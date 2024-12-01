Matches (28)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (8)
WBBL (1)
SMAT (13)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
Afghan U19 vs SL Under-19s, 6th Match, Group B at Sharjah, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match, Group B, Sharjah, December 01, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
What will be the toss result?
AFG19 Win & Bat
SL19 Win & Bat
AFG19 Win & Bowl
SL19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghan U19
L
L
L
W
L
SL Under-19s
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG197 M • 156 Runs • 22.29 Avg • 38.61 SR
AFG1910 M • 82 Runs • 8.2 Avg • 105.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG1910 M • 19 Wkts • 3.99 Econ • 29.05 SR
AFG196 M • 9 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 33.55 SR
Squad
AFG19
SL19
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1543
|Match days
|01 December 2024 - day (50-over match)