Hindukush vs Maiwand, 5th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
5th Match, Amanullah, May 17 - 20, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
197 & 444/6d
(71.4 ov, T:415) 227 & 169/7
Day 4 - Maiwand need 246 runs.
Current RR: 2.35
• Min. Ov. Rem: 2.2
• Last 10 ov (RR): 22/2 (2.20)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|9
|16
|2
|0
|56.25
|4 (4b)
|9 (16b)
(lhb)
|4
|11
|1
|0
|36.36
|4 (7b)
|4 (11b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|10.4
|3
|40
|1
|3.75
|52
|8
|0
|-
(lb)
|19
|8
|45
|2
|2.36
|96
|6
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|13
|504
|84
|28.00
|31
|158
|18
|5.10
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|13
|18
|6/46
|26.89
|1
|3
|2/45
|38.00
Last Bat: Zia-ur-Rehman 3 (73b) • FOW: 156/7 (67.5 Ov)
•
4
•
•
71st
•
•
•
•
1
4
70th
•
•
•
•
4
•
69th
•
•
•
•
•
•
68th
•
W
•
1nb
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 17:49Scores: Niaz Shinwari
71.4
•
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
71.3
4
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, FOUR runs
71.2
•
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
71.1
•
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
end of over 715 runs
MAC: 165/7CRR: 2.32
Zahir Khan4 (11b 1x4)
Abdullah Tarakhail5 (12b 1x4)
Aqil Khan 19-8-45-2
Ismat Alam 10-3-36-1
70.6
•
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.5
•
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.4
•
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.3
•
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.2
1
Aqil Khan to Abdullah Tarakhail, 1 run
70.1
4
Aqil Khan to Abdullah Tarakhail, FOUR runs
end of over 704 runs
MAC: 160/7CRR: 2.28
Zahir Khan4 (7b 1x4)
Abdullah Tarakhail0 (10b)
Ismat Alam 10-3-36-1
Mohammadullah 17-9-27-2
69.6
•
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.5
•
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.4
•
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.3
•
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.2
4
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, FOUR runs
69.1
•
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
end of over 69Maiden
MAC: 156/7CRR: 2.26
Abdullah Tarakhail0 (10b)
Zahir Khan0 (1b)
Mohammadullah 17-9-27-2
Ismat Alam 9-3-32-1
68.6
•
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.5
•
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.4
•
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.3
•
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Hindukush Strikers, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|17,18,19,20 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Maiwand Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|8
|24
|bowled
|12
|26
|lbw
|50
|105
|caught
|67
|157
|lbw
|2
|12
|bowled
|0
|10
|caught
|3
|73
|not out
|9
|16
|not out
|4
|11
|Extras
|(b 9, lb 1, nb 4)
|Total
|169(7 wkts; 71.4 ovs)
