Three changes as Bangladesh bat first in must-win game

Toss Bangladesh chose to bat against Afghanistan

Bangladesh won the toss in their must-win Group B clash against Afghanistan and opted to bat on a hot afternoon in Lahore. It was the first time that Afghanistan were playing an international game in Pakistan.

Bangladesh, who lost their opening game of the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka, handed an ODI debut to allrounder Shamim Hossein, who has 17 T20I caps. Hossein was among three changes made by Bangladesh, with another allrounder Afif Hossein and fast bowler Hasan Mahmud also coming into the XI. Tanzid Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were the three players that made way.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was slated to open for Bangladesh, the first time he was going to perform the role since the 2018 Asia Cup final.

Afghanistan also made three changes to their XI from the last time they played an ODI, with batters Rahmat Shah and Najibullah Zadran and allrounder Karim Janat replacing Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah and Fareed Ahmad.

Afghanistan recently won a bilateral ODI series 2-1 in Bangladesh and were hunting a victory that would take them into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh: 1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Shamim Hossain, 8 Afif Hossain, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Hasan Mahmud