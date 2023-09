Three changes as Bangladesh bat first in must-win game

Bangladesh, who lost their opening game of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, handed an ODI debut to allrounder Shamim Hossein, who has 17 T20I caps. Hossein was among three changes made by Bangladesh, with another allrounder Afif Hossein and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud also coming into the XI. Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were the three players that made way.