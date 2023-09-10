Matches (16)
Well, a last-minute bad news for India. Shreyas Iyer has had a back spasm during the warm-ups. It is a last-minute change. KL Rahul is back. The original team sheet had Iyer in, but the last-minute change has Rahul coming in for Iyer. This could have longer-term implications because Iyer has just come back from injury, played two matches and now has a back spasm.
Other changes as expected. Japsrit Bumrah comes in for Mohammed Shami.
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field. Babar Azam says there is a bit of moisture on the pitch, which they want to exploit. India would have batted first anyway.
India RG Sharma*, Shubman Gill, V Kohli, Ishan Kishan†, KL Rahul, HH Pandya, RA Jadeja, SN Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, JJ Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam*, Mohammad Rizwan†, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
If both are fit and only one plays, who should play?851 votes
KL Rahul
Ishan Kishan
Pakistan of course announced their XI yesterday itself. After their last match against India, Pakistan have made one tactical change, replacing spin allrounder Mohammad Nawaz with seam allrounder Faheem Ashraf.
All eyes on India, though. Is KL Rahul fit? If he is fit, does he walk in in place of Ishan Kishan who resurrected the India innings in the last match against Pakistan. We will soon find out.
Also new dad Jasprit Bumrah is back with the team and will play.
Enough of changes in playing conditions, enough of controversies, enough of finger pointing, it's match day today, and regardless of what has happened, it is match day between India and Pakistan.
First and foremost, I know everyone wants to know about the weather. It is hot and humid, and no rain so far. We are likely to start on time. So finish your lunches quickly, and gather around.
Match Coverage
Live Report: India vs Pakistan, Super Four
Catch all the updates, analysis, colour and buzz from Colombo
Babar 'proud' of his fast bowlers who help Pakistan 'dominate'
"We haven't worked out exactly how to best approach the middle overs, but we're finishing and starting very well," captain says
Bat, analyse, brainstorm, repeat: Gill preps hard for left-arm pace exam
The India opener took part in every training session leading up to the Super Four game against Pakistan, and batted long hours
Rain, Rahul's return on the radar in India vs Pakistan rematch
Bumrah has also joined the side after missing the game against Nepal for the birth of his child
