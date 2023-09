India made a bright start to the game with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring half-centuries at better than a run a ball in an opening stand of 121. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an expensive first spell while Naseem Shah was luckless at the other end, beating Rohit's bat repeatedly with outswing and extra bounce. Pakistan recovered some control by dismissing both openers within eight balls of each other - with Shaheen returning after going off the field with an injured finger to get Gill with a slower ball - before rain arrived with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.