia-ur-Rehman, no run
end of over 103Maiden
AFG-A: 293/7CRR: 2.84 
Arab Gul2 (10b)
Zia-ur-Rehman9 (30b 1x4)
Tharindu Rathnayake 34-5-88-1
Dilshan Madushanka 11-2-36-0
102.6
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, no run
102.5
Ratnayake to Arab Gul, no run
Read full commentary
Match details
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi
TossSri Lanka A, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Sri Lanka A
Isitha Wijesundara
Series resultSri Lanka A won the one-off match
Match days29,30 April 1,2 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ajmal Shamolzi
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Hamim Khan
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
AFG A Innings
Player NameRB
Imran
caught1516
Riaz Hassan
caught09
Bahir Shah
lbw28
Darwish Rasooli
caught121241
Afsar Zazai
caught82148
Shams Ur Rahman
lbw32140
Ismat Alam
caught1120
Zia-ur-Rehman
caught1740
Arab Gul
caught312
Ziaur Rahman
not out01
Bashir Ahmad
caught45
Extras(b 4, lb 9, nb 4, w 2)
Total306(10 wkts; 106 ovs)
<1 / 3>