India bowl as Kohli and Jaiswal return

India left out Gill and Tilak, while Afghanistan added Noor Ahmad to their spin attack

Virat Kohli has his eye on the (foot)ball ahead of his T20I return • BCCI

Toss India chose to bowl vs Afghanistan

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I in Indore, which he called "quite a chasing ground". Rohit is playing his 150th T20I, becoming the first men's player to do so

India made two changes. Virat Kohli, who was unavailable for the first match for personal reasons, returned to the side. This is his first T20I since India's loss to England in the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Tilak Varma made way for him. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who missed the first T20I with a sore right groin, came in for Shubman Gill.

Afghanistan also wanted to bowl first, their captain Ibrahim Zadran said. They made one change: left-arm wristspinner Noor Ahmad replaced top-order batter Rahmat Shah.

Thanks to its small boundaries, Indore is usually a high-scoring venue. For this game, the square boundaries are 60 and 63 metres from the middle. Down the ground, the boundary measures 70 metres.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning by six wickets in Mohali. This is their last T20I series before the T20 World Cup in June.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Rinku Singh, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Mukesh Kumar.