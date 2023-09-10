Live Report: India vs Pakistan, Super Four

Well, a last-minute bad news for India. Shreyas Iyer has had a back spasm during the warm-ups. It is a last-minute change. KL Rahul is back. The original team sheet had Iyer in, but the last-minute change has Rahul coming in for Iyer. This could have longer-term implications because Iyer has just come back from injury, played two matches and now has a back spasm.