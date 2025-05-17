Matches (9)
Hindukush vs Maiwand, 5th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, May 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
5th Match, Amanullah, May 17 - 20, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Hindukush Strikers FlagHindukush Strikers
197 & 444/6d
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
(71.4 ov, T:415) 227 & 169/7

Day 4 - Maiwand need 246 runs.

Current RR: 2.35
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 2.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/2 (2.20)
Live
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Abdullah Tarakhail* 
(rhb)
9162056.254 (4b)9 (16b)
Zahir Khan 
(lhb)
4111036.364 (7b)4 (11b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ismat Alam 
(rfm)
10.434013.755280-
Aqil Khan 
(lb)
1984522.369660-
MatRunsHSAve
135048428.00
31158185.10
MatWktsBBIAve
13186/4626.89
132/4538.00
 Last BatZia-ur-Rehman 3 (73b) FOW156/7 (67.5 Ov)
4
71st
1
4
70th
4
69th
68th
W
1nb
Match centre Ground time: 17:49
Scores: Niaz Shinwari
71.4
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
71.3
4
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, FOUR runs
71.2
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
71.1
Ismat Alam to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
end of over 715 runs
MAC: 165/7CRR: 2.32 
Zahir Khan4 (11b 1x4)
Abdullah Tarakhail5 (12b 1x4)
Aqil Khan 19-8-45-2
Ismat Alam 10-3-36-1
70.6
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.5
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.4
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.3
Aqil Khan to Zahir Khan, no run
70.2
1
Aqil Khan to Abdullah Tarakhail, 1 run
70.1
4
Aqil Khan to Abdullah Tarakhail, FOUR runs
end of over 704 runs
MAC: 160/7CRR: 2.28 
Zahir Khan4 (7b 1x4)
Abdullah Tarakhail0 (10b)
Ismat Alam 10-3-36-1
Mohammadullah 17-9-27-2
69.6
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.5
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.4
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.3
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
69.2
4
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, FOUR runs
69.1
Ismat Alam to Zahir Khan, no run
end of over 69Maiden
MAC: 156/7CRR: 2.26 
Abdullah Tarakhail0 (10b)
Zahir Khan0 (1b)
Mohammadullah 17-9-27-2
Ismat Alam 9-3-32-1
68.6
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.5
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.4
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
68.3
Mohammadullah (1) to Abdullah Tarakhail, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
TossHindukush Strikers, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match days17,18,19,20 May 2025 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Aqil Khan
Aqil Khan
Hassan Eisakhil
Hassan Eisakhil
Umpires
Afghanistan
Farooq Khan
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Mahmood Kharoti
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
Maiwand Innings
Player NameRB
Haroon Khan
bowled824
Masood Gurbaz
bowled1226
Mohammad Ishaq
lbw50105
Ijaz Ahmad
caught67157
Bahir Shah
lbw212
Shawkat Zaman
bowled010
Zia-ur-Rehman
caught373
Abdullah Tarakhail
not out916
Zahir Khan
not out411
Extras(b 9, lb 1, nb 4)
Total169(7 wkts; 71.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MPS320152
PAL311139
MAC201117
HIS20119
Full Table