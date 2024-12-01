Matches (28)
Afghan U19 vs SL Under-19s, 6th Match, Group B at Sharjah, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group B, Sharjah, December 01, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
Afghanistan Under-19s FlagAfghanistan Under-19s
Sri Lanka Under-19s FlagSri Lanka Under-19s
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 04:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
7 M • 156 Runs • 22.29 Avg • 38.61 SR
AM Ghazanfar
10 M • 82 Runs • 8.2 Avg • 105.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM Ghazanfar
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.99 Econ • 29.05 SR
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.15 Econ • 33.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberYODI no. 1543
Match days01 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

Group B
TeamMWLPT
SL191102
BD191102
AFG191010
NEP191010
Group A
TeamMWLPT
IND19----
JPN19----
PAK19----
UAE19----
Full Table