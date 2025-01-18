Matches (14)
PAK vs WI (1)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (1)
BPL (3)
BBL (1)
PM Cup (2)

Lions vs NT Tigers, 3rd Match at Mong Kok, All Stars [HKW], Jan 18 2025

3rd Match, Mong Kok, January 18, 2025, Hong Kong All Stars 50-Over Series
Kowloon Lions FlagKowloon Lions
New Territories Tigers FlagNew Territories Tigers
Tomorrow
1:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:52
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Series
Season2024/25
Match days18 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Hong Kong All Stars 50-Over Series

TeamMWLPT
NTT1102
HKG-I2112
KL1010
Full Table