Stats - Record-breaking day out for Kohli, Rahul, and India
Kohli has also got to within two centuries of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record of 49 centuries
The India batters had a party out in Colombo against Pakistan, over two days, with the top two scoring half-centuries and the next two hitting centuries at better than a run-a-ball. Here are some statistical highlights from that Indian innings.
1 - India's total of 356 for 2 is their joint-highest in ODIs against Pakistan. They made 356 for 9 during the 2005 home series in Visakhapatnam. The 356 is also the fourth-highest total by any team in an ODI Asia Cup.
233* - The partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the third wicket was the highest for any wicket in an ODI Asia Cup, surpassing the 224-run opening partnership between Mohammad Hafeez and Nasir Jamshed against India in 2012.
1 - The stand between Kohli and Rahul is the highest for India against Pakistan for any wicket in ODIs, bettering the 231 between Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1996.
13,024 - Kohli's tally of runs in ODI cricket. He is only the fifth batter with 13,000 ODI runs and the fastest to get there, taking only 267 innings, 54 fewer than the previous fastest - Tendulkar (321). Kohli is also only two ODI hundreds away from levelling Tendulkar's record of 49.
4 - Consecutive hundreds for Kohli in ODIs at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Hashim Amla is the only other batter with four consecutive ODI hundreds at a venue, which he did at Centurion's SuperSport Park between 2015 and 2017.
64.68 - Rahul's average while batting at No. 4 and lower in ODIs since the start of 2020. He has scored 1035 in 21 innings while batting at No. 4 and No. 5 with three hundreds and seven fifties in this period.
4 - Hundreds for Kohli in the ODI Asia Cup. Only Sanath Jayasuriya (6) has scored more hundreds than Kohli in the Asia Cup, while Kumar Sangakkara also had four. Kohli's three previous hundreds in the ODI Asia Cup came across the 2012 and 2014 editions.
4 - Instances of India losing only two wickets while batting 50 overs in an ODI. The effort in Colombo was the first for India since the 2003 World Cup game against Namibia. It was also only the third instance of Pakistan picking up only two wickets after bowling 50 or more overs in an ODI.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo