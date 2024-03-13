Nabi, Kharote demolish Ireland to seal series win
Ireland were bowled out for 119 chasing 237, with the 19-year-old debutant Kharote proving the perfect foil for the experienced Nabi
Ireland were bowled out for 119 chasing 237, with the 19-year-old debutant Kharote proving the perfect foil for the experienced Nabi
Over 35 • IRE 119/10
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|1
|8
|caught
|50
|53
|caught
|43
|63
|lbw
|3
|14
|caught
|3
|7
|bowled
|1
|8
|lbw
|0
|5
|bowled
|0
|9
|bowled
|8
|18
|bowled
|5
|19
|not out
|2
|6
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 1)
|Total
|119(10 wkts; 35 ovs)